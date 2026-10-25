Walk into any bullion showroom ahead of Dhanteras on Friday, 6 November 2026, and you will likely hear a familiar pitch: international gold prices have fallen roughly 26% from their January record high of $5,595 an ounce, making this the ideal festive buying window. What the counter staff will not mention is that Indian buyers have quietly lost a hidden price cushion over the past four weeks. As of 25 October 2026, data from the World Gold Council (WGC) and domestic bullion dealer polls show that the steep discount at which Indian gold traded relative to its official landed import cost has collapsed from an average of $66 an ounce in September to roughly $6 to $8 an ounce by mid-October. When you buy gold in rupees today, you are no longer getting a wholesale market buffer against the government's 15% import duty or a weaker rupee—and understanding the exact arithmetic between the wholesale landed price and your final invoice is the only way to avoid overpaying.

1. The Vanishing Cushion: How the Domestic Discount Moved From May to October 2026

When the central government raised the total customs duty on gold from 6% to 15% on 13 May 2026—the steepest single-step hike on record—something counterintuitive happened in India's wholesale bullion markets. Instead of domestic prices rising immediately by the full 9-percentage-point duty jump, local prices fell into a deep discount below the "import parity" or landed price (the global spot price converted into rupees plus the 15% customs duty).

Because high retail prices choked off consumer jewellery demand, and because a steady supply of old gold exchanges and unofficial inflows kept jewellers stocked without fresh bank imports, wholesale dealers had to sell gold below the official replacement cost just to move inventory. Over the summer and monsoon months, that wholesale discount acted as an invisible shock absorber for Indian retail buyers. Now, as festive restocking for Dhanteras (6 November) and Diwali (8 November) accelerates, wholesale demand has caught up with supply, and that buffer has almost completely evaporated.

Period / Milestone (2026) Wholesale Status vs. Landed Cost Approx. Discount ($ / Troy Oz) Rupee Equivalent per 10 Grams Primary Market Driver Mid-May (Post-Duty Hike) Deep Discount ~$150 / oz ~₹4,606 / 10g (OneMint calculation) 15% duty shock freezes retail demand; old-gold recycling dominates supply. July Average Moderate Discount $34 / oz ~₹1,044 / 10g (OneMint calculation) Brief stabilisation as global spot prices soften. August Average Widening Discount $51 / oz ~₹1,566 / 10g (OneMint calculation) Monsoon lull; weak jewellery footfall across semi-urban centres. 11 September Peak Steep Discount $78 / oz ~₹2,395 / 10g (OneMint calculation) Pre-festive buyer hesitation; domestic price ~2% below landed parity. September Average Steep Discount $66 / oz ~₹2,026 / 10g (OneMint calculation) Digital gold buying ticks up (1.7 tonnes, +5% m/m), physical lags. 9–16 October (Current) Near Parity $6 to $8 / oz ~₹184 to ₹246 / 10g (OneMint calculation) Festive restocking by jewellers ahead of Dhanteras; discount collapses.

As the table illustrates, a buyer purchasing 10 grams of 24-karat gold in mid-September was benefiting from an wholesale market discount worth roughly ₹2,026 to ��2,395 per 10 grams (OneMint calculation). By mid-October, that discount had shrunk to less than ₹250 per 10 grams (OneMint calculation). Wholesalers in Mumbai and Ahmedabad quoted by Reuters in the second week of October noted that if retail investment demand strengthens further in the final ten days before Dhanteras, the market could flip from a discount to an outright festive premium—meaning buyers would pay more than the global price plus 15% duty before making charges even enter the picture.

2. Worked Rupee Math: Decoding the Counter Price of 10 Grams of Gold

Why are domestic gold prices sitting around ₹1.46 lakh to ₹1.48 lakh per 10 grams in late October 2026 when international spot gold has dropped 26% from its 29 January peak of $5,595 an ounce to roughly $4,140 an ounce? Two structural levers sit between the London/New York spot price and the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) benchmark rate: the USD/INR exchange rate and the 15% import duty stack. Furthermore, when you transition from the wholesale screen to a retail showroom bill, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and jeweller making charges multiply the base cost.

