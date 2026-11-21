Open your brokerage app at 9:15 AM on a stock split's ex-date and your screen can deliver an instant jolt: a ₹1,20,000 holding suddenly flashes -80%, showing a market value of just ₹24,000. Nothing has collapsed overnight. The exchange has already adjusted the share price downward to reflect the new subdivided face value, while the additional shares issued under a new depository identification number are still travelling through the clearing system to your demat account.

Under Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) and corporate-action disclosure norms under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a stock split—legally termed a sub-division of shares—is financially neutral. Cutting one ₹500 currency note into five ₹100 notes leaves your wallet with the exact same ₹500. Yet treating a stock split as a total non-event is an equally common mistake. While your total portfolio value and valuation multiples do not budge, four operational mechanics genuinely change: share accessibility and partial-exit precision, your demat ISIN and active trigger orders, your Futures and Options (F&O) contract sizing, and your per-share dividend and capital-gains accounting under the Income-tax Act, 2025 (all exchange settlement rules, tax principles, and calculations below reflect the framework as of 21 November 2026).

1. Stock Split vs Bonus Issue: Why Face Value Changes Everything

Retail investors frequently treat a stock split and a bonus issue as interchangeable because both increase share count and lower the trading price. Underneath the hood, however, they alter different lines of a company's balance sheet—which directly explains why a stock split triggers a brand-new International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) inside your CDSL or NSDL demat account while a bonus issue does not:

Corporate Action Feature Stock Split (Sub-Division) Bonus Issue (Capitalisation of Reserves) Rights Issue Face Value Per Share Reduced proportionately (e.g., ₹10 ➔ ₹2 in a 1:5 split) Unchanged (remains ₹10) Unchanged (remains ₹10) Company Reserves & Share Capital Unchanged (paid-up capital stays identical) Free reserves move into paid-up equity share capital New cash raised; paid-up capital increases Demat ISIN Code New ISIN issued (old ISIN extinguished) Same ISIN retained New shares credited after subscription Portfolio Value on Ex-Date Unchanged Unchanged Increases only by fresh cash invested Tax on Corporate Action Date ₹0 (not a taxable transfer) ₹0 (not a taxable transfer) ₹0 on subscription Cost-Basis Rule on Future Sale Original cost divided proportionately across all shares Original shares keep full cost; bonus shares get ₹0 cost Original cost unchanged; rights shares take subscription price

Because Indian equity markets operate on a T+1 settlement cycle across NSE and BSE, the Ex-Date and the Record Date for a stock split are generally the same trading day (unless a settlement holiday intervenes). To appear on the company's shareholder register on the Record Date, you must buy the stock at least one trading day before the Ex-Date/Record Date. Buying on the morning of the Ex-Date simply gets you the already-adjusted lower share price directly—never extra shares on top of the post-split price.

2. Step-by-Step Mathematical Comparison: A 1:5 Stock Split Across Equity, Tax Lots and F&O

To see why total wealth stays frozen while operational granularity shifts, trace a standard 1:5 stock split (subdividing one ₹10 face-value share into five ₹2 face-value shares) across an individual equity portfolio and a derivatives contract.

Simulation Parameters

Pre-Split Holding : 40 shares (Face Value ₹10) bought 18 months ago at ₹2,500/share (Total Original Cost = ₹1,00,000).

: 40 shares (Face Value ₹10) bought 18 months ago at ₹2,500/share (Total Original Cost = ₹1,00,000). Pre-Split Market Price (Close on Day Before Ex-Date) : ₹3,000/share (Pre-Split EPS = ₹75/share ➔ P/E = 40.0x).

: ₹3,000/share (Pre-Split EPS = ₹75/share ➔ P/E = 40.0x). Corporate Action Declared : 1:5 stock split (Face Value ₹10 ➔ ₹2), followed by a 50% dividend on face value.

: 1:5 stock split (Face Value ₹10 ➔ ₹2), followed by a 50% dividend on face value. Illustrative Partial Exit (3 Months Post-Split) : Selling 50 post-split shares at ₹660/share (+10% above the ₹600 theoretical ex-split price).

: Selling 50 post-split shares at ₹660/share (+10% above the ₹600 theoretical ex-split price). Illustrative F&O Contract: Pre-split lot size = 250 shares; at-the-money Call strike = ₹3,000.

