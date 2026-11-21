Every time an Indian corporate employee receives an attractive offer with a 30-day joining deadline while locked inside a 90-day notice clause, the same high-stakes question arises: should you serve all three months and risk losing the offer, or write a personal cheque to buy out the remaining 60 days?

Most employees run a quick mental check—comparing the buyout bill against their new annual Cost to Company (CTC)—and miss two costly realities. First, the contractual formula alone can double your bill overnight depending on whether your appointment letter calculates recovery on Basic Pay or Total Gross Salary. Second, as of 21 November 2026, three overlapping legal frameworks govern every rupee of an early exit: the Income Tax Act, 2025 (applicable for Tax Year 2026-27 via the Income Tax e-Filing Portal, replacing Form 16 with Form No. 130 under Rule 215), CBIC Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST (confirming zero GST on employee notice recovery on the CBIC Portal), and the Code on Wages, 2019 (requiring final wages for worked days to be cleared within two working days). Running the exact post-tax payback math shows precisely when self-funding a buyout builds wealth—and when it quietly destroys cash.

1. The Policy & Workplace Context: Four Legal Rules Behind a 90-Day Notice Buyout

In India’s private sector, 60-to-90-day notice periods for white-collar professionals are governed primarily by the signed employment contract under the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (and applicable state Shops and Establishments Acts), rather than a single uniform national statute. Before negotiating an early release, verify four non-negotiable rules:

You Do Not Have an Automatic Right to Buy Out : Unless your appointment letter explicitly grants the employee a unilateral option to pay salary in lieu of notice, the employer retains the contractual right to refuse a buyout and require you to serve all 90 days. Always secure written HR and manager approval of your early last working day before committing to a joining date with your new employer.

: Unless your appointment letter explicitly grants the employee a unilateral option to pay salary in lieu of notice, the employer retains the contractual right to refuse a buyout and require you to serve all 90 days. Always secure written HR and manager approval of your early last working day before committing to a joining date with your new employer. Zero GST on Notice Pay Recovery (18% Pushback Rule) : Under CBIC Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST (dated 3 August 2022)—reaffirmed as binding by the Kerala High Court in M/s Manappuram Finance Ltd. vs. Assistant Commissioner in July 2026—notice pay recovered from a departing employee is treated as a contractual deterrence/recovery, not as consideration for a service of "tolerating an act". Employers cannot legally add 18% GST onto a genuine employee notice-period buyout invoice.

: Under CBIC Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST (dated 3 August 2022)—reaffirmed as binding by the Kerala High Court in M/s Manappuram Finance Ltd. vs. Assistant Commissioner in July 2026—notice pay recovered from a departing employee is treated as a contractual deterrence/recovery, not as consideration for a service of "tolerating an act". Employers cannot legally add 18% GST onto a genuine employee notice-period buyout invoice. No Automatic Statutory Tax Deduction in the Income Tax Act, 2025 : Under Sections 15, 16, and 19 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27), salary is taxed on a due-or-received basis and the statutory deductions listed under Section 19 do not include a specific line item for "notice period buyout". While the Ahmedabad bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (Nandinho Rebello v. DCIT, ITA No. 2378/Ahd/2013) established the widely followed principle that only the actual net salary received after contractual notice recovery should be taxed, payroll systems vary sharply: some employers net the recovery off your taxable gross salary on Form No. 130, while others report full unadjusted gross salary.

: Under Sections 15, 16, and 19 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27), salary is taxed on a due-or-received basis and the statutory deductions listed under Section 19 do not include a specific line item for "notice period buyout". While the Ahmedabad bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (Nandinho Rebello v. DCIT, ITA No. 2378/Ahd/2013) established the widely followed principle that only the actual net salary received after contractual notice recovery should be taxed, payroll systems vary sharply: some employers net the recovery off your taxable gross salary on Form No. 130, while others report full unadjusted gross salary. The Reimbursement Tax Trap (Section 17 Perquisite): When a new employer reimburses your buyout—or pays your old employer directly to discharge your personal contractual obligation—that payment is treated as taxable salary or a taxable perquisite under Section 16 and Section 17 of the Income Tax Act, 2025. Your new employer must deduct TDS under Section 392 at your marginal slab rate, leaving you with an immediate cash shortfall unless the payout is grossed up.

