Every admission season, Indian Class 12 families choose undergraduate courses using a mental map drawn fifteen years ago: engineering at the top, followed by B.Com or BBA for commerce, and a general BA or B.Sc as a fallback. By late 2026, official regulator filings and national hiring trackers show that map no longer describes reality.

As of 21 November 2026, data from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) shows total B.Tech admissions surging to an eight-year high—with 15.98 lakh seats approved for 2025–26—even as 58 technical colleges entered progressive closure and more than 950 low-enrolment courses were discontinued in the exact same academic year. Meanwhile, higher education data reported in July 2026 recorded India’s first-ever 0.27% dip in overall undergraduate enrolments, driven by a 2.2% fall among male undergraduates shifting away from unspecialised degrees toward technical diplomas and targeted tracks.

Across the hiring market, the India Skills Report 2026 places overall graduate employability at 56.35%, yet hides a nearly 25-percentage-point gulf between Computer Science (80%) and general Arts (55.55%). Understanding which Indian undergraduate courses actually feed the 2026–2030 AI economy—and why paying ₹14 lakh for a weak private "B.Tech in AI" wrapper can lose ₹24.48 lakh over five years against a ₹2 lakh quantitative commerce or public data track—protects both your child’s career and your household balance sheet (OneMint calculation).

1. The Policy & Labour Market Context: Three Structural Shifts Redrawing Indian Degrees

India’s undergraduate landscape in 2026–27 is not moving uniformly toward "more tech" and "less humanities." Instead, regulator actions from AICTE and hiring telemetry from NASSCOM and Wheebox point to three sharper structural splits:

The Great Engineering Bifurcation (Surging Compute/Silicon vs. 950+ Discontinued Courses): AICTE’s 2024–25 and 2025–26 records show B.Tech enrolments climbing 67% since 2017–18 to 12.53 lakh filled seats, led overwhelmingly by Computer Science & Engineering (3,90,245 filled seats). Simultaneously, 55 private and 3 government-aided engineering colleges were approved for progressive closure in 2025–26 (with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recording 12 closures each), and over 950 low-demand programmes were shut down. While colleges rushed to rebrand empty Mechanical and Civil divisions into "CSE (AI & ML)," state councils in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu actively pushed back to stop wholesale conversion of core branches, and AICTE extended its 2026–27 vacant-seat admission window to 14 September 2026 following Supreme Court orders.

AICTE’s 2024–25 and 2025–26 records show B.Tech enrolments climbing 67% since 2017–18 to 12.53 lakh filled seats, led overwhelmingly by Computer Science & Engineering (3,90,245 filled seats). Simultaneously, 55 private and 3 government-aided engineering colleges were approved for progressive closure in 2025–26 (with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recording 12 closures each), and over 950 low-demand programmes were shut down. While colleges rushed to rebrand empty Mechanical and Civil divisions into "CSE (AI & ML)," state councils in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu actively pushed back to stop wholesale conversion of core branches, and AICTE extended its 2026–27 vacant-seat admission window to 14 September 2026 following Supreme Court orders. Most AI Demand Sits in "AI-Embedded" Domain Roles, Not Pure Research: India recorded roughly 2.9 lakh AI job postings in 2025, projected to reach 3.82 lakh in 2026 (+32% year-on-year) against a projected national need of nearly 10 lakh to 12.5 lakh AI-skilled workers by 2027. Crucially, industry workforce data shows 6.63 lakh AI-skilled professionals in India work in AI-embedded functional roles—banking risk, fintech analytics, healthcare operations, and enterprise compliance—rather than standalone deep-learning research titles. That directly explains why the India Skills Report 2026 recorded Commerce employability jumping sharply from 55% to 62.81% and Science climbing to 61% (driven by BFSI, fintech, and quantitative analytics), while standalone B.E./B.Tech slipped marginally from 71.5% to 70.15% and Mechanical Engineering trailed at 63%.

