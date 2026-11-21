If you missed the 31 July 2026 deadline for salaried and capital-gains returns (ITR-1/ITR-2)—or the new 31 August 2026 deadline for non-audit business and professional returns (ITR-3/ITR-4) introduced by the Finance Act, 2026—your remaining window to file a valid belated return for FY 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27) closes permanently on 31 December 2026. Even tax-audit taxpayers, whose extended due date under CBDT Circular No. 07/2026 lands today (21 November 2026), drop into the exact same 40-day belated corridor tomorrow morning if they fail to submit on time.

Most late filers assume the damage stops at the headline ₹5,000 fee. In reality, four separate charges stack silently behind that number: a flat fee that bites even when your net tax payable is zero, compounding 1%-per-month interest clocks that jump by a full month on every midnight turn of the calendar, the permanent forfeiture of equity and F&O loss carry-forwards, and a sharp statutory cliff on 1 January 2027 when refunds become impossible to claim and updated-return (ITR-U) penalties start at 25% of tax plus interest. While the Income-tax Act, 2025 took effect on 1 April 2026, the Income Tax Department e-Filing Portal confirms that Section 536(2)(c) of the new Act preserves the Income-tax Act, 1961 for all AY 2026-27 returns and proceedings (all deadlines, statutory sections, and calculations below are current as of 21 November 2026).

1. Which Deadlines and Which Act Apply Right Now (The 2026 Transition Map)

A widespread source of confusion this season is mixing up Assessment Year 2026-27 (income earned from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026) with Tax Year 2026-27 (income earned from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027, whose return is due in July 2027). Every return filed before 31 December 2026 for FY 2025-26 still runs under the 1961 Act section numbers on the e-filing portal, while the identical fee and interest rules move to renumbered sections under the Income-tax Act, 2025 for next year.

Crucially, while the Finance Act, 2026 extended the Revised Return deadline for AY 2026-27 to 31 March 2027 (adding a new Section 234-I fee of ₹1,000/₹5,000 for revisions filed after 31 December 2026), it did not extend the Belated Return deadline:

Filing Category / Window (FY 2025-26 / AY 2026-27) Statutory Cut-Off Date Governing 1961 Act Section (AY 2026-27) Next-Year 2025 Act Section (TY 2026-27) Key Financial Consequence Original Return — Salaried / ITR-1 & ITR-2 31 July 2026 (Passed) Section 139(1) Section 263(1) Zero fee; Old Regime open; losses carried forward Original Return — Non-Audit Business (ITR-3/4) 31 August 2026 (Passed) Section 139(1) (Finance Act 2026) Section 263(1) New staggered due date; no CBDT extension issued Original Return — Tax Audit Cases 21 November 2026 Section 139(1) (CBDT Cir. 07/2026) Section 263(1) Extended from 31 Oct; transfer pricing due 30 Nov Belated Return (Hard Cut-Off) 31 December 2026 Section 139(4) Section 263(4) ₹1k/₹5k fee + 1%/mo interest; New Regime only; losses lost Revised Return (Correcting a Filed Return) 31 March 2027 Section 139(5) + Sec. 234-I Section 263(5) ₹0 fee up to 31 Dec 2026; ₹1k/₹5k fee from 1 Jan–31 Mar 2027 Updated Return (ITR-U — Last Resort) 31 March 2031 (48 months) Section 139(8A) + Sec. 140B Section 263(6) 25%–70% additional tax; no refunds, no loss claims

2. The Four Separate Costs Hidden Inside a Belated Return

Before opening the e-filing portal, understand how the four statutory levers interact on your AY 2026-27 computation:

Late Filing Fee (Section 234F, moving to Section 428 in 2025 Act): A flat mandatory fee based strictly on total taxable income before applying the Section 87A rebate. For AY 2026-27, the default New Tax Regime basic exemption limit is ₹4,00,000. If total income is up to ₹4,00,000 (and you do not trigger mandatory seventh-proviso filing conditions such as ₹25,000+ TDS or ₹50 lakh+ savings deposits), the fee is ₹0. Between ₹4,00,001 and ₹5,00,000, the fee is ₹1,000. Above ₹5,00,000, the fee is ₹5,000—even if the ₹60,000 Section 87A rebate (available up to ₹12 lakh taxable income) or employer TDS wipes your net tax payable down to ₹0. Triple 1%-Per-Month Interest Stacking (Sections 234A, 234B, 234C, moving to Sections 423, 424, 425): Under Rule 119A, unpaid tax is rounded down to the nearest ₹100, and even one day into a new month counts as a full month: Section 234A (Late Filing) : 1% per month on net unpaid tax from the day after your due date (1 August 2026 for ITR-1/2) until the date you file.