2. The Financial Split Table: Five Buyout Arrangements Compared

Before running the calculator, identify which exact buyout structure applies to your exit. The same 60-day unserved notice period produces five very different net cash outcomes:

Buyout Arrangement Who Pays the Old Employer? GST Applicable? Income Tax Treatment (Tax Year 2026-27) Primary Cash Trap for the Employee 1. Employer Waiver (Full or Partial) Nobody (Old employer waives unserved days in writing) 0% (No payment) Zero tax impact; you simply stop earning old salary early. Requires strong manager goodwill or unused Earned Leave offset. 2. Self-Funded Buyout (Netted Off Old Form No. 130) You (deducted from F&F or paid by transfer) 0% (CBIC Circular 178/10/2022-GST) Old payroll reduces gross taxable salary under Nandinho Rebello principle. Lowest self-funded cost, but relies on old payroll software adjusting Form No. 130. 3. Self-Funded Buyout (No Adjustment on Old Form No. 130) You (paid out of post-tax bank savings) 0% (CBIC Circular 178/10/2022-GST) Old payroll taxes full unadjusted salary; claiming relief in ITR risks AIS mismatch notice. You pay 100% of the buyout from after-tax rupees (highest personal cash hit). 4. New Employer Reimbursement (Standard, Not Grossed Up) You pay old employer; new employer reimburses exact face amount 0% on old recovery New employer deducts slab TDS (up to 31.2%) on the reimbursement under Section 17/392. Hidden 31.2% shortfall: On a ₹4L buyout, you receive only ₹2.75L net after TDS (OneMint calculation) + 12-month clawback bond. 5. New Employer Grossed-Up Buyout New employer pays grossed-up sum so post-TDS cash equals exact buyout 0% on old recovery Fully taxed under Section 16/17, but employer absorbs the TDS layer. True ₹0 out-of-pocket exit—but check the clawback clause (returning a joining bonus later triggers double tax).

3. Worked Rupee Math: The Notice-Period Buyout Calculator (₹24 Lakh Moving to ₹31.20 Lakh)

Most online buyout calculators commit one fatal flaw: they fail to separate a pure timing trade-off (where the new employer is willing to wait 90 days anyway) from a make-or-break offer (where you lose the new job unless you join in 30 days). Let us calculate both using exact Indian Rupee arithmetic under the Section 202 Default New Tax Regime for Tax Year 2026-27.

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions:

Current Fixed Gross Salary : ₹24,00,000 per year (₹2,00,000 per month); Monthly Basic Pay = ₹1,00,000 (50% of gross, aligned with Labour Code wage rules)

: ₹24,00,000 per year (₹2,00,000 per month); Monthly Basic Pay = ₹1,00,000 (50% of gross, aligned with Labour Code wage rules) New Offer Fixed Gross Salary : ₹31,20,000 per year (₹2,60,000 per month — a 30.0% fixed salary hike, or +₹60,000/month gross raise)

: ₹31,20,000 per year (₹2,60,000 per month — a 30.0% fixed salary hike, or +₹60,000/month gross raise) Contractual Notice Period : 90 days; employee serves 30 days and buys out 60 unserved notice days (using a standard 30-day monthly divisor)

: 90 days; employee serves 30 days and buys out 60 unserved notice days (using a standard 30-day monthly divisor) Marginal Income Tax Rate (Section 202, Tax Year 2026-27): Because total taxable income exceeds ₹24,00,000 after the ₹75,000 Standard Deduction under Section 19, every incremental rupee sits in the 30% slab plus 4% Health and Education Cess = 31.20% effective rate (OneMint calculation). Both employers cap EPF at the ₹25,000 statutory wage ceiling (₹3,00,000/month under Notification S.O. 5109(E)).