India recorded roughly 2.9 lakh AI job postings in 2025, projected to reach 3.82 lakh in 2026 (+32% year-on-year) against a projected national need of nearly 10 lakh to 12.5 lakh AI-skilled workers by 2027. Crucially, industry workforce data shows 6.63 lakh AI-skilled professionals in India work in AI-embedded functional roles—banking risk, fintech analytics, healthcare operations, and enterprise compliance—rather than standalone deep-learning research titles. That directly explains why the India Skills Report 2026 recorded Commerce employability jumping sharply from 55% to 62.81% and Science climbing to 61% (driven by BFSI, fintech, and quantitative analytics), while standalone B.E./B.Tech slipped marginally from 71.5% to 70.15% and Mechanical Engineering trailed at 63%. AICTE Oversight Extends to BBA, BMS, and BCA: Under AICTE’s 2026–27 Approval Process Handbook, BBA, BMS, and BCA programmes now fall under formal AICTE Extension of Approval (EoA) norms—signalling an effort to standardise quality across non-engineering business and computing tracks that have long suffered from outdated syllabi.

2. The Course Split Table: Which Indian UG Degrees Are Rising vs. Quietly Shrinking (2026–27)

Do not judge a degree by the buzzwords printed on a private college billboard. Map undergraduate choices across the eight major tracks Indian students actually enter after Class 12:

Undergraduate Course Track 2026 Demand & Seat Trend India Skills Report 2026 Employability Benchmark Typical Fresher Salary Band (India, 2026) Why Demand Is Rising or Quietly Shrinking 1. B.Tech CSE / AI & Data Science (Strong Public or Rigorous Private) Surging: 3.90L+ CSE seats filled; highest cutoffs 80% (CS) / 78% (IT) ₹6.0L – ₹12.0L+ p.a. (Fresher AI/ML typical ₹6L–₹9L) Feeds core software, GenAI, RAG, cloud, cybersecurity, and agentic-AI engineering shortages. 2. B.Tech ECE / VLSI / Embedded & Instrumentation Rising Fast: ISM fabs & global chip design centres expanding 77% (Instrumentation) / 75% (ECE) ₹5.0L – ₹12.0L p.a. (VLSI fresher median ₹7.5L; top product ₹14L–₹22L) Hardware-software co-design, AI accelerators (NPU/TPU), verification, and physical design face acute talent scarcity. 3. B.Sc / BS in Data Science, Statistics, Mathematics & Quantitative Econ Rising Steadily: High employer pull via hybrid & public models 61.0% (Overall Science) — far higher for Stats/Data ₹5.0L – ₹10.0L p.a. (Public BS Data Science 2026 median ₹6.0L, mean ₹7.5L) Delivers mathematical rigour (probability, linear algebra, SQL/Python) at a fraction of private B.Tech fees. 4. B.Com (Hons) / BBA / BA Economics + FinTech, Analytics or AI-GRC Minor Rising (Bifurcated): BFSI/GCC analytics & governance hiring strong 62.81% (Commerce) — up +7.8 points YoY ₹4.5L – ₹9.5L p.a. (Junior AI GRC & BFSI analytics up to ₹11.5L) Companies need commerce/law/econ grads who pair domain controls with AI workflow & DPDP compliance. 5. Tier-2/3 Private "B.Tech CSE (AI & ML)" Wrapper (Weak Labs/Faculty) Oversupplied: Rapid seat rebranding without real project depth Squeezed: Overall graduate AI/ML job-readiness sits near 46.1% ₹3.5L – ₹4.8L p.a. (Frequently lands routine support/service bands) Paying ₹12L–₹18L for recycled slides leaves graduates competing for shrinking boilerplate coding seats. 6. Legacy BCA / Plain B.Sc IT (Without Cloud, Git or Applied AI Stack) Quietly Shrinking (Standalone): Increasingly treated as incomplete without MCA 68.25% (MCA) — standalone legacy BCA trails B.Tech CS ₹2.8L – ₹4.5L p.a. Routine web maintenance and L1 support roles that absorbed legacy BCA grads are being automated fastest. 7. Traditional Mechanical & Civil Engineering (Non-Mechatronics / Non-BIM) Quietly Shrinking: Heavy share of 950+ discontinued courses & state vacancies 63.0% (Mechanical) — 17 points behind CS ₹3.2L – ₹5.5L p.a. (Higher in EV/robotics/infra design) Shrinking unless paired with EV powertrains, robotics/mechatronics, CAD-AI simulation, or BIM infrastructure tech. 8. Unspecialised General BA / Legacy B.Com (Zero Digital/Data Minor) Shrinking Rapidly: Contributed heavily to July 2026’s first UG enrolment dip 55.55% (Arts) — lowest major UG stream ₹2.4L – ₹3.6L p.a. Clerical bookkeeping, routine copywriting, and manual back-office seats are facing direct AI compression.

