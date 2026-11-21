Every Indian kitchen recognises the rhythm of the onion cycle. Between August and early November, retail rates climb past ₹60 to ₹70 a kilo, forcing households to chop thinner slices and watch news alerts about subsidised government vans. Then, almost overnight, fresh arrivals flood local mandis and retail prices drop by ₹15 or more per kilo.

On 21 November 2026, the Department of Consumer Affairs Price Monitoring System recorded the all-India average retail onion price at ₹53.38/kg (wholesale: ₹4,632.89/quintal)—down roughly ₹15/kg from the ₹65–₹70/kg plateau seen over the preceding three months as early Kharif harvest arrivals began easing supply pressure.

Whenever prices drop ₹15 a kilo, the first instinct for budget-conscious families is to drive to the local sabzi mandi and haul home a 20 kg sack before rates rebound. That instinct works brilliantly during one Indian harvest—and backfires badly during another. Because India harvests three biologically different onion crops with wildly different moisture levels, storing high-moisture November Kharif bulbs like dry summer Rabi bulbs turns a bargain sack into a sprouting, rotting mess inside a month.

Combining official mandi records, post-harvest loss research from the ICAR–Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research (ICAR-DOGR) and the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF), and exact rupee-per-usable-kilo arithmetic shows both why prices swing so violently and the exact spoilage threshold that determines whether stocking 20 kg saves money (all mandi prices, retail benchmarks, and storage calculations below are current as of 21 November 2026).

1. Why Onion Prices Fall by ₹15+/kg Every Harvest: India's Three-Crop Calendar

India is the world's second-largest onion producer, cultivating roughly 1.97 million hectares—with Maharashtra alone supplying 44.07% of national output and Madhya Pradesh another 14.44%. Unlike wheat or rice, which store cleanly in dry sacks for a year, onions are living, respiring bulbs whose supply depends on three staggered harvests with uneven shelf lives:

Harvest Season Peak Market Arrival Months Share of Annual Output Bulb Traits & Skin Colour Natural Ambient Shelf Life Why Prices Drop (And Rebound) Rabi (Unhali / Summer) March to June (peak Apr–May) approx. 60% Light red/copper skin, thin tight neck, high dry matter (approx. 13% TSS) 5 to 6 months (June–Oct/Nov) Massive harvest glut crashes mandi prices; stored stock feeds India until Oct Kharif (Monsoon Red) October to December approx. 20%–25% (part of 40% Kharif + Late Kharif) Dark red, thicker neck, high moisture, often harvested semi-green 1 to 1.5 months (4–6 weeks only) Ends the autumn lean-season spike; must be sold fast because it cannot store Late Kharif (Rangda) January to March approx. 15%–20% (part of 40% share) Medium-to-dark red, higher yield per hectare 2 to 3 months Bridges winter supply before the main April Rabi glut arrives

The 2026 Price Swing in Real Numbers

Look at how violent this biological cycle was inside 2026 alone at Asia's largest onion market, Lasalgaon APMC (Nashik):

April–June 2026 (Rabi & Late-Kharif Glut): Oversupply dragged Lasalgaon prices to a low near ₹775/quintal in April (monthly average ₹9.92/kg), with Nashik modal wholesale rates lingering around ₹1,320–₹1,450/quintal in early June.

Oversupply dragged Lasalgaon prices to a low near ₹775/quintal in April (monthly average ₹9.92/kg), with Nashik modal wholesale rates lingering around ₹1,320–₹1,450/quintal in early June. July–October 2026 (Stored Rabi Drawdown): Once summer stocks began shrinking and losing weight in storage, the Centre raised its Price Stabilisation Fund buffer procurement price by 13% to ₹2,125/quintal in July and launched targeted retail sales at ₹35/kg through NAFED, NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, and Safal outlets—supported by dedicated Kanda Express railway rakes—as all-India retail prices climbed from ₹37.87/kg in late August toward ₹65–₹70/kg through autumn.

Once summer stocks began shrinking and losing weight in storage, the Centre raised its Price Stabilisation Fund buffer procurement price by 13% to ₹2,125/quintal in July and launched targeted retail sales at ₹35/kg through NAFED, NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, and Safal outlets—supported by dedicated Kanda Express railway rakes—as all-India retail prices climbed from ₹37.87/kg in late August toward ₹65–₹70/kg through autumn. Mid-November 2026 (Kharif Arrival Drop): As new Kharif red onions began arriving in volume (trading alongside dwindling stored summer Unhali stock averaging ₹4,151–₹4,251/quintal at Lasalgaon on 21 November, after touching ₹5,500/quintal on 17 November), retail prices cooled by roughly ₹15/kg to ₹50–₹55/kg.