Plain-Text Calculation Formulas:

Notice Buyout Bill = (Contractual Monthly Salary Base ÷ 30) × Unserved Notice Days

Net Incremental Monthly Raise = (New Monthly Gross - Old Monthly Gross) × (1 - 0.3120)

Post-Tax Payback Period (Months) = Net Out-of-Pocket Buyout Cost ÷ Net Incremental Monthly Raise

First-Year Net Cash Gain = (Net Incremental Monthly Raise × 12) - Net Out-of-Pocket Buyout Cost

Grossed-Up Reimbursement Needed = Face Buyout Bill ÷ (1 - 0.3120)

Line-by-Line Arithmetic:

Your Monthly & Annual Post-Tax Cash Gain at the New Job:

Monthly Gross Raise : ₹2,60,000 - ₹2,00,000 = ₹60,000/month (OneMint calculation).

: ₹2,60,000 - ₹2,00,000 = (OneMint calculation). Marginal Tax on Raise (31.20%) : ₹60,000 × 0.3120 = ₹18,720/month (OneMint calculation).

: ₹60,000 × 0.3120 = (OneMint calculation). Net Incremental Take-Home Cash : ₹60,000 - ₹18,720 = ₹41,280/month , or ₹4,95,360 over 12 months (OneMint calculation).

: ₹60,000 - ₹18,720 = , or (OneMint calculation). Two-Month Early-Joining Advantage (60 days earned at New Pay vs. Old Pay): ₹41,280 × 2 = ₹82,560 (OneMint calculation).

Case 1 — The New Employer Will Wait 90 Days Anyway (Pure Timing Trade-Off):

If your old contract bills Basic Pay (60 days on ₹1,00,000) : Face Buyout = (₹1,00,000 ÷ 30) × 60 = ₹2,00,000 (OneMint calculation). Even if old payroll reduces your taxable salary (saving ₹62,400 tax ➔ net cost ₹1,37,600), paying ₹1,37,600 to capture ₹82,560 two months earlier leaves a net cash loss of ₹55,040 (or -₹1,17,440 with no tax offset) (OneMint calculation).

: Face Buyout = (₹1,00,000 ÷ 30) × 60 = (OneMint calculation). Even if old payroll reduces your taxable salary (saving ₹62,400 tax ➔ net cost ₹1,37,600), paying ₹1,37,600 to capture ₹82,560 two months earlier leaves a (or with no tax offset) (OneMint calculation). If your old contract bills Gross Pay (60 days on ₹2,00,000) : Face Buyout = (₹2,00,000 ÷ 30) × 60 = ₹4,00,000 (OneMint calculation). Paying ₹4,00,000 (or ₹2,75,200 after tax offset) just to join 60 days sooner leaves a net loss of ₹1,92,640 to ₹3,17,440 (OneMint calculation).

: Face Buyout = (₹2,00,000 ÷ 30) × 60 = (OneMint calculation). Paying ₹4,00,000 (or ₹2,75,200 after tax offset) just to join 60 days sooner leaves a (OneMint calculation). Verdict on Case 1: Never self-fund a buyout if the new company is willing to wait out your 90 days.

Case 2 — "Join in 30 Days or Lose the ₹31.20L Offer" (Make-or-Break Payback Math):

Scenario A (Basic-Pay Buyout ₹2,00,000; Self-Funded; With Old-Payroll Tax Offset) : Net Cost = ₹2,00,000 - (₹2,00,000 × 0.3120) = ₹1,37,600 (OneMint calculation). Payback Period = ₹1,37,600 ÷ ₹41,280 = 3.33 months ; Year 1 Net Gain = ₹4,95,360 - ₹1,37,600 = +₹3,57,760 (OneMint calculation).

: Scenario B (Basic-Pay Buyout ₹2,00,000; Self-Funded; No Old-Payroll Tax Offset) : Net Cost = ₹2,00,000 . Payback Period = ₹2,00,000 ÷ ₹41,280 = 4.84 months ; Year 1 Net Gain = ₹4,95,360 - ₹2,00,000 = +₹2,95,360 (OneMint calculation).

: Scenario C (Gross-Pay Buyout ₹4,00,000; Self-Funded; No Old-Payroll Tax Offset) : Net Cost = ₹4,00,000 . Payback Period = ₹4,00,000 ÷ ₹41,280 = 9.69 months ; Year 1 Net Gain = ₹4,95,360 - ₹4,00,000 = +₹95,360 (OneMint calculation).