Here is the exact step-by-step arithmetic showing how a $4,140 international ounce becomes a retail invoice in India, and how small shifts in the wholesale discount compare to retail markups.

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions:

International Spot Gold Price: $4,140 per troy ounce

$4,140 per troy ounce Troy Ounce to Gram Conversion Factor: 1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 grams

1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 grams Implied USD/INR Exchange Rate: ₹95.00 per $1.00 (illustrative baseline matching October 2026 domestic parity levels; check the RBI Reference Rate on your day of purchase)

₹95.00 per $1.00 (illustrative baseline matching October 2026 domestic parity levels; check the RBI Reference Rate on your day of purchase) Effective Import Duty Rate: 15.0% (inclusive of Basic Customs Duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, effective 13 May 2026)

15.0% (inclusive of Basic Customs Duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, effective 13 May 2026) Wholesale Market Discount: $8.00 per troy ounce (mid-October WGC benchmark) vs. $66.00 per troy ounce (September WGC average)

$8.00 per troy ounce (mid-October WGC benchmark) vs. $66.00 per troy ounce (September WGC average) GST Rate: 3.0% on gold value (plus 5.0% on making charges for jewellery, simplified here to 3.0% composite on the retail bill for standard comparison)

3.0% on gold value (plus 5.0% on making charges for jewellery, simplified here to 3.0% composite on the retail bill for standard comparison) Retail Making Charges: 12.0% for standard machine-crafted 22K/24K festive jewellery (vs. 1.5% for a minted coin/bar)

Wholesale & Retail Gold Price Formulas:

International Base (₹/10g) = [Spot Price (USD) ÷ 31.1035] × 10 × USD/INR Exchange Rate

Landed Parity Price (₹/10g) = International Base × (1 + Import Duty Rate)

Wholesale Dealer Price (₹/10g) = Landed Parity Price − Wholesale Discount (in ₹/10g)

Final Retail Invoice (₹/10g) = (Wholesale Price + Making Charges) × (1 + Composite GST)

Line-by-Line Arithmetic:

International Base Price per 10 Grams: ($4,140 ÷ 31.1034768) × 10 × ₹95.00 = $1,331.04 × ₹95.00 = ₹1,26,449 (OneMint calculation). Add 15% Customs Duty (Landed Import Parity): ₹1,26,449 × 1.15 = ₹1,45,416 per 10 grams (OneMint calculation). Convert Wholesale Discounts to Rupees per 10 Grams: At May peak discount ($150/oz): ($150 ÷ 31.1034768) × 10 × ₹95.00 = ₹4,582 to ₹4,606 depending on intra-day FX (OneMint calculation).

At September average discount ($66/oz): ($66 ÷ 31.1034768) × 10 × ₹95.00 = ₹2,016 to ₹2,026 (OneMint calculation).

At current mid-October discount ($8/oz): ($8 ÷ 31.1034768) × 10 × ₹95.00 = ₹244 to ₹246 (OneMint calculation). Wholesale Bullion Price (Mid-October at $8/oz discount): ₹1,45,416 − ₹246 = ₹1,45,170 per 10 grams (OneMint calculation). Add 3% GST on Bullion Value (Standard Coin/Bar Baseline before minting fee): ₹1,45,170 × 1.03 = ₹1,49,525 per 10 grams (OneMint calculation). Add Retail Making Charges (12% Jewellery Scenario) + GST: Making Charge at 12% of ₹1,45,170 = ₹17,420 (OneMint calculation).

Subtotal (Gold + Making) = ₹1,45,170 + ₹17,420 = ₹1,62,590 (OneMint calculation).

Final Retail Jewellery Bill (with 3% GST on gold + 5% GST on making charge): ₹1,45,170 × 1.03 + ₹17,420 × 1.05 = ₹1,49,525 + ₹18,291 = ₹1,67,816 per 10 grams (OneMint calculation).