: 1% per month on net unpaid tax from the day after your due date (1 August 2026 for ITR-1/2) until the date you file. Section 234B (Advance-Tax Default) : 1% per month from 1 April 2026 until you pay self-assessment tax, triggered whenever net tax after TDS/TCS is ₹10,000 or more and advance tax paid by 31 March 2026 fell below 90% of assessed tax.

: 1% per month from 1 April 2026 until you pay self-assessment tax, triggered whenever net tax after TDS/TCS is ₹10,000 or more and advance tax paid by 31 March 2026 fell below 90% of assessed tax. Section 234C (Quarterly Deferment): 1% per month across missed quarterly advance-tax thresholds (3% on June, September, and December shortfalls; 1% on March—totalling 5.05% of assessed tax if zero advance tax was paid on regular non-capital-gain income). Forced New Tax Regime Lock-In & Lost Refund Interest (Section 244A): For AY 2026-27, the New Tax Regime is the statutory default; opting for the Old Tax Regime is legally closed the moment your Section 139(1) due date passes. Separately, if you are owed a tax refund, Section 244A pays 0.5% per month from 1 April 2026 on timely returns, but only from the actual filing date on belated returns—forfeiting eight months (4.0%) of statutory refund interest by December. Permanent Loss of Carry-Forward (Section 80 read with Section 139(3), moving to Section 121): Filing belatedly permanently destroys your right to carry forward capital losses, F&O losses, and business losses to Tax Year 2026-27 and the next eight years.

3. Step-by-Step Mathematical Comparison: The 30 November and 31 December Cliffs

Delaying a belated return does not increase the Section 234F fee, which stays fixed at ₹5,000—but crossing two specific midnight dates (30 November 2026 and 31 December 2026) causes an immediate jump in cash outflow.

Simulation Parameters

Profile 1 (The "Zero-Tax" Refund Filer) : Salaried employee (due date 31 July 2026); Total Taxable Income ₹10,00,000 under New Regime; Tax payable ₹0 after Section 87A rebate (available up to ₹12 lakh); Excess TDS refund due = ₹25,000.

: Salaried employee (due date 31 July 2026); Total Taxable Income ₹10,00,000 under New Regime; Tax payable ₹0 after Section 87A rebate (available up to ₹12 lakh); Excess TDS refund due = ₹25,000. Profile 2 (The Unpaid-Tax + Capital-Loss Filer) : Salaried individual with rental/interest side income (due date 31 July 2026); Total Income ₹15,00,000 under New Regime; Net Unpaid Tax after TDS = ₹40,000 (zero advance tax paid across FY 2025-26 on non-capital-gain income; Rule 119A base = ₹40,000); plus ₹1,50,000 in FY 2025-26 equity Short-Term Capital Loss (STCL).

: Salaried individual with rental/interest side income (due date 31 July 2026); Total Income ₹15,00,000 under New Regime; Net Unpaid Tax after TDS = ₹40,000 (zero advance tax paid across FY 2025-26 on non-capital-gain income; Rule 119A base = ₹40,000); plus ₹1,50,000 in FY 2025-26 equity Short-Term Capital Loss (STCL). Three Filing Dates Tested for Profile 2: 25 November 2026 (Belated), 10 December 2026 (Belated, post-30 Nov tick), and 15 January 2027 (ITR-U under Section 139(8A) / Section 140B — 25% additional tax slab on aggregate tax + interest).