3. Worked Rupee Math: Four-Year Degree Outlay, Loan EMI Burden, and Five-Year Career Net Wealth

Choosing the wrong undergraduate track does not merely cost you a slow Year-1 salary—when combined with an expensive private tuition loan at post-October 2026 floating rates (9.65% p.a.), it can trap a 22-year-old graduate in debt servicing for nearly a decade. Below is the exact rupee comparison across four realistic Indian undergraduate choices over five post-graduation working years.

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions (November 2026 India Benchmarks, All Figures in INR)

Track 1 — Public Quantitative / Tech Track (State Govt B.Tech CSE/ECE-VLSI or Public Hybrid BS Data Science, benchmarked against public BS Data Science 4-year tuition of ₹3.86L–₹4.50L): Total 4-year all-in outlay (tuition, exams, laptop, books) = ₹4,50,000; Year-1 Starting CTC = ₹7,50,000 (matching 2026 VLSI median and public BS Data Science mean); Annual career progression (Years 2–5) = 14.0% p.a.

Total 4-year all-in outlay (tuition, exams, laptop, books) = ₹4,50,000; Year-1 Starting CTC = ₹7,50,000 (matching 2026 VLSI median and public BS Data Science mean); Annual career progression (Years 2–5) = 14.0% p.a. Track 2 — High-Fee Tier-2/3 Private "B.Tech CSE (AI & ML)" Wrapper (Typical private college charging ₹2.50L/yr tuition + ₹1.00L/yr hostel/mess): Total 4-year all-in outlay = ₹14,00,000; Year-1 Starting CTC (average non-elite campus service outcome) = ₹4,50,000; Annual progression (Years 2–5) = 8.0% p.a. Loan Stress Sub-Case (Track 2L): Family borrows ₹10,00,000 (disbursed ₹2.50L/yr across 4 years) at 9.65% p.a. floating, with a 4.5-year moratorium (simple interest capitalised) followed by a 7-year (84-month) EMI tenure.

Total 4-year all-in outlay = ₹14,00,000; Year-1 Starting CTC (average non-elite campus service outcome) = ₹4,50,000; Annual progression (Years 2–5) = 8.0% p.a. Track 3 — Legacy Unspecialised General BA / B.Com (3-year public/aided degree, zero analytics/AI minor): Total 3-year outlay = ₹1,20,000; Year-1 Starting CTC (routine operations/back-office) = ₹3,00,000; Annual progression (Years 2–5) = 6.0% p.a.

Total 3-year outlay = ₹1,20,000; Year-1 Starting CTC (routine operations/back-office) = ₹3,00,000; Annual progression (Years 2–5) = 6.0% p.a. Track 4 — Upgraded Public B.Com / BA Economics / BBA + Applied Analytics & AI-GRC Stack (3-year public degree ₹1.20L + ₹80,000 for laptop, Python/SQL/BI tools, and verifiable compliance/data portfolio): Total 3-year outlay = ₹2,00,000; Year-1 Starting CTC (BFSI analytics, FinOps, or Junior AI GRC) = ₹6,00,000; Annual progression (Years 2–5) = 13.0% p.a.

Plain-Text Formulas

5-Year Cumulative Gross Earnings = Sum of [Year-1 CTC × (1 + g)^(t - 1)] for t = 1 to 5

5-Year Net Career Surplus = 5-Year Cumulative Gross Earnings − Total Degree Outlay

Simple Gross Payback (Years) = Total Degree Outlay ÷ Year-1 Starting CTC

Staggered Moratorium Interest (Track 2L) = Sum of (₹2,50,000 × 9.65% × Moratorium Years Remaining)

Line-by-Line Arithmetic

Track 1 — Public Quantitative / CSE / VLSI / Hybrid BS (₹4,50,000 Outlay; ₹7.5L Start; +14%/yr): Annual Gross CTCs (Years 1–5): ₹7,50,000 + ₹8,55,000 + ₹9,74,700 + ₹11,11,158 + ₹12,66,720 = ₹49,57,578 (OneMint calculation). 5-Year Net Surplus Over Degree Cost: ₹49,57,578 − ₹4,50,000 = ₹45,07,578 ; Simple Gross Payback = 0.60 years (7.2 months) (OneMint calculation).