Plain-Text Formulas Used

Post-Split Shares = Pre-Split Shares × Split Factor

Adjusted Price or Cost = Pre-Split Price or Cost ÷ Split Factor

Arithmetic Outcomes (OneMint Calculation)

1. Portfolio Value & Valuation Multiples (Zero Change):

Pre-Split Value : 40 shares × ₹3,000 = ₹1,20,000 (Unrealised gain: ₹1,20,000 − ₹1,00,000 = +₹20,000 , or +20.00%).

: 40 shares × ₹3,000 = (Unrealised gain: ₹1,20,000 − ₹1,00,000 = , or +20.00%). Post-Split Shares & Price : 40 × 5 = 200 shares ; Theoretical ex-split price = ₹3,000 ÷ 5 = ₹600/share .

: 40 × 5 = ; Theoretical ex-split price = ₹3,000 ÷ 5 = . Post-Split Value : 200 shares × ₹600 = ₹1,20,000 (Adjusted cost = ₹2,500 ÷ 5 = ₹500/share ; Unrealised gain = 200 × ₹100 = +₹20,000 , or +20.00%) (OneMint calculation).

: 200 shares × ₹600 = (Adjusted cost = ₹2,500 ÷ 5 = ; Unrealised gain = 200 × ₹100 = , or +20.00%) (OneMint calculation). P/E Valuation Check: Post-split EPS = ₹75 ÷ 5 = ₹15; Post-split P/E = ₹600 ÷ ₹15 = 40.0x (exact zero change).

2. Partial-Exit Cash Precision (Raising ₹20,000):

Pre-Split (@ ₹3,000/share) : Selling 6 shares raises ₹18,000 (short by ₹2,000); selling 7 shares raises ₹21,000 (overshoots by ₹1,000 — a 5.0% stepping error) (OneMint calculation).

: Selling 6 shares raises ₹18,000 (short by ₹2,000); selling 7 shares raises ₹21,000 (overshoots by ₹1,000 — a 5.0% stepping error) (OneMint calculation). Post-Split (@ ₹600/share): Selling 33 shares raises ₹19,800 (within ₹200 — a 1.0% stepping error), giving 5x finer exit precision (OneMint calculation).

3. Dividend Payout Illusion (50% Dividend on Face Value):

Pre-Split (Face Value ₹10) : 50% × ₹10 = ₹5.00/share × 40 shares = ₹200 total dividend .

: 50% × ₹10 = ₹5.00/share × 40 shares = . Post-Split (Face Value ₹2): 50% × ₹2 = ₹1.00/share × 200 shares = ₹200 total dividend (OneMint calculation).

4. Tax-Lot Reconciliation on Partial Sale (50 Post-Split Shares @ ₹660):

Sale Proceeds : 50 × ₹660 = ₹33,000 .

: 50 × ₹660 = . Correct Split-Adjusted Cost Basis : 50 × ₹500 = ₹25,000 ➔ True Long-Term Capital Gain = ₹8,000 .

: 50 × ₹500 = ➔ True Long-Term Capital Gain = . Cost of a Broker UI Glitch (If Cost Defaults to ₹0): If you blindly file your ITR using an unadjusted ₹0 cost basis after the ISIN switch, your taxable LTCG inflates to ₹33,000—overstating tax at 13.0% (12.5% LTCG + 4% cess, assuming you already crossed the ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption) from ₹1,040 to ₹4,290, an unnecessary ₹3,250 tax overcharge on a single ₹33,000 sale (OneMint calculation).

Metric (1:5 Split, Face Value ₹10 → ₹2) Before Stock Split After Stock Split Did It Actually Change? Share Count Held 40 shares 200 shares Yes (multiplied 5x) Market Price / Cost Per Share ₹3,000 / ₹2,500 ₹600 / ₹500 Yes (divided by 5) Total Portfolio Value & Gain ₹1,20,000 (+₹20,000) ₹1,20,000 (+₹20,000) No (exact ₹0 difference) P/E Multiple & Market Cap 40.0x / Unchanged 40.0x / Unchanged No Total Dividend (50% on FV) ₹5/share × 40 = ₹200 ₹1/share × 200 = ₹200 No (only per-share quote drops) F&O Lot Size & Call Strike 250 shares @ ₹3,000 (₹7.50L) 1,250 shares @ ₹600 (₹7.50L) Yes (lot 5x, strike ÷ 5; value flat)

Variance Callout: Across equity value, valuation P/E, dividend income, and F&O notional exposure, the split creates ₹0 of fundamental wealth—yet an unverified cost-basis glitch during ISIN migration can cost a taxpayer ₹3,250 in excess LTCG tax (or ₹5,200 in excess 20.8% STCG tax) on just a ₹33,000 partial exit (OneMint calculation).