Plain-Text Formulas Used

Belated Statutory Extra Cost = Sec. 234F Fee + [Unpaid Tax × 1% × (234A Months + 234B Months)] + Sec. 234C Interest

ITR-U Extra Cost (Year 1) = Sec. 234F Fee + Total 234A/B/C Interest + [25% × (Unpaid Tax + Total 234A/B/C Interest)]

Arithmetic Outcomes (OneMint Calculation)

Profile 1 — ₹10 Lakh Zero-Tax Salaried Filer (₹25,000 Refund Due):

Filed on 10 December 2026 (Belated) : Section 234F fee = ₹5,000 (income > ₹5L) + Section 234A/B/C = ₹0 + Lost Section 244A refund interest (8 months Apr–Nov @ 0.5%/mo on ₹25,000) = ₹1,000 ➔ Total Late Cost: ₹6,000 (net cash retained drops from ₹26,000 to ₹20,000).

: Section 234F fee = ₹5,000 (income > ₹5L) + Section 234A/B/C = ₹0 + Lost Section 244A refund interest (8 months Apr–Nov @ 0.5%/mo on ₹25,000) = ₹1,000 ➔ (net cash retained drops from ₹26,000 to ₹20,000). Missed 31 December 2026: Because ITR-U cannot claim a refund, missing 31 December forfeits the entire ₹25,000 refund permanently (unless discretionary CBDT condonation is later granted).

Profile 2 — ₹15 Lakh Taxpayer With ₹40,000 Unpaid Tax (Comparing Three Dates):

Date A — Filed & Paid on 25 November 2026 (4 months 234A; 8 months 234B) : Section 234F Fee: ₹5,000 Section 234A (Aug–Nov = 4 months @ 1%): ₹40,000 × 4% = ₹1,600 Section 234B (Apr–Nov = 8 months @ 1%): ₹40,000 × 8% = ₹3,200 Section 234C (15%/45%/75% @ 3% + 100% @ 1% = 5.05%): ₹180 + ₹540 + ₹900 + ₹400 = ₹2,020 Total Extra Fee + Interest: ₹11,820 (Total Challan: ₹51,820) .

: Date B — Filed & Paid on 10 December 2026 (5 months 234A; 9 months 234B) : Section 234F Fee: ₹5,000 | Section 234A: ₹2,000 (+₹400) | Section 234B: ₹3,600 (+₹400) | Section 234C: ₹2,020 Total Extra Fee + Interest: ₹12,620 (Total Challan: ₹52,620 — crossing 30 November costs +₹800 overnight) .

: Date C — Missed 31 Dec, Filed ITR-U on 15 January 2027 (6 months 234A; 10 months 234B) : Section 234F Fee: ₹5,000 | Section 234A: ₹2,400 | Section 234B: ₹4,000 | Section 234C: ₹2,020 (Total interest = ₹8,420) 25% Additional Tax (Section 140B): 25% × (₹40,000 + ₹8,420) = 25% × ₹48,420 = ₹12,105 Total Extra Fee + Interest + Additional Tax : ₹5,000 + ₹8,420 + ₹12,105 = ₹25,525 (Total Challan: ₹65,525) .

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Filing Date for Profile 2 (₹40,000 Unpaid Tax, Due 31 Jul 2026) Sec. 234F Fee Sec. 234A + 234B + 234C Interest Sec. 140B Additional Tax (ITR-U) Total Extra Statutory Cost Total Challan Payable 25 November 2026 (Belated 139(4)) ₹5,000 ₹6,820 (₹1,600 + ₹3,200 + ₹2,020) ₹0 ₹11,820 (29.6% of tax) ₹51,820 10 December 2026 (Belated 139(4)) ₹5,000 ₹7,620 (₹2,000 + ₹3,600 + ₹2,020) ₹0 ₹12,620 (31.6% of tax) ₹52,620 15 January 2027 (ITR-U 139(8A)) ₹5,000 ₹8,420 (₹2,400 + ₹4,000 + ₹2,020) ₹12,105 (25%) ₹25,525 (63.8% of tax) ₹65,525

Variance Callout: Missing the 31 December 2026 belated cut-off by just 15 days raises Profile 2's penalty bill from ₹12,620 to ₹25,525—an extra ₹12,905 (+102.3%) surcharge. Even worse, if Profile 2 waits past 31 March 2028, the ITR-U additional tax jumps to 50%, then 60%, and 70% by Year 4.