Variance Callout: The collapse of the wholesale import-parity discount from $66/oz in September to $8/oz in October adds roughly ₹1,780 per 10 grams to the base cost of gold (OneMint calculation), but a 12% retail making charge plus GST adds ₹22,646 per 10 grams above the wholesale bullion rate (OneMint calculation)—meaning retail fabrication markups are nearly 13 times larger than the entire wholesale discount swing.

Note: Constants used are 31.1034768 grams per troy ounce, 15% customs duty stack, 3% GST on physical gold (HSN 7108/7113), and 5% GST on job-work/making services. Every ₹1.00 depreciation in the USD/INR exchange rate (e.g., from ₹95 to ₹96) automatically increases the landed duty-paid price of 10 grams of gold by approximately ₹1,531 at $4,140/oz (OneMint calculation), even if global dollar gold prices remain completely flat.

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3. Epistemic Honesty: Reconciling Price Feeds, Tax Stacks, and What We Don't Know Yet

If you check three different financial portals on the morning of 25 October 2026, you will see three slightly different numbers for "today's gold price." Reconciling these discrepancies is essential before you walk into a shop:

Spot vs. Futures vs. Retail Quotes: On 1 October 2026, the IBJA 24K benchmark stood at ₹1,48,138 per 10 grams (excluding 3% GST). By 9 October, Reuters reported physical dealer quotes around ₹1,50,900 per 10 grams after recovering from a brief dip to ₹1,45,538, while live wholesale trackers recorded ₹1,43,447 on the 21 October close, and retail city averages on 22 October hovered between ₹1.46 lakh and ₹1.48 lakh. Why the spread? MCX futures prices reflect contract expiry expectations; IBJA publishes twice-daily wholesale AM/PM averages excluding GST; and Reuters dealer quotes often factor in the local wholesale discount or premium. Always ask your jeweller whether their displayed board rate is tied to the morning IBJA rate and confirm that 3% GST is added only once at the bottom of the invoice.

On 1 October 2026, the IBJA 24K benchmark stood at ₹1,48,138 per 10 grams (excluding 3% GST). By 9 October, Reuters reported physical dealer quotes around ₹1,50,900 per 10 grams after recovering from a brief dip to ₹1,45,538, while live wholesale trackers recorded ₹1,43,447 on the 21 October close, and retail city averages on 22 October hovered between ₹1.46 lakh and ₹1.48 lakh. Why the spread? MCX futures prices reflect contract expiry expectations; IBJA publishes twice-daily wholesale AM/PM averages excluding GST; and Reuters dealer quotes often factor in the local wholesale discount or premium. Always ask your jeweller whether their displayed board rate is tied to the morning IBJA rate and confirm that 3% GST is added only once at the bottom of the invoice. The 15% vs. 19% Tax Stack Confusion: While the WGC and official Ministry of Finance summaries refer to the 13 May 2026 tariff revision as raising the import duty from 6% to 15%, some secondary commodity blogs quote an "effective tax stack of ~19%." That higher number comes from compounding the 15% customs duty with the 3% domestic GST (since 3% GST is levied on the duty-paid value, 1.15 × 1.03 = 1.1845, or 18.45% total tax above the raw international rupee price) plus minor clearing surcharges (OneMint calculation). Do not let a seller claim that import duty itself is 19%.

What We Don't Know Yet

Whether Dhanteras Will Trigger a Wholesale Premium: While Mumbai dealers told Reuters in mid-October that strong festive footfall could push Indian gold from an $8/oz discount into an outright premium over landed cost during the 1–6 November window, actual physical demand at the ₹1.46L–₹1.50L price level remains untested.