: Scenario D (Gross-Pay Buyout ₹4,00,000; Reimbursed by New Employer Without Gross-Up, No Old-Payroll Tax Offset) : New Employer deducts 31.20% TDS on ₹4,00,000 reimbursement = ₹1,24,800, crediting only ₹2,75,200 to your account (OneMint calculation). Your Hidden Out-of-Pocket Tax Shortfall = ₹4,00,000 - ₹2,75,200 = ₹1,24,800 (Payback = 3.02 months; Year 1 Net Gain = +₹3,70,560 ) (OneMint calculation). Exact Grossed-Up Payout Required for Zero Personal Cost: ₹4,00,000 ÷ (1 - 0.3120) = ₹5,81,395 (OneMint calculation).

: Scenario E (Catching an Unlawful 18% GST Line Item on a ₹4,00,000 Buyout) : Pushing back with CBIC Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST immediately saves ₹4,00,000 × 18% = ₹72,000 in cash (OneMint calculation).

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Variance Callout: On a 30% salary jump from ₹24 lakh to ₹31.20 lakh, self-funding a 60-day Basic-pay buyout (₹2,00,000) breaks even in 3.3 to 4.8 months and leaves up to ₹3,57,760 ahead in Year 1—whereas a Gross-pay buyout (₹4,00,000) takes nearly 10 months (9.69 months) to recover unless your new employer reimburses it, and even a "100% reimbursed" buyout quietly costs you ₹1,24,800 in TDS unless grossed up to ₹5,81,395 (OneMint calculation).

(Note: Constants used are a 30-day contractual month divisor, a 31.20% marginal tax rate (30% slab + 4% cess) under Section 202 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, and zero GST under CBIC Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST. Quick break-even rule for a 60-day unserved buyout in the 30% tax bracket with no tax offset: to recover a Basic-only buyout within 6 months, you need at least a 24.2% fixed hike; to recover a Gross-salary buyout within 6 months, you need at least a 48.5% fixed hike (or 24.2% to break even over 12 months); OneMint calculation).

4. Epistemic Honesty: Unresolved Tax Litigation & What We Don't Know Yet

Three real-world payroll and tax frictions sit outside neat spreadsheet models, and departing employees should plan for them conservatively:

The Form No. 130 vs. ITR Mismatch Risk : Although the ITAT Ahmedabad ruling in Nandinho Rebello v. DCIT (2017) confirmed that contractual notice-pay recovery is not taxable income, the Income Tax Act, 2025 still does not codify a dedicated statutory deduction line for employee-paid buyouts. If your old employer reports unadjusted gross salary on Form No. 130 (which feeds directly into your Annual Information Statement, or AIS) and you manually deduct ₹2,00,000 in your return, automated Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) matching can flag a variance notice requiring a Chartered Accountant response.

: Although the ITAT Ahmedabad ruling in Nandinho Rebello v. DCIT (2017) confirmed that contractual notice-pay recovery is not taxable income, the Income Tax Act, 2025 still does not codify a dedicated statutory deduction line for employee-paid buyouts. If your old employer reports unadjusted gross salary on Form No. 130 (which feeds directly into your Annual Information Statement, or AIS) and you manually deduct ₹2,00,000 in your return, automated Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) matching can flag a variance notice requiring a Chartered Accountant response. The Sign-On Bonus Clawback Double-Tax Trap : Notice-pay recovery is treated far more sympathetically by tax tribunals than sign-on or buyout-reimbursement clawbacks. In S.S.N. Ravi v. ACIT (ITAT Chennai, 2018), the tribunal ruled that when an employee leaves early and repays a previously taxed sign-on bonus, they cannot reduce their taxable salary by the refunded amount—meaning you pay tax on money you had to return. If your new employer attaches a 12-to-24-month clawback clause to a ₹4,00,000 buyout reimbursement and you exit in Month 9, you risk paying tax on ₹4,00,000 while repaying the full gross ₹4,00,000 out of pocket.