Track 4 — Upgraded B.Com / Econ / BBA + Applied AI/Analytics Stack (₹2,00,000 Outlay; ₹6.0L Start; +13%/yr): Annual Gross CTCs (Years 1–5): ₹6,00,000 + ₹6,78,000 + ₹7,66,140 + ₹8,65,738 + ₹9,78,284 = ₹38,88,162 (OneMint calculation). 5-Year Net Surplus Over Degree Cost: ₹38,88,162 − ₹2,00,000 = ₹36,88,162 ; Simple Gross Payback = 0.33 years (4.0 months) (OneMint calculation).

Track 3 — Legacy General BA / B.Com With Zero AI/Data Stack (₹1,20,000 Outlay; ₹3.0L Start; +6%/yr): Annual Gross CTCs (Years 1–5): ₹3,00,000 + ₹3,18,000 + ₹3,37,080 + ₹3,57,305 + ₹3,78,743 = ₹16,91,128 (OneMint calculation). 5-Year Net Surplus Over Degree Cost: ₹16,91,128 − ₹1,20,000 = ₹15,71,128 ; Simple Gross Payback = 0.40 years (low fee, but trapped on a flat career ceiling) (OneMint calculation).

Track 2 — High-Fee Tier-2/3 Private "B.Tech CSE-AI" Wrapper (₹14,00,000 Outlay; ₹4.5L Start; +8%/yr): Annual Gross CTCs (Years 1–5): ₹4,50,000 + ₹4,86,000 + ₹5,24,880 + ₹5,66,870 + ₹6,12,220 = ₹26,39,970 (OneMint calculation). 5-Year Net Surplus (Cash-Funded): ₹26,39,970 − ₹14,00,000 = ₹12,39,970 ; Simple Gross Payback = 3.11 years (37.3 months) (OneMint calculation).

Track 2L Education-Loan Trap (₹10,00,000 Borrowed at 9.65% p.a., 4.5-Yr Moratorium Capitalised): Staggered Moratorium Simple Interest (₹2.5L/yr over 4.5, 3.5, 2.5, 1.5 yrs): ₹1,08,563 + ₹84,438 + ₹60,313 + ₹36,188 = ₹2,89,500 (OneMint calculation). Capitalised Loan Principal at Graduation: ₹10,00,000 + ₹2,89,500 = ₹12,89,500 (OneMint calculation). 84-Month EMI at 9.65% p.a.: ₹21,175/month — consuming nearly two-thirds (approx. 64%) of a ₹4.5 LPA fresher’s approx. ₹33,000 monthly take-home pay (OneMint calculation).



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[!IMPORTANT] Variance Callout: Over five working years, an upgraded ₹2.00 lakh public B.Com/Economics/BBA plus applied AI-analytics stack nets ₹36,88,162—outperforming a ₹14.00 lakh Tier-2/3 private "B.Tech CSE (AI)" wrapper (₹12,39,970 net) by ₹24,48,192 and a legacy unspecialised BA/B.Com (₹15,71,128 net) by ₹21,17,034, while a ₹4.50 lakh public quantitative/CSE/VLSI track nets ₹45,07,578 (₹32,67,608 ahead of the private wrapper) (OneMint calculation).

Note: Constants used are gross annual Indian Rupee CTC benchmarks (noting that Year-1 salaries up to ₹7.5L fall within zero income tax under Section 202 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 for Tax Year 2026-27), zero university endorsements, and a 9.65% p.a. floating domestic education-loan benchmark. Note also that Section 129 education-loan interest deductions are disallowed in the Default New Tax Regime (Section 202) and require opting into the Old Tax Regime under Section 202(4) (see OneMint’s Education Loans in a Rising-Rate Year (RBI, 7 October 2026)).