While Mumbai dealers told Reuters in mid-October that strong festive footfall could push Indian gold from an $8/oz discount into an outright premium over landed cost during the 1–6 November window, actual physical demand at the ₹1.46L–₹1.50L price level remains untested. December Central Bank Trajectories: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October 2026, and analysts at Nomura and SBI Research expect another 25 bp hike at the 2–4 December MPC meeting. Simultaneously, bond markets are debating whether the US Federal Reserve holds rates in October (~80% market odds) or considers a 25 bp move in December. Any divergence between the Fed and the RBI directly alters the USD/INR exchange rate—and at ₹1,531 per 10 grams for every ₹1 move in the dollar (OneMint calculation), currency swings could easily outweigh modest moves in global dollar gold.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October 2026, and analysts at Nomura and SBI Research expect another 25 bp hike at the 2–4 December MPC meeting. Simultaneously, bond markets are debating whether the US Federal Reserve holds rates in October (~80% market odds) or considers a 25 bp move in December. Any divergence between the Fed and the RBI directly alters the USD/INR exchange rate—and at ₹1,531 per 10 grams for every ₹1 move in the dollar (OneMint calculation), currency swings could easily outweigh modest moves in global dollar gold. Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Primary Issuance Status: The central government has not announced a fresh primary tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds for the October–November 2026 festive window. Buyers looking for SGBs must rely on secondary-market exchange liquidity, where bonds frequently trade at a premium to their underlying reference value due to scarcity and the tax-free maturity benefit.

4. Comparing Your Four Buying Formats Under the Income Tax Act 2025

Before committing capital on Dhanteras, separate emotional consumption (jewellery to wear) from financial allocation (gold as an asset). With the Income Tax Act 2025 in force since 1 April 2026 (replacing the repealed 1961 Act and merging Financial Year and Assessment Year into a single Tax Year 2026-27), both upfront friction costs and capital gains rules dictate what you actually keep upon resale.

Buying Format Upfront Cost / Friction Storage & Purity Risk Liquidity / Resale Value Capital Gains Tax Rules (Tax Year 2026-27) Physical Jewellery (22K / 18K) High: 3% GST on gold + 8% to 25% making charges + 5% GST on making + ₹45/item hallmarking fee. Moderate: Requires mandatory 6-digit HUID verification; locker rent adds recurring cost. 100% of gold value at the same chain; making charges and GST (11%–28% total) are 100% sunk loss. Held >24 months: Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) at 12.5% without indexation. <br>Held ≤24 months: Taxed at individual slab rate. Physical Coins & Bars (24K, 999) Moderate: 3% GST + 1% to 3% minting/packaging premium. Moderate: Tamper-proof assay cert required; banks are barred by RBI from buying back coins they sell. 97%–99% of spot value via jeweller exchange or cash buyback (after melting/assay deduction). Held >24 months: LTCG at 12.5% without indexation. <br>Held ≤24 months: Taxed at individual slab rate. Gold ETFs / Mutual Funds Very Low: Zero GST on unit purchase; annual Base Expense Ratio (BER) + levies typically 0.30%–0.80% under SEBI MF Regulations 2026. Zero: Held in demat form; backed by 99.5% pure physical vaulted bullion audited under SEBI rules. High (T+1 settlement): Priced transparently under SEBI's domestic spot polling valuation rules. Listed Gold ETF held >12 months: LTCG at 12.5%. <br>Held ≤12 months: Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) at slab rate. Unregulated "Digital Gold" Moderate to High: 3% GST upfront + 2% to 3% embedded buy-sell spread + vault storage limits (often 5 years). High Regulatory Risk: Not regulated by SEBI or RBI; counterparty risk rests with the vaulting intermediary. Instant via app, but locked into the platform's internal bid-ask spread. Treated on par with physical gold: >24 months for 12.5% LTCG; ≤24 months at slab rate.

5. What This Does NOT Mean

It does NOT mean Indian gold is "artificially overpriced" by jewellers: The disappearance of the $66/oz discount is a wholesale supply-and-demand adjustment across bank and bullion importers, not a retail conspiracy. At an $8/oz discount, domestic wholesale bullion is still trading roughly ₹246 per 10 grams below its official duty-paid replacement cost (OneMint calculation).