: Notice-pay recovery is treated far more sympathetically by tax tribunals than sign-on or buyout-reimbursement clawbacks. In S.S.N. Ravi v. ACIT (ITAT Chennai, 2018), the tribunal ruled that when an employee leaves early and repays a previously taxed sign-on bonus, they cannot reduce their taxable salary by the refunded amount—meaning you pay tax on money you had to return. If your new employer attaches a 12-to-24-month clawback clause to a ₹4,00,000 buyout reimbursement and you exit in Month 9, you risk paying tax on ₹4,00,000 while repaying the full gross ₹4,00,000 out of pocket. The 50% Wage Deduction Cap vs. Separate Payment: Under Indian wage-payment rules, an employer cannot indiscriminately wipe out 100% of a monthly payslip through unauthorised deductions. Where a 60-day buyout exceeds your pending salary and leave encashment dues, employers typically issue a formal recovery statement requiring a separate bank transfer before releasing the relieving letter.

What We Don't Know Yet

First-Cycle CPC Scrutiny of Form No. 130 Adjustments (Tax Year 2026-27) : Because Tax Year 2026-27 is the inaugural filing year using Form No. 130 (under Rule 215 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026) instead of Form 16, how tightly automated CPC validation reconciles negative notice-recovery rows inside Part B will only become clear when returns are processed in mid-2027.

: Because Tax Year 2026-27 is the inaugural filing year using Form No. 130 (under Rule 215 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026) instead of Form 16, how tightly automated CPC validation reconciles negative notice-recovery rows inside Part B will only become clear when returns are processed in mid-2027. State-Level Enforcement of the 2-Working-Day Settlement Rule: While the Code on Wages requires final wages for days actually worked to be settled within two working days of separation, corporate HR departments still routinely take 30 to 45 days to reconcile complex notice-buyout offsets, asset clearances, and leave adjustments unless employees follow up in writing.

5. What This Does NOT Mean

It does NOT mean you should automatically borrow a personal loan to fund a buyout : Funding a ₹4,00,000 Gross-pay buyout with an unsecured personal loan at 13.5%–16.5% APR adds processing fees and interest on top of a 9.7-month break-even—use liquid cash reserves or negotiate employer reimbursement instead.

: Funding a ₹4,00,000 Gross-pay buyout with an unsecured personal loan at 13.5%–16.5% APR adds processing fees and interest on top of a 9.7-month break-even—use liquid cash reserves or negotiate employer reimbursement instead. It does NOT mean your employer can legally confiscate your gratuity to recover notice pay : Statutory gratuity (under the Code on Social Security, 2020, payable within 30 days) and EPF balances cannot be arbitrarily forfeited for an approved notice buyout—only contractual F&F salary and leave dues may be lawfully netted per signed terms.

: Statutory gratuity (under the Code on Social Security, 2020, payable within 30 days) and EPF balances cannot be arbitrarily forfeited for an approved notice buyout—only contractual F&F salary and leave dues may be lawfully netted per signed terms. It does NOT mean earned leave automatically shortens your 90-day notice period: Most Indian HR policies bar employees from taking privilege leave during notice to cut the calendar duration, instead paying out unused leave in F&F while billing unserved notice separately—though negotiating a written leave-for-notice offset is often the easiest way to shave 15 to 30 days off your buyout bill.

6. Actionable Step-by-Step Employee Audit: Five Checks Before Writing a Buyout Cheque

Execute these five exact steps in sequence before committing to a buyout or signing your new offer letter:

Pull Your Original Appointment Letter and Highlight Three Words: Open your signed offer letter and check the "Termination / Notice Period" clause for: (a) "Salary Base" (does it say Basic Salary, Fixed Gross, or Monthly CTC?), (b) "Day Divisor" (30 days, 26 days, or actual calendar days of the exit month?), and (c) "Discretion" (does buyout require explicit employer consent?). Audit Your Old Employer’s F&F Statement for GST & Tax Netting: Before transferring a rupee, ask HR in writing for a draft "Full and Final Recovery Sheet" showing every credit and debit separately. Verify two things immediately: Confirm the "GST" line is ₹0 (if HR adds 18% GST, reply politely attaching CBIC Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST).