4. Epistemic Honesty: Degree Labels vs. Actual Skills & What We Don't Know Yet

Evaluating undergraduate demand honestly requires flagging three statistical blind spots that college admission brochures deliberately conceal:

"Employability" Is Not Equal to "Placement Rate": The India Skills Report 2026 explicitly notes that its 80% Computer Science or 62.81% Commerce score measures the share of candidates scoring above 60% on a standardised job-readiness test—not the percentage of graduates who actually received an offer letter. Meanwhile, Mercer’s India Graduate Skill Index recorded an overall graduate employability benchmark of 42.6% (and 46.1% readiness specifically for AI & ML roles), and industry analyses estimate that India’s approx. 15 lakh annual engineering output still faces sharp absorption bottlenecks outside top-decile skill cohorts.

The India Skills Report 2026 explicitly notes that its 80% Computer Science or 62.81% Commerce score measures the share of candidates scoring above 60% on a standardised job-readiness test—not the percentage of graduates who actually received an offer letter. Meanwhile, Mercer’s India Graduate Skill Index recorded an overall graduate employability benchmark of 42.6% (and 46.1% readiness specifically for AI & ML roles), and industry analyses estimate that India’s approx. 15 lakh annual engineering output still faces sharp absorption bottlenecks outside top-decile skill cohorts. "B.Tech CSE" vs. "B.Tech CSE (AI & ML)" Curriculum Overlap: At many private universities, a dedicated "B.Tech in AI & ML" differs from plain B.Tech CSE by only four to six electives in Years 3 and 4—yet carries higher fees or narrower transferability if a student later pivots to systems engineering, cybersecurity, or overseas Master’s admissions. A strong foundational B.Tech CSE or B.Sc Statistics/Math with deployed AI projects often provides wider optionality than a hyper-narrow undergraduate label.

At many private universities, a dedicated "B.Tech in AI & ML" differs from plain B.Tech CSE by only four to six electives in Years 3 and 4—yet carries higher fees or narrower transferability if a student later pivots to systems engineering, cybersecurity, or overseas Master’s admissions. A strong foundational B.Tech CSE or B.Sc Statistics/Math with deployed AI projects often provides wider optionality than a hyper-narrow undergraduate label. India’s First Dual-Degree Workaround Is Now Mainstream: UGC’s dual-degree regulations allow Indian students to pair a low-cost offline B.Com, BA Economics, or Mechanical B.Tech with an accredited online public BS in Data Science or Electronics—letting students capture quantitative AI credibility for ₹2.86L–₹4.50L in staggered per-term fees rather than locking ₹14L upfront into a weak private engineering campus. (In the public BS Data Science 2025 graduating cohort, 435 out of 545 degree completers pursued it alongside another degree or job.)

What We Don't Know Yet

How Fast Entry-Level Coding Hiring Rebounds by 2030: A student entering Year 1 in August 2027 will graduate in 2030 or 2031. Because AI coding agents are already automating routine junior software tickets (as examined in OneMint’s Why Companies Swap 12-Year Staff for AI-Assisted 2-Year Staff and TCS Shed 23,400 Jobs While AI Created 2.6 Jobs per Role Lost), whether mass IT services hiring for generic B.Tech freshers expands or permanently flattens over the next four years remains genuinely uncertain.

A student entering Year 1 in August 2027 will graduate in 2030 or 2031. Because AI coding agents are already automating routine junior software tickets (as examined in OneMint’s Why Companies Swap 12-Year Staff for AI-Assisted 2-Year Staff and TCS Shed 23,400 Jobs While AI Created 2.6 Jobs per Role Lost), whether mass IT services hiring for generic B.Tech freshers expands or permanently flattens over the next four years remains genuinely uncertain. State-Level Conversion Caps on Core Branches: With southern engineering hubs pushing back against closing Mechanical and Civil divisions to add CSE seats, AICTE’s 2027–28 Approval Process Handbook could rebalance branch-intake caps—potentially tightening CSE seat expansion at private institutions.