The takeaway is simple: prices fall every harvest because farmers have to dump perishable surplus before humidity or heat spoils it, and prices spike every September–November because the previous summer's Rabi buffer is nearly exhausted before Kharif harvests arrive.

2. Step-by-Step Mathematical Comparison: The 30% Spoilage Law on a 20 kg Buy

Onions lose usable weight in home storage in three ways: physiological loss of weight (PLW) (invisible moisture evaporation), bacterial or fungal rotting, and sprouting (dormancy break). In NHRDF six-month trials using conventional ventilated farm structures, total losses averaged 33.40% (20.80% moisture weight loss + 10.10% rotting + 2.50% sprouting), while ICAR-DOGR four-month ambient trials recorded 26.66% to 35.87% losses even in strong Rabi cultivars (Bhima Kiran and Bhima Shakti), jumping to 54.89% in hot, poorly controlled rooms.

Before hauling home 20 kg, run the exact rupee-per-usable-kilo math.

Simulation Parameters

Household Consumption Rate: 5 kg per month (representative urban family of four), meaning a 20 kg purchase is consumed progressively over 4 months (120 days).

5 kg per month (representative urban family of four), meaning a 20 kg purchase is consumed progressively over 4 months (120 days). Core Title Scenario (₹15/kg Harvest Drop): Buying 20 kg at ₹35/kg (₹700 upfront outlay) versus buying fresh weekly at a ₹50/kg regular/lean retail price (a ₹15/kg or 30.0% headline discount).

Buying 20 kg at ₹35/kg (₹700 upfront outlay) versus buying fresh weekly at a ₹50/kg regular/lean retail price (a ₹15/kg or 30.0% headline discount). Bonus Peak-Rabi Scenario (April–May Buy vs Autumn Spike): Buying 20 kg of dry Rabi bulbs in May at ₹25/kg (₹500 upfront outlay) versus paying ₹55/kg during the August–November lean peak (a ₹30/kg discount).

Buying 20 kg of dry Rabi bulbs in May at ₹25/kg (₹500 upfront outlay) versus paying ₹55/kg during the August–November lean peak (a ₹30/kg discount). Storage Setup Cost: Assumes ₹0 incremental spend using existing kitchen wire baskets, perforated crates, or breathable woven sacks (note: buying a dedicated ₹300 ventilated rack amortised over 3 seasons adds ₹100/season).

Formulas Used

Effective Cost Per Usable Kg (₹) = Total Cash Paid for 20 kg (₹) ÷ [20 × (1 − Total Loss Rate)]

Break-Even Spoilage Limit (%) = (Headline Discount Per Kg ÷ Regular Weekly Retail Price Per Kg) × 100

Arithmetic Outcomes (OneMint Calculation)

The Exact Break-Even Law for a ₹15/kg Discount (₹35 vs ₹50):

Break-Even Loss Limit = (₹15 ÷ ₹50) × 100 = 30.0%

Any storage loss above 30% wipes out 100% of your harvest savings (OneMint calculation).

Scenario A — Disciplined Home Storage (Cured Rabi Bulbs, Ventilated Rack, 15% Loss Over Progressive 4-Month Use): Usable Weight Retained: 20 kg × (1 − 0.15) = 17.0 kg (3.0 kg lost to moisture evaporation + minor peel/rot). Effective Cost Per Usable Kg: ₹700 ÷ 17.0 = ₹41.18/kg (OneMint calculation). Retail Cost of 17.0 Usable Kg @ ₹50/kg: ₹850 → Net Cash Saved: +₹150 (₹8.82/usable kg, keeping 58.8% of the ₹15/kg headline discount) (OneMint calculation).

Scenario B — Average Home Mistake (Kharif Bulbs or Floor Sack, 30% Total Loss): Usable Weight Retained: 14.0 kg (6.0 kg lost). Effective Cost Per Usable Kg: ₹700 ÷ 14.0 = ₹50.00/kg (OneMint calculation). Retail Cost of 14.0 Usable Kg @ ₹50/kg: ₹700 → Net Cash Saved: ₹0 (exact break-even; zero payoff for the storage effort) (OneMint calculation).

Scenario C — Worst Home Mistake (Sealed Polythene Bags / Near Potatoes / Humid Floor, 45% Loss): Usable Weight Retained: 11.0 kg (9.0 kg lost to black mould, soft rot, and sprouting). Effective Cost Per Usable Kg: ₹700 ÷ 11.0 = ₹63.64/kg (OneMint calculation). Retail Cost of 11.0 Usable Kg @ ₹50/kg: ₹550 → Net Cash Loss: −₹150 (paying ₹13.64/kg MORE than buying fresh every week) (OneMint calculation).