Old-Regime Exposure Note: If Profile 2's ₹40,000 unpaid tax came solely from capital gains earned after 15 December 2025, Section 234C interest is waived on earlier quarters (₹0 instead of ₹2,020), though 234A, 234B, and 234F remain unchanged. Separately, while the revised AY 2026-27 New Regime slabs make the New Regime cheaper for most salaried filers, a high-deduction Old Regime taxpayer earning ₹18 lakh with ₹8.5 lakh in combined HRA, Section 24(b) home-loan interest, 80C, and 80D claims pays ₹1,50,800 under the forced New Regime versus ₹1,06,600 under the Old Regime—a ₹44,200 extra tax hit caused solely by missing the due date.

4. What Losses Are Lost Forever vs What Survives a Belated Return

For active equity, mutual-fund, and F&O traders, the real sting of missing the 31 July / 31 August due date is not ₹5,000—it is Section 80. Watch the critical legal distinction between current-year set-off (which survives) and future carry-forward (which dies):

Type of FY 2025-26 Loss Can You Set It Off Against FY 2025-26 Gains in a Belated Return? Can You Carry It Forward to Tax Year 2026-27 & Beyond? Short-Term / Long-Term Capital Loss (Stocks, MFs, Gold) Yes (within eligible FY 2025-26 capital gains) No — Permanently Lost Non-Speculative Business Loss (Incl. F&O Trading) Yes (against eligible FY 2025-26 income) No — Permanently Lost Speculative Business Loss (Intraday Equity) Yes (against FY 2025-26 speculative gains only) No — Permanently Lost Loss From House Property Yes (subject to regime rules; restricted under New Regime) Yes (up to 8 years under Sec. 71B, where eligible) Unabsorbed Business Depreciation Yes Yes (no time limit under Sec. 32(2))

The True Rupee Value of Profile 2's Lost ₹1,50,000 STCL: Had Profile 2 filed by 31 July 2026, carrying forward ₹1,50,000 of equity STCL into Tax Year 2026-27 (explicitly allowed across the Act transition under the Income Tax Department's FAQs) would have shielded future equity STCG (taxed at 20% + 4% cess = 20.8%) worth ₹31,200 in real tax savings—or ₹19,500 if offset against future equity LTCG (12.5% + 4% cess = 13.0%). That invisible loss is 3.9x to 6.2x larger than the ₹5,000 late fee.

5. How to File a Belated Return Before 31 December 2026 in 5 Steps

If you still have not filed for FY 2025-26, clear it before 30 November 2026 (to save an extra 2% in 234A + 234B interest) and strictly before 31 December 2026:

Step 1: Reconcile AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS First . Log into incometax.gov.in and download your Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and Form 26AS. Check savings interest, FD interest, dividends, and mutual fund redemptions so you do not trigger a defective-return notice (Section 139(9)) or need a paid revision after 31 December.

. Log into incometax.gov.in and download your Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and Form 26AS. Check savings interest, FD interest, dividends, and mutual fund redemptions so you do not trigger a defective-return notice (Section 139(9)) or need a paid revision after 31 December. Step 2: Select "AY 2026-27" and "139(4) — Belated Return" . Go to e-File ➔ Income Tax Returns ➔ File Income Tax Return, choose Assessment Year 2026-27 (do not confuse with Tax Year 2026-27), pick your applicable ITR form, and confirm filing type 139(4).

. Go to e-File ➔ Income Tax Returns ➔ File Income Tax Return, choose Assessment Year 2026-27 (do not confuse with Tax Year 2026-27), pick your applicable ITR form, and confirm filing type 139(4). Step 3: Verify Auto-Computed 234F, 234A, 234B, and 234C Lines . Review the Tax Computation schedule carefully. Ensure your TDS/TCS credits match Form 26AS and confirm that Section 234A/B/C interest is computed strictly on the net unpaid balance rounded down to ₹100—not on your total gross tax.

. Review the Tax Computation schedule carefully. Ensure your TDS/TCS credits match Form 26AS and confirm that Section 234A/B/C interest is computed strictly on the net unpaid balance rounded down to ₹100—not on your total gross tax. Step 4: Pay Balance Tax + Fee + Interest Before Submitting . Click Pay Now via the e-Pay Tax portal (selecting Self-Assessment Tax — Minor Head 300 for AY 2026-27), download the paid challan, and verify the BSR Code and Challan Serial Number populate inside the Taxes Paid schedule before final submission.