5. What This Does NOT Mean

What This Analysis Does NOT Mean:

It does NOT mean Mechanical, Civil, or Arts students have no future: India’s multi-decade infrastructure build-out, electric-vehicle manufacturing, semiconductor fabs, and multilingual AI platforms (such as BHASHINI) all need core engineers and humanities specialists—what is shrinking is the unmodernised, zero-digital version of those degrees.

India’s multi-decade infrastructure build-out, electric-vehicle manufacturing, semiconductor fabs, and multilingual AI platforms (such as BHASHINI) all need core engineers and humanities specialists—what is shrinking is the unmodernised, zero-digital version of those degrees. It does NOT mean every student should force themselves into B.Tech CSE: A student who dislikes mathematics and programming will perform far better—and earn more—combining B.Com, LLB, Psychology, or Economics with non-coding AI tracks like AI Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), RLHF Evaluation, or Conversational UX (see OneMint’s Five AI-Adjacent Jobs Hiring Freshers in India That Don't Require Coding) than struggling at the bottom of a crowded coding cohort.

A student who dislikes mathematics and programming will perform far better—and earn more—combining B.Com, LLB, Psychology, or Economics with non-coding AI tracks like AI Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), RLHF Evaluation, or Conversational UX (see OneMint’s Five AI-Adjacent Jobs Hiring Freshers in India That Don't Require Coding) than struggling at the bottom of a crowded coding cohort. It does NOT mean paying ₹15 lakh at a private college is always irrational: A handful of top autonomous private engineering institutes maintain verified median placements of ₹10L–₹16L+ that justify higher fees; the warning applies strictly to unverified Tier-2/3 colleges charging Tier-1 tuition for ₹4L outcomes.

6. Actionable Step-by-Step College & Course Audit Before Paying Any Admission Deposit

Before locking a seat or paying a non-refundable booking fee in the 2027 admission cycle, execute this five-point verification audit:

Verify Branch-Level AICTE / UGC Approval First (5 Minutes): Never trust a college brochure saying "AICTE Approved." Visit aicte-india.org (or aicte.gov.in), search the institution by its AICTE Permanent ID, and confirm the specific branch name (e.g., B.Tech AI & Data Science, BBA, or BCA) and approved intake carry a green operative tick for the current academic year. Walk away immediately from any "AICTE applied for" branch. Demand the NIRF Median Salary—Never the "Highest Package" Banner: Ignore highway billboards celebrating one ₹52 lakh outlier. Open the official NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) PDF submitted by the college under penalty of audit, flip to the "Placement & Higher Studies" table, and read two exact numbers: (a) Percentage of graduating batch actually placed and (b) Median Salary of placed graduates over the last three years. If the 4-year total fee (including hostel) exceeds 2.0× the NIRF median starting salary, the degree fails the rupee ROI test (OneMint calculation). Inspect the Semester 5–8 Syllabus for "Fake AI" Labels: Download the actual syllabus PDF before paying fees. Genuine AI/Data/VLSI readiness requires Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics, Database Systems/SQL, Data Structures, Cloud Deployment, and mandatory graded capstone projects (or Verilog/SystemVerilog/EDA labs for ECE-VLSI). If a "B.Tech AI" or "BBA AI" syllabus merely adds two theory electives in Semester 7, treat it as marketing. Apply This Dual-Column Decision Rule for Class 12 Families (2027 Intake):

Your Class 12 Stream & Entrance Result Highest-ROI Undergraduate Path for 2027–2031 PCM With Strong JEE / State CET Rank Prioritise Public / Top-Tier B.Tech CSE, B.Tech ECE (VLSI/Embedded focus), or BS Mathematics/Data Science—keeping 4-year fees near ₹4L–₹9L for sub-1-year payback. PCM Missed Top Govt Cutoffs (Budget-Conscious) Skip ₹14L–₹18L unverified private "AI" wrappers; take a clean State Govt / Low-Fee B.Tech or B.Sc (Math/Stats/CS) paired with an accredited public online BS/Diploma in Data Science (₹2.1L–₹4.5L pay-per-term) and live GitHub projects. Commerce / Humanities / Non-Math Stream Avoid legacy unspecialised BA/B.Com alone; enrol in B.Com (Hons), BA Economics, LLB, or AICTE-approved BBA and stack Excel/SQL/BI analytics, DPDP/AI-GRC compliance, or multilingual AI evaluation projects from Semester 2.