Scenario D — Peak April–May Rabi Stock-Up (₹25/kg vs ₹55/kg Autumn Lean Price, 20% Loss): Cash Paid for 20 kg: ₹500; Break-Even Spoilage Limit = ₹30 ÷ ₹55 = 54.5% (OneMint calculation). Usable Weight Retained (20% loss over 4–5 months): 16.0 kg → Effective Cost = ₹500 ÷ 16.0 = ₹31.25/kg (OneMint calculation). Retail Cost of 16.0 Usable Kg @ ₹55/kg: ₹880 → Net Cash Saved: +₹380 (₹23.75/usable kg) (OneMint calculation).



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20 kg Bulk-Buy Storage Scenario Cash Paid (20 kg) Total Loss Rate (PLW + Rot + Sprout) Usable Onions Eaten Effective Cost / Usable Kg Net Gain / Loss vs Weekly Buying A: ₹15 Drop (₹35 vs ₹50) — Good Ventilated Storage ₹700 15% (3.0 kg) 17.0 kg ₹41.18 / kg +₹150 saved (₹8.82/kg net) B: ₹15 Drop (₹35 vs ₹50) — Average Sack / Kharif Bulb ₹700 30% (6.0 kg) 14.0 kg ₹50.00 / kg ₹0 (Exact Break-Even) C: ₹15 Drop (₹35 vs ₹50) — Sealed Bag / Humid Corner ₹700 45% (9.0 kg) 11.0 kg ₹63.64 / kg −₹150 lost (₹13.64/kg costlier) D: Peak Rabi (₹25 vs ₹55) — Ventilated Summer Buy ₹500 20% (4.0 kg) 16.0 kg ₹31.25 / kg +₹380 saved (₹23.75/kg net)

[!IMPORTANT] Variance Callout: Even when onions drop by ₹15/kg, careless home storage turns a projected ₹300 gross saving into a ₹150 net loss—a ₹450 swing on a single sack (OneMint calculation). By contrast, timing a 20 kg buy strictly during the April–May Rabi harvest raises your safety margin from 30% spoilage to 54.5%, delivering 2.5x larger net savings (+₹380) on bulbs biologically built to last five months (OneMint calculation).

Note on Constants: Progressive household consumption helps lower effective loss compared with commercial 120-day untouched storage because you eat the first 10 kg during Months 1 and 2—right before the 60-day physiological respiration and sprouting trigger point identified in ICAR-DOGR cultivar studies. For broader grocery and kitchen economics, see our analysis on Weight-Loss Jab vs. Gym vs. Thali Reset: The True Five-Year Cost in Rupees.

3. How to Store 20 kg Safely at Home: The Six Science-Backed Rules

Keeping your total home storage loss near 15% to 20% instead of 45% requires zero expensive gadgets—just six strict physical rules drawn from ICAR-DOGR and NHRDF post-harvest research:

Buy Only Cured, Thin-Necked Bulbs for Long Storage (Never Fresh Kharif for 4 Months): How to inspect at the mandi: Pick medium-sized (45–60 mm), firm bulbs with dry, papery, intact copper or light-red outer skins (typical of Rabi Unhali stock) and a thin, completely dry, pinched-shut neck. Reject bulbs with thick green necks (still leaking moisture), split double-bulbs, bruised shoulders, or damp earthy residue—those are high-moisture fresh Kharif bulbs with only a 4-to-6-week natural shelf life.

Pre-storage shade curing (48 hours): Before stacking 20 kg away, spread the bulbs in a single layer on newspaper in a shaded, breezy balcony or corridor for 2 days so any transport surface dampness dries completely. Use Shallow, Bottom-and-Side Ventilated Crates (Never Sealed Polythene): Commercial farm structures developed by ICAR-DOGR cut losses dramatically using bottom and side natural ventilation so trapped respiration heat and moisture escape downward and sideways.

At home, divide 20 kg across two or three shallow perforated plastic crates, bamboo daliyas, or open steel wire racks, stacked no deeper than 10–12 cm (3 to 4 bulbs high) with the bottom raised at least 10 cm off the floor so air circulates underneath. Never leave onions tied inside retail plastic bags or deep closed drums; trapped condensation triggers bacterial soft rot within days. Never Put Whole Onions in the Refrigerator: It feels intuitive to refrigerate spare onions during Indian summers, yet ICAR-DOGR storage trials demonstrate why cold, humid refrigeration destroys whole bulbs: onions stored at 0°C exhibited 27% sprouting within just 15 days after coming out to room temperature (climbing to 34% sprouting and 15.2% black mould by 60 days).