. Click Pay Now via the e-Pay Tax portal (selecting Self-Assessment Tax — Minor Head 300 for AY 2026-27), download the paid challan, and verify the BSR Code and Challan Serial Number populate inside the Taxes Paid schedule before final submission. Step 5: E-Verify Immediately (Do Not Let the 30-Day Clock Lapse). An unverified ITR is legally treated as never filed. Complete e-verification via OTP, net banking, or a pre-validated bank account EVC on the same day—because if you submit on 30 December 2026 and fail to verify within 30 days, your belated return becomes invalid after the 31 December window has already closed.

6. What This Does NOT Mean (And What We Don't Know Yet)

What This Does NOT Mean

Filing a belated return does NOT trigger an automatic scrutiny notice. Late filing under Section 139(4) is a routine statutory route; scrutiny notices are driven by undisclosed income or AIS mismatches, not merely by paying the Section 234F fee.

trigger an automatic scrutiny notice. Late filing under Section 139(4) is a routine statutory route; scrutiny notices are driven by undisclosed income or AIS mismatches, not merely by paying the Section 234F fee. Paying your self-assessment tax does NOT stop Section 234A interest if you forget to submit the return. While paying unpaid tax stops Section 234B interest from growing further, Section 234A continues running until the return itself is actually filed (except where full tax was already paid on or before the original due date under CBDT Circular 2/2015).

stop Section 234A interest if you forget to submit the return. While paying unpaid tax stops Section 234B interest from growing further, Section 234A continues running until the return itself is actually filed (except where full tax was already paid on or before the original due date under CBDT Circular 2/2015). The new 31 March 2027 deadline does NOT apply to first-time late filers. The Finance Act, 2026 extended only Revised Returns (Section 139(5)) to 31 March 2027 (with a Section 234-I fee after 31 December); Belated Returns (Section 139(4)) still shut firmly on 31 December 2026.

What We Don't Know Yet

Whether Any Last-Minute CBDT Portal Relief Will Occur : As of 21 November 2026, CBDT has extended only the tax-audit due date (via Circular 07/2026 to 21 November) and has issued no extension for the 31 December 2026 belated-return deadline. Filers should treat 31 December 2026 as final.

: As of 21 November 2026, CBDT has extended only the tax-audit due date (via Circular 07/2026 to 21 November) and has issued no extension for the 31 December 2026 belated-return deadline. Filers should treat 31 December 2026 as final. Exact Section Numbering for Revised-Return Fees in Tax Year 2026-27: While Section 234-I is enacted in the 1961 Act for AY 2026-27 revisions filed between 1 January and 31 March 2027, verify the corresponding fee clause in the notified Income-tax Rules, 2026 before next year's Tax Year 2026-27 filing season.

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 21 November 2026)

Income Tax Department, Government of India : Transition FAQs, updated Nov 2026 — Confirmation that AY 2026-27 returns continue under the Income-tax Act, 1961 via Section 536(2)(c) of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

: Transition FAQs, updated Nov 2026 — Confirmation that AY 2026-27 returns continue under the Income-tax Act, 1961 via Section 536(2)(c) of the Income-tax Act, 2025. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) : Circular No. 07/2026, 28 Sep 2026 — Extension of AY 2026-27 tax-audit ITR due date to 21 November 2026.

: Circular No. 07/2026, 28 Sep 2026 — Extension of AY 2026-27 tax-audit ITR due date to 21 November 2026. Finance Act, 2026 Provisions : Staggered due dates (31 Jul / 31 Aug), Section 139(4) belated cut-off (31 Dec 2026), Section 139(5) revised window up to 31 Mar 2027 with Section 234-I fee, and Section 139(8A) Updated Return (ITR-U) 48-month framework.

: Staggered due dates (31 Jul / 31 Aug), Section 139(4) belated cut-off (31 Dec 2026), Section 139(5) revised window up to 31 Mar 2027 with Section 234-I fee, and Section 139(8A) Updated Return (ITR-U) 48-month framework. Statutory Interest & Fee Framework: Section 234F late fee, Section 234A late-filing interest (1%/mo), Section 234B advance-tax default interest (1%/mo), Section 234C quarterly deferral interest, and Section 244A refund interest rules.