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 21 November 2026)

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE): Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2024–27 & Final Addendum 2026–27 (aicte.gov.in); Revised Academic Calendar 2026–27 (13 August 2026) extending vacant-seat admissions to 14 September 2026; EoA Guidelines for BBA/BMS/BCA 2026–27; PTI/TOI AICTE disclosure (5 July 2026) on 58 engineering colleges approved for progressive closure and 950+ courses discontinued in 2025–26; and AICTE enrolment disclosures (12.53 lakh filled in 2024–25; 15.98 lakh approved for 2025–26; 3,90,245 CSE seats).

Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2024–27 & Final Addendum 2026–27 (aicte.gov.in); Revised Academic Calendar 2026–27 (13 August 2026) extending vacant-seat admissions to 14 September 2026; EoA Guidelines for BBA/BMS/BCA 2026–27; PTI/TOI AICTE disclosure (5 July 2026) on 58 engineering colleges approved for progressive closure and 950+ courses discontinued in 2025–26; and AICTE enrolment disclosures (12.53 lakh filled in 2024–25; 15.98 lakh approved for 2025–26; 3,90,245 CSE seats). Wheebox, ETS, CII, AICTE, AIU & Taggd: India Skills Report 2026 (wheebox.com/assets/pdf/ISR_Report_2026.pdf) — 56.35% national employability, stream-wise scores (CS 80%, IT 78%, Instrumentation 77%, ECE 75%, B.Tech overall 70.15%, Commerce 62.81%, Mechanical 63%, Science 61%, Arts 55.55%), and 40% new-role FY26–27 hiring intent.

India Skills Report 2026 (wheebox.com/assets/pdf/ISR_Report_2026.pdf) — 56.35% national employability, stream-wise scores (CS 80%, IT 78%, Instrumentation 77%, ECE 75%, B.Tech overall 70.15%, Commerce 62.81%, Mechanical 63%, Science 61%, Arts 55.55%), and 40% new-role FY26–27 hiring intent. Higher Education Enrolment Data (AISHE / The Hindu, 22 July 2026): First-ever 0.27% drop in overall Indian undergraduate enrolments (-2.2% male, +1.8% female).

First-ever 0.27% drop in overall Indian undergraduate enrolments (-2.2% male, +1.8% female). NASSCOM & Industry Hiring Trackers (2026): NASSCOM AI talent gap (approx. 10 lakh needed by 2027; 6.63 lakh AI-embedded professionals; approx. 3.82 lakh 2026 AI job postings, +32% YoY); Mercer India’s Graduate Skill Index (42.6% overall / 46.1% AI & ML readiness); and VLSI Salary in India 2026 cohort benchmarks (fresher median ₹7.5 LPA; 5–8 yr median ₹26 LPA).

NASSCOM AI talent gap (approx. 10 lakh needed by 2027; 6.63 lakh AI-embedded professionals; approx. 3.82 lakh 2026 AI job postings, +32% YoY); Mercer India’s Graduate Skill Index (42.6% overall / 46.1% AI & ML readiness); and VLSI Salary in India 2026 cohort benchmarks (fresher median ₹7.5 LPA; 5–8 yr median ₹26 LPA). Public-Sector Hybrid Degree Fee & Placement Benchmark: IIT Madras BS in Data Science and Applications Official Academic Fee Structure (effective Jan 2026 term) (study.iitm.ac.in/ds/academics.html) — ₹3.86L–₹4.50L BS fee range and 2026 placement median ₹6.0 LPA / mean ₹7.5 LPA.

IIT Madras BS in Data Science and Applications Official Academic Fee Structure (effective Jan 2026 term) (study.iitm.ac.in/ds/academics.html) — ₹3.86L–₹4.50L BS fee range and 2026 placement median ₹6.0 LPA / mean ₹7.5 LPA. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT): The Income Tax Act, 2025 (Tax Year 2026-27) — Section 123, Section 129, and Section 202 (incometax.gov.in).