Inside a damp 4°C–6°C domestic fridge, cold-induced dormancy break and starch-to-sugar conversion quickly turn whole onions soft and mouldy. Refrigerate only peeled or chopped onions in airtight glass containers for 3–5 days. Keep Onions Strictly Separate From Potatoes and Stove Steam: The Potato Rule: Never store onions and potatoes in adjacent tiers of the same kitchen trolley. Potatoes release substantial moisture and respire actively while onions emit ethylene and moisture-sensitive volatiles—accelerating premature sprouting and soft rot in both crops. Keep them in separate rooms or opposite corners.

The Micro-Climate Target: Store crates in a cool, dark, dry corner (such as a shaded utility passage or airy storeroom away from direct sunlight, kitchen stove steam, and dishwashing sinks). Direct light accelerates greening and sprouting, while monsoon relative humidity above 75% fuels Aspergillus niger (black powdery mould). Run a 3-Minute "First-In, Weakest-First" Sort Every 14 Days: Every second Sunday, gently shift the top layer by hand and pull out any bulb showing a soft neck, papery dampness, black powdery spots, or a tiny green shoot tip.

Use slightly soft or early-sprouting bulbs immediately in cooked gravies, and discard any slimy, foul-smelling bulb right away—one leaking soft-rot bulb spreads moisture and fungal spores to five neighbouring onions within a week. Match Your Buy Size to the Harvest Season: November–December (Kharif Arrival — Right Now): Buy 5 kg to 8 kg (4–5 weeks' supply) when prices dip ₹15/kg, not 20 kg—unless you specifically locate dry old-stock Rabi (Unhali) bulbs or run a 10-person joint family that finishes 20 kg inside 45 days.

April–May (Peak Rabi Harvest): This is your true 20 kg storage window, where fresh cured summer bulbs store reliably for 4 to 5 months straight through the expensive monsoon and autumn months.

4. What This Does NOT Mean (And What We Don't Know Yet)

What This Does NOT Mean

Black powdery dust on the outer dry skin does NOT always mean the whole onion is toxic: Mild surface black mould (Aspergillus niger) confined strictly to the dry papery outer skin can usually be peeled off completely and washed cleanly if the inner flesh is crisp, white, and odourless—whereas soft, watery, slimy, or foul-smelling bulbs with internal brown rot must be discarded immediately.

Mild surface black mould (Aspergillus niger) confined strictly to the dry papery outer skin can usually be peeled off completely and washed cleanly if the inner flesh is crisp, white, and odourless—whereas soft, watery, slimy, or foul-smelling bulbs with internal brown rot must be discarded immediately. A sprouted onion is NOT poisonous: Unlike green potatoes (which produce solanine), a firm onion with a fresh green shoot is safe to eat once you slice out the slightly bitter green core—though sprouting signals that the bulb's dormancy has broken and the rest of the crate should be prioritised for cooking.

Unlike green potatoes (which produce solanine), a firm onion with a fresh green shoot is safe to eat once you slice out the slightly bitter green core—though sprouting signals that the bulb's dormancy has broken and the rest of the crate should be prioritised for cooking. Buying 20 kg does NOT protect you from inflation if you live in a tiny, humid coastal flat: In high-humidity coastal monsoons (Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata), ambient moisture pushes home storage losses past 35%–40% quickly—making 5 kg to 10 kg rotational buys smarter than 20 kg sacks.

What We Don't Know Yet

Exact December 2026 – January 2027 Kharif Price Floor: While retail prices eased from ₹65–₹70/kg to ₹53.38/kg on 21 November 2026 on early Kharif arrivals, whether retail rates fall another ₹15/kg toward ₹35–₹40/kg in December depends on unseasonal rain risks in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan over the next four weeks.

While retail prices eased from ₹65–₹70/kg to ₹53.38/kg on 21 November 2026 on early Kharif arrivals, whether retail rates fall another ₹15/kg toward ₹35–₹40/kg in December depends on unseasonal rain risks in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan over the next four weeks. Government Export Policy Shifts in Early 2027: India exported 3.82 lakh metric tonnes of onions during April–June 2026, and Maharashtra formed an expert panel in June 2026 to review onion export stability. Any abrupt export-duty or Minimum Export Price (MEP) change during the 2027 Rabi harvest can swing domestic retail troughs by ₹10–₹15/kg within two weeks.