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Note on Constants: Theoretical ex-split pricing (₹3,000 ÷ 5 = ₹600) assumes zero overnight market movement. On actual ex-date mornings, live supply and demand open the stock slightly above or below ₹600 based on global cues and retail order flow.

3. The Four Things That Actually Change After a Stock Split

Once you look past the headline price cut, four concrete shifts reshape how the stock behaves in your account and on the exchange:

1. Ticket Size, Retail Liquidity, and Partial-Rebalancing Precision

A stock trading at ₹25,000 or ₹40,000 per share prices out small-ticket investors running a ₹10,000 monthly direct-equity plan because Indian exchanges do not permit fractional share trading. Splitting a ₹3,000 stock to ₹600—or a ₹25,000 stock to ₹2,500—lowers the minimum entry ticket, draws wider retail participation onto the order book, and typically narrows percentage bid-ask spreads over time. Equally useful for existing shareholders, holding five or ten times as many shares lets you trim exact rupee amounts during portfolio rebalancing or harvest gains right up to the ₹1,25,000 annual LTCG exemption without overselling. (Note: Unlike price-weighted overseas gauges such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, India's Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are free-float market-capitalisation weighted—meaning a stock split does not alter a company's index weight).

2. Demat ISIN Migration, Cancelled Orders, and Pledged Margin Friction

Because the face value changes, CDSL and NSDL extinguish the old ISIN on the Record Date and issue a new ISIN for the subdivided shares. That backend switch creates three temporary operational disruptions every shareholder should expect:

The Temporary "Missing Shares" / -80% P&L Screen : Until the Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) credits the new ISIN shares to your demat (usually 1 to 2 working days after the Record Date), broker dashboards often display the old share quantity multiplied by the new split price—producing an alarming phantom loss.

: Until the Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) credits the new ISIN shares to your demat (usually 1 to 2 working days after the Record Date), broker dashboards often display the old share quantity multiplied by the new split price—producing an alarming phantom loss. Automatic Order Cancellation : Exchanges and brokers cancel all resting Good-Till-Triggered (GTT), Good-Till-Cancelled (GTC), and standing stop-loss/target orders on the ex-date so an old ₹2,800 stop-loss does not misfire on a ₹600 stock.

: Exchanges and brokers cancel all resting Good-Till-Triggered (GTT), Good-Till-Cancelled (GTC), and standing stop-loss/target orders on the ex-date so an old ₹2,800 stop-loss does not misfire on a ₹600 stock. Pledged Collateral & Margin Recalculation: If you pledged pre-split shares as collateral for F&O margin, depository ISIN replacement can temporarily drop collateral value during settlement. Traders running tight margin utilisation risk an automated peak-margin shortfall penalty if they do not keep extra cash buffer across the ex-date.

3. Derivatives (F&O) Lot Sizes, Strikes, and Option Liquidity

Under NSE and BSE corporate-action adjustment circulars for F&O securities, all open futures and options contracts are adjusted overnight before the ex-date:

Futures & Option Lot Size : Multiplied by the split factor (250 × 5 = 1,250 shares ).

: Multiplied by the split factor (250 × 5 = ). Strike Prices & Futures Base Price : Divided by the split factor (₹3,000 ÷ 5 = ₹600 ).

: Divided by the split factor (₹3,000 ÷ 5 = ). Total Contract Value: Remains identical (1,250 × ₹600 = ₹7,50,000).

While no existing derivative trader loses or gains money mechanically from the adjustment, post-split option chains quickly roll out cleaner, tighter strike intervals around the lower spot price—which often boosts options trading volume and changes intraday volatility behaviour in the weeks following the split.

4. Per-Share Accounting, Tax-Lot Continuity, and Historical Charts

Under the capital-gains computation framework of the Income-tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27), a stock split is not a taxable transfer and preserves two crucial taxpayer rights:

Proportionate Cost Split : Your original purchase cost spreads evenly across every subdivided share (₹2,500 ÷ 5 = ₹500). If your pre-split shares were purchased before 1 February 2018, the 31 January 2018 grandfathered Fair Market Value (FMV) also divides proportionately by the split factor.

