The Gold and Silver ETF valuation rule change mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) effective April 1, 2026 replaces an indirect import-parity calculation with domestic stock exchange polled spot prices. In this guide, you will learn the regulatory background of the SEBI Circular on Valuation of physical gold and silver held by mutual fund schemes (PDF) (also listed on the SEBI Regulatory Circulars Portal), understand why the old method created slight valuation divergences across different Asset Management Companies (AMCs), examine an illustrative daily Net Asset Value (NAV) comparison on an ETF scheme, and review practical execution rules for buying or selling ETF units on Indian stock exchanges.

The regulatory directive operates under the investment valuation norms of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, modifying how fund houses value physical gold and silver ingots held in custody vaults.

The Valuation Challenge Under the Pre-April 2026 Framework

Until March 31, 2026, Indian mutual funds valued their physical bullion holdings through an indirect synthetic conversion route. AMCs started with the London AM fixing price published in US Dollars by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), converted that dollar figure into Indian Rupees using the reference exchange rate published by Financial Benchmarks India Private Limited (FBIL), and then added theoretical customs duty, Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), and handling charges.

Pre-April 2026 Reference Formula:

Synthetic Landed Cost = (LBMA USD Fixing Price × FBIL USD/INR Reference Rate) + Customs Duty + AIDC + Port Handling Charges

While this formula established a baseline landed cost, domestic wholesale bullion markets often trade at premiums or discounts relative to theoretical import parity depending on local demand and supply conditions:

Inconsistency Across Fund Houses: To reflect domestic market realities, each AMC's internal valuation committee applied its own notional premium or discount. Because internal committees assessed market conditions using different dealer quotes, two Gold ETFs holding identical 995.0 purity bars could declare slightly different daily NAV movements on the same day.

To reflect domestic market realities, each AMC's internal valuation committee applied its own notional premium or discount. Because internal committees assessed market conditions using different dealer quotes, two Gold ETFs holding identical 995.0 purity bars could declare slightly different daily NAV movements on the same day. NAV Divergence From Cash Vault Reality: During peak wedding and festive seasons, local wholesale demand often pushes domestic prices higher than synthetic import parity. Conversely, during periods of inventory surplus, domestic spot rates trade below theoretical landed cost. Subjective adjustments created friction between declared fund NAVs and secondary exchange trading desks.

During peak wedding and festive seasons, local wholesale demand often pushes domestic prices higher than synthetic import parity. Conversely, during periods of inventory surplus, domestic spot rates trade below theoretical landed cost. Subjective adjustments created friction between declared fund NAVs and secondary exchange trading desks. Indicative NAV (iNAV) Friction: Market Makers and Authorized Participants (APs) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE quoted order-book spreads based on domestic spot rates, while fund-declared figures remained tied to the London fixing chain.

To resolve these inconsistencies, SEBI issued a regulatory circular on February 26, 2026 (effective April 1, 2026), revamping the valuation framework for physical bullion held by mutual funds.

Under the unified framework:

Domestic Exchange Polled Spot Prices: AMCs must value physical gold and silver holdings using polled spot prices published by recognized commodity exchanges (such as the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, MCX) that are used for settling physically delivered gold and silver derivative contracts.

AMCs must value physical gold and silver holdings using polled spot prices published by recognized commodity exchanges (such as the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, MCX) that are used for settling physically delivered gold and silver derivative contracts. Standardized Industry Framework: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is tasked with setting a uniform valuation policy across the mutual fund industry, ensuring that every AMC applies identical pricing benchmarks to the same underlying purity of bullion.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is tasked with setting a uniform valuation policy across the mutual fund industry, ensuring that every AMC applies identical pricing benchmarks to the same underlying purity of bullion. Symmetric Application to Silver: The directive applies equally to Gold ETFs (holding 995.0 fineness gold) and Silver ETFs (holding 999.0 fineness silver), eliminating subjective valuation disparities across both asset classes.

Under the new framework, physical bullion portfolio valuation and per-unit NAV are computed directly:

Bullion Portfolio Value = Total Weight of Bullion Held (Grams) × Exchange Polled Domestic Spot Price per Gram Scheme NAV per Unit = (Bullion Portfolio Value + Cash & Receivables − Accrued Expenses) ÷ Total Outstanding Units

Hypothetical Case Study: Old vs. New Methodology

To illustrate how standardizing the valuation framework affects declared NAV in an environment where domestic spot prices diverge from theoretical import parity, consider a hypothetical Gold ETF holding 100 kilograms (1,00,000 grams) of 995.0 purity fine gold bullion.

Fund Assumptions (Hypothetical):

Total Physical Gold: 1,00,000 grams (100 kg)

Total Outstanding Units: 1,00,00,000 units (1 crore units)

Cash & Receivables: ₹15,00,000

Accrued TER & Vaulting Expenses: ₹5,00,000

LBMA PM Fixing: $2,800 per troy ounce (31.1035 grams)

FBIL USD/INR Reference Rate: ₹86.50

Effective Landed Customs Duty & Cess: 6%

Port & Clearing Expenses: ₹20 per gram

Hypothetical Domestic Polled Spot Benchmark: ₹8,350.00 per gram

1. Old Synthetic Valuation (Hypothetical Illustration)

Landed Cost in USD: $2,800 × 1.06 = $2,968 per troy ounce

$2,800 × 1.06 = Landed Cost in INR: $2,968 × ₹86.50 = ₹2,56,732 per troy ounce

$2,968 × ₹86.50 = Landed Price per Gram: (₹2,56,732 ÷ 31.1035) + ₹20 = ₹8,254.12 + ₹20 = ₹8,274.12 per gram