[!NOTE] Disclaimer: Educational content only. OneMint is not a SEBI-registered investment adviser. Nothing in this article constitutes agricultural trading advice, food-safety certification, or financial advice. Retail and mandi onion prices vary daily by city, grade, and weather conditions; check local Department of Consumer Affairs daily price bulletins before bulk buying. For families budgeting their broader household expenses, see our interactive tools including the SIP Calculator and Financial Health Quiz.

Source List & Citations

Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India — Price Monitoring System (Primary Source — Live Data, 21 November 2026): All-India average retail onion price (₹53.38/kg) and all-India average wholesale onion price (₹4,632.89/quintal) as on 21 November 2026 (fcainfoweb.nic.in). URL: https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/

All-India average retail onion price (₹53.38/kg) and all-India average wholesale onion price (₹4,632.89/quintal) as on 21 November 2026 (fcainfoweb.nic.in). URL: https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/ Financial Express (19 November 2026), Free Press Journal (17 November 2026), Commodity Online (21 November 2026), LocalMandi, & Commodity Board (10 June 2026): Live 2026 seasonal price swing — retail moderation from ₹65–₹70/kg to ₹50–₹55/kg on early Kharif arrivals; Lasalgaon APMC 21 November average ₹4,251/quintal (Unhali ₹41.51/kg; 17 Nov new red max ₹5,500/quintal) versus April 2026 trough near ₹775/quintal (monthly average ₹9.92/kg) and June 2026 Nashik modal ₹1,320–₹1,450/quintal.

Live 2026 seasonal price swing — retail moderation from ₹65–₹70/kg to ₹50–₹55/kg on early Kharif arrivals; Lasalgaon APMC 21 November average ₹4,251/quintal (Unhali ₹41.51/kg; 17 Nov new red max ₹5,500/quintal) versus April 2026 trough near ₹775/quintal (monthly average ₹9.92/kg) and June 2026 Nashik modal ₹1,320–₹1,450/quintal. Press Information Bureau (PRID 2280999, 4 July 2026; PRID 1596403) & DD News (2026): Official three-season harvest calendar (Rabi Mar–Jun, Kharif Oct–Dec, Late Kharif Jan–Mar), 13% hike in buffer procurement price to ₹2,125/quintal, targeted ₹35/kg retail buffer releases via NAFED/NCCF/Kendriya Bhandar/Safal, Kanda Express rail logistics (86 rakes / 88,000 tonnes in 2025–26), April–June 2026 exports (3.82 LMT), and 26 August 2026 retail average (₹37.87/kg).

Official three-season harvest calendar (Rabi Mar–Jun, Kharif Oct–Dec, Late Kharif Jan–Mar), 13% hike in buffer procurement price to ₹2,125/quintal, targeted ₹35/kg retail buffer releases via NAFED/NCCF/Kendriya Bhandar/Safal, Kanda Express rail logistics (86 rakes / 88,000 tonnes in 2025–26), April–June 2026 exports (3.82 LMT), and 26 August 2026 retail average (₹37.87/kg). ICAR–Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research (ICAR-DOGR) & Indian Journal of Horticulture (Primary Agricultural Research): Storage losses after 120 days (54.89% uncontrolled ventilated vs 7.14% DOGR-cold vs 5.00% 0°C cold storage; 27% post-cold-storage sprouting within 15 days and 15.2% black mould at 60 days), cultivar storage lives (Kharif Bhima Dark Red/Super/Red: 1–1.5 months; Rabi Bhima Kiran/Shakti/Light Red: 5–6 months), 4-month ambient ventilated crate losses (Bhima Kiran 26.66%, Bhima Shakti 35.87%), and 60-day dormancy-break respiration trigger.

Storage losses after 120 days (54.89% uncontrolled ventilated vs 7.14% DOGR-cold vs 5.00% 0°C cold storage; 27% post-cold-storage sprouting within 15 days and 15.2% black mould at 60 days), cultivar storage lives (Kharif Bhima Dark Red/Super/Red: 1–1.5 months; Rabi Bhima Kiran/Shakti/Light Red: 5–6 months), 4-month ambient ventilated crate losses (Bhima Kiran 26.66%, Bhima Shakti 35.87%), and 60-day dormancy-break respiration trigger. National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF), APEDA/NHB Summary (9 October 2026), & Agricultural Reviews (R-2455): Six-month conventional ventilated storage losses (33.40% total: 20.80% PLW + 10.10% rotting + 2.50% sprouting vs 14.52% improved controlled storage), India's 1.97M ha onion area (Maharashtra 44.07%, MP 14.44%), and 60% Rabi vs 40% Kharif/Late Kharif production split.