: Your original purchase cost spreads evenly across every subdivided share (₹2,500 ÷ 5 = ₹500). If your pre-split shares were purchased before 1 February 2018, the 31 January 2018 grandfathered Fair Market Value (FMV) also divides proportionately by the split factor. Unbroken Holding Period: Your 12-month Long-Term Capital Gains clock does not reset on the split date. Every post-split share inherits the exact original acquisition date of the parent share—meaning shares bought 18 months ago remain immediately eligible for 12.5% LTCG (plus 4% cess, above the ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption) rather than reverting to 20% STCG.

4. How to Audit Your Demat Account Around a Stock Split in 4 Steps

When a company in your portfolio announces a stock split, run this four-step check across the Record Date week:

Step 1: Confirm "Ex-Date / Record Date" and "Old vs New ISIN" . Read the corporate-action intimation from your depository (CDSL/NSDL) or check the company's exchange filing on NSE/BSE. Note the exact Record Date and confirm the split ratio (e.g., Face Value ₹10 to ₹2 = 1:5).

. Read the corporate-action intimation from your depository (CDSL/NSDL) or check the company's exchange filing on NSE/BSE. Note the exact Record Date and confirm the split ratio (e.g., Face Value ₹10 to ₹2 = 1:5). Step 2: Buffer "Pledged Collateral" Two Days Before the Ex-Date . If you have pledged the splitting stock for F&O margin, check your broker's corporate-action bulletin 48 hours prior. Either park liquid cash/liquid-ETF margin temporarily or trim leveraged open positions so an ISIN transition does not trigger an automatic shortfall alert.

. If you have pledged the splitting stock for F&O margin, check your broker's corporate-action bulletin 48 hours prior. Either park liquid cash/liquid-ETF margin temporarily or trim leveraged open positions so an ISIN transition does not trigger an automatic shortfall alert. Step 3: Re-Create Cancelled "GTT / Stop-Loss / Target" Orders on the Ex-Date . Open your broker's Orders tab on the morning of the ex-date. Any previously active stop-loss or target orders will show as "Cancelled / Expired"—re-enter them cleanly at the split-adjusted prices.

. Open your broker's Orders tab on the morning of the ex-date. Any previously active stop-loss or target orders will show as "Cancelled / Expired"—re-enter them cleanly at the split-adjusted prices. Step 4: Reconcile "Average Buy Price" and "Tax P&L" Three Working Days Later. Once the new ISIN shares reflect in your holdings, verify that "Average Buy Price" equals your old cost divided by the split factor and that the original purchase date carried over properly (especially for shares transferred from an older broker or converted from physical certificates). If the cost shows "N/A" or "₹0", upload your original contract note via broker support immediately rather than waiting until ITR filing season.

5. What This Does NOT Mean (And What We Don't Know Yet)

What This Does NOT Mean

A lower share price after a split does NOT make the stock "cheap." A ₹600 stock trading at 40x earnings is valued identically to the ₹3,000 stock trading at 40x earnings the afternoon before. Judge affordability by valuation ratios and business earnings—never by the absolute rupee price of one share.

A ₹600 stock trading at 40x earnings is valued identically to the ₹3,000 stock trading at 40x earnings the afternoon before. Judge affordability by valuation ratios and business earnings—never by the absolute rupee price of one share. A stock split does NOT guarantee a sustained rally. While split announcements frequently spark a short-term retail enthusiasm bounce between the board-approval date and the ex-date, post-split performance still tracks revenue growth, margins, and broader market valuations.

While split announcements frequently spark a short-term retail enthusiasm bounce between the board-approval date and the ex-date, post-split performance still tracks revenue growth, margins, and broader market valuations. A smaller dividend-per-share headline does NOT mean the company cut its dividend. Always multiply the dividend per share by your post-split share count (or check the percentage dividend yield) before concluding that payouts dropped.

What We Don't Know Yet

Exact Broker-Specific P&L Sync Speeds During Heavy Corporate-Action Weeks : While depositories credit subdivided shares rapidly under SEBI's T+1 ecosystem, individual discount and full-service brokers refresh back-office "Average Buy Price" ledgers on slightly different nightly batch cycles (typically 1 to 3 working days).

: While depositories credit subdivided shares rapidly under SEBI's T+1 ecosystem, individual discount and full-service brokers refresh back-office "Average Buy Price" ledgers on slightly different nightly batch cycles (typically 1 to 3 working days). Whether Post-Split Liquidity Persists Beyond Initial Retail Interest: Lowering the ticket price opens the door to smaller retail orders, but whether bid-ask spreads stay permanently tighter depends on sustained institutional and free-float participation rather than the split alone.

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 21 November 2026)