Ask payroll directly: "Will the contractual notice-pay recovery of ₹[Amount] be netted off my Gross Taxable Salary on Form No. 130 under the actual-receipt principle, or reported unadjusted?" Negotiate a Leave Offset First, Then a Grossed-Up Reimbursement Second: Before asking your new employer for cash, ask your current manager if your accumulated Earned / Privilege Leave (say, 25 days) can be adjusted against unserved notice days rather than encashed—reducing your cash buyout bill immediately. For the remaining unserved days, ask your new recruiter to either gross up the buyout reimbursement (so post-TDS cash covers the full receipt) or convert it into a clawback-free joining bonus after checking the tax impact on OneMint’s Income Tax Calculator. Protect Your EPF & EPS Continuity Across the Fast Switch: Once your early exit date is stamped, confirm your employer updates your "Date of Exit" on the EPFO Unified Portal promptly. Remember that under EPS 2026 (see OneMint’s EPS 2026 Replaces EPS 1995: What Job-Switchers Keep, Lose and Must Decide About the 36-Month Pension Wait) and the ₹25,000 EPF wage ceiling (Check Your October Payslip: The EPF Wage Ceiling Is Now ₹25,000), you must initiate an online Form 13 PF transfer rather than leaving old UAN Member IDs unmerged. Apply This Dual-Column Go/No-Go Matrix:

Your Offer & Buyout Scenario (30% Tax Bracket) Recommended Action New Employer Will Wait 90 Days Serve the 90 days (or negotiate a free waiver / leave offset). Self-funding a 60-day buyout loses ₹55,000 to ₹3.17 lakh in pure cash (OneMint calculation). 30-Day Mandatory Join + Basic-Pay Buyout + Hike ≥ 25% Buy out confidently (even self-funded). Payback sits under 5 months (3.3 months if old payroll nets tax) (OneMint calculation). 30-Day Mandatory Join + Gross-Pay Buyout + Hike under 30% Demand a grossed-up reimbursement or walk away. Self-funding a 60-day Gross buyout on a 20%–25% hike traps you in a 10-to-14-month payback with high regret risk (OneMint calculation).

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 21 November 2026)

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance : The Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27) — Section 15 (Chargeability of salary), Section 16 (Definition of salary), Section 17 (Perquisites including employer discharge of employee obligations), Section 19 (Salary deductions & ₹75,000 Standard Deduction), Section 202 (Default New Tax Regime slabs), Section 392 (Salary TDS), and Rule 215 / Form No. 130 (Income-tax Rules, 2026).

: The Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27) — Section 15 (Chargeability of salary), Section 16 (Definition of salary), Section 17 (Perquisites including employer discharge of employee obligations), Section 19 (Salary deductions & ₹75,000 Standard Deduction), Section 202 (Default New Tax Regime slabs), Section 392 (Salary TDS), and Rule 215 / Form No. 130 (Income-tax Rules, 2026). Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) : Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST (dated 3 August 2022) — Clarifying 0% GST on forfeiture of salary / notice pay recovered from employees; M/s Manappuram Finance Ltd. vs. Assistant Commissioner (Kerala High Court, reported July 2026) affirming binding applicability.

: Circular No. 178/10/2022-GST (dated 3 August 2022) — Clarifying 0% GST on forfeiture of salary / notice pay recovered from employees; M/s Manappuram Finance Ltd. vs. Assistant Commissioner (Kerala High Court, reported July 2026) affirming binding applicability. Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Precedents : Nandinho Rebello v. DCIT (ITAT Ahmedabad, ITA No. 2378/Ahd/2013, 18 April 2017) on real-income taxation of contractual notice recovery; S.S.N. Ravi v. ACIT (ITAT Chennai, 12 January 2018) on non-deductibility of repaid sign-on bonuses.

: Nandinho Rebello v. DCIT (ITAT Ahmedabad, ITA No. 2378/Ahd/2013, 18 April 2017) on real-income taxation of contractual notice recovery; S.S.N. Ravi v. ACIT (ITAT Chennai, 12 January 2018) on non-deductibility of repaid sign-on bonuses. Ministry of Labour and Employment: Code on Wages, 2019 (2-working-day final wage settlement timeline) and Code on Social Security, 2020 (30-day gratuity settlement timeline & Notification S.O. 5109(E) ₹25,000 EPF wage ceiling).