(₹2,56,732 ÷ 31.1035) + ₹20 = ₹8,254.12 + ₹20 = Bullion Value: 1,00,000 grams × ₹8,274.12 = ₹82,74,12,000

1,00,000 grams × ₹8,274.12 = Net Assets: ₹82,74,12,000 + ₹15,00,000 − ₹5,00,000 = ₹82,84,12,000

₹82,74,12,000 + ₹15,00,000 − ₹5,00,000 = NAV per Unit: ₹82,84,12,000 ÷ 1,00,00,000 units = ₹82.84

2. New Domestic Polled Spot Valuation

Polled Spot Rate: ₹8,350.00 per gram

Bullion Value: 1,00,000 grams × ₹8,350.00 = ₹83,50,00,000

1,00,000 grams × ₹8,350.00 = Net Assets: ₹83,50,00,000 + ₹15,00,000 − ₹5,00,000 = ₹83,60,00,000

₹83,50,00,000 + ₹15,00,000 − ₹5,00,000 = NAV per Unit: ₹83,60,00,000 ÷ 1,00,00,000 units = ₹83.60

Comparative Variance

Valuation Metric Old Synthetic Model New Domestic Polled Model Absolute Variance Percentage Variance Gold Price per Gram ₹8,274.12 ₹8,350.00 +₹75.88 +0.917% Total Net Assets ₹82.84 Crore ₹83.60 Crore +₹76.00 Lakh +0.917% NAV per Unit ₹82.84 ₹83.60 +₹0.76 +0.917% Value of 10,000 Units ₹8,28,400 ₹8,36,000 +₹7,600 +0.917%

Note: This scenario is a hypothetical illustration designed to show the mathematical effect when domestic wholesale prices trade above theoretical import parity. Actual NAV variations depend on prevailing exchange polled spot benchmarks on any given settlement date.

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Market Price, NAV, and iNAV Explained

When investing in Gold or Silver ETFs on the secondary market, keep in mind three distinct pricing metrics:

Exchange Traded Market Price: The live price at which buyers and sellers trade ETF units on NSE or BSE order books, determined by supply, demand, and secondary liquidity. End-of-Day NAV: The official statutory NAV published by the AMC each evening, based on the closing domestic polled spot price. Indicative NAV (iNAV): An estimated, real-time per-unit value published at regular intervals during market hours (typically every 15 to 60 seconds) by the AMC, reflecting intraday movements in domestic bullion benchmarks.

Understanding Tracking Error and Tracking Difference

Investors evaluating commodity funds should distinguish between two related concepts:

Tracking Difference (TD)

Tracking Difference is the cumulative return gap between the ETF and its underlying benchmark over a specific investment horizon:

Tracking Difference = Total Return of ETF Units − Total Return of Underlying Bullion Benchmark

Over extended periods, Tracking Difference is naturally negative because of operating expenses:

Total Expense Ratio (TER): Investment management, trustee, and administrative expenses (typically 0.30% to 0.55% annually).

Investment management, trustee, and administrative expenses (typically 0.30% to 0.55% annually). Storage and Custody Charges: Vaulting and insurance fees paid to institutional custodians.

Vaulting and insurance fees paid to institutional custodians. Cash Drag: Liquid cash or overnight repo balances held by the fund to manage daily redemptions.

Tracking Error (TE)

Tracking Error measures the annualized volatility of daily return differences between the ETF NAV and the benchmark:

Tracking Error = Annualized Standard Deviation of Daily Return Differences

Under the old framework, divergent AMC adjustments relative to domestic spot indices introduced extraneous tracking volatility. Aligning NAV calculations directly with domestic exchange polled benchmarks could potentially reduce tracking error over time, giving investors a clearer reflection of AMC operational execution.

5 Practical Execution Guidelines for ETF Investors

To navigate secondary exchange trading efficiently, consider the following practical execution guidelines:

1. Compare Market Price Against Live iNAV

Check the live iNAV on your broker's quote screen or the AMC website before executing an order. For example, if an ETF's live market price is ₹84.50 while its iNAV is ₹83.60, you are paying a 1.08% premium over the intrinsic value of the underlying bullion:

Premium Calculation: (₹84.50 − ₹83.60) ÷ ₹83.60 = 0.90 ÷ 83.60 = 1.08%

If market liquidity deepens and the spread normalizes, that temporary premium can disappear.

2. Consider Limit Orders Rather Than Market Orders

Secondary market order books for commodity ETFs can experience brief liquidity gaps. Using limit orders with a specified maximum price helps prevent orders from matching against wider asks in the order book.

3. Trade During Peak Liquidity Windows (10:30 AM to 2:30 PM)

Market makers calibrate physical hedges during the opening and closing periods of the trading day. Spreads tend to be tightest and order books deepest during peak hours, typically between 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM.

4. Monitor Union Budget Duty Revisions

When customs tariffs on gold or silver are adjusted, physical domestic spot rates reflect the tariff change. Under the domestic polled framework, fund NAVs reflect exchange spot settlement benchmarks directly.

5. Review Direct AMC Creation Thresholds for Institutional Volumes

Under SEBI's regulatory framework on passive fund liquidity (Circular SEBI/HO/IMD/DOF2/P/CIR/2022/69 , which took full effect on May 1, 2023 following an earlier postponement via Addendum), transactions directly with the AMC for non-market-maker investors are restricted to orders greater than ₹25 crore. While Market Makers and Authorized Participants continue to create and redeem units directly with the AMC in predefined creation unit sizes, all non-market-maker investors trading below ₹25 crore must execute their orders through secondary exchange order books on the NSE or BSE.

Sources & Regulatory References

Editorial Review: Simar Sidhu, Editor | Fact-checked by: OneMint Research & Verification Desk | Regulatory data verified as of October 20, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks; read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.