The disappearance of the $66/oz discount is a wholesale supply-and-demand adjustment across bank and bullion importers, not a retail conspiracy. At an $8/oz discount, domestic wholesale bullion is still trading roughly ₹246 per 10 grams below its official duty-paid replacement cost (OneMint calculation). It does NOT mean global gold's 26% drop from January guarantees a rebound: Spot gold fell from $5,595 in January 2026 to ~$4,140 in October because of elevated US Treasury yields and a resilient dollar. Neither the WGC data nor festive seasonality guarantees where dollar gold moves next.

Spot gold fell from $5,595 in January 2026 to ~$4,140 in October because of elevated US Treasury yields and a resilient dollar. Neither the WGC data nor festive seasonality guarantees where dollar gold moves next. It does NOT mean you should rush to buy before 6 November to beat a "premium": Even if the wholesale market flips from an $8/oz discount to a $10/oz premium on Dhanteras, that $18/oz swing equals roughly ₹550 per 10 grams (OneMint calculation)—less than 0.4% of the gold's value, and completely dwarfed by negotiating just a 2% reduction in a jeweller's making charge (worth ~₹2,900 per 10 grams).

6. Actionable Reader Execution Block: Your 5-Step Dhanteras Audit

If you are purchasing physical or paper gold between now and Bhai Dooj (10 November 2026), follow this exact verification workflow before paying:

Verify the 6-Digit Alphanumeric HUID on the BIS Care App: Open the official Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Care portal or mobile app, navigate to the "Verify HUID" field, and type in the 6-character code laser-stamped on the piece. Confirm that the "Jeweller Registration Number", "Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC)", "Article Type", and "Purity" (e.g., 22K916 for 91.6% purity or 18K750 for 75.0% purity) match your physical item before billing. Audit the Invoice Line Items Separately: Demand a breakup showing four distinct lines: (a) Net weight of gold in grams (excluding stones, enamel, or wax beading) multiplied by the karat-specific rate;

(b) "Making Charges" (either as a flat rupee rate per gram or a percentage);

(c) "Hallmarking Charges" (capped at ₹45 per article plus GST); and

(d) "CGST (1.5%) + SGST (1.5%)". Never pay the 22K gold per-gram rate on the weight of uncut stones or kundan backing. Choose the Right Format for Your Time Horizon: If your goal is wedding or personal wear within 12 months: Buy hallmarked 22K/18K jewellery, negotiate a flat per-gram making cap (aiming below ₹600–₹800/gram rather than an open-ended percentage), and obtain a written "100% Old-Gold Exchange Policy" clause on the invoice.

Buy hallmarked 22K/18K jewellery, negotiate a flat per-gram making cap (aiming below ₹600–₹800/gram rather than an open-ended percentage), and obtain a written "100% Old-Gold Exchange Policy" clause on the invoice. If your goal is pure price exposure or wealth preservation: Avoid jewellery and unregulated digital gold apps. Evaluate exchange-traded Gold ETFs (which incorporate SEBI's domestic spot valuation norms and transparent Base Expense Ratios) or test your overall household portfolio using the OneMint Financial Health Quiz and the OneMint SIP Calculator on the OneMint Tools portal.

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 25 October 2026)

World Gold Council (WGC): India Gold Market Updates (May, June, 17 September, and 20 October 2026) — Domestic import-parity discount series ($150/oz to $8/oz), digital gold tonnage, and post-duty demand analysis. URL: https://www.gold.org

India Gold Market Updates (May, June, 17 September, and 20 October 2026) — Domestic import-parity discount series ($150/oz to $8/oz), digital gold tonnage, and post-duty demand analysis. URL: https://www.gold.org Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) / Ministry of Finance: Customs Notifications (13 May 2026) — Revision of effective import duty on gold bullion from 6% to 15%; GST Council rate schedule for HSN 7108/7113 (3% on bullion/jewellery, 5% on making services).

Customs Notifications (13 May 2026) — Revision of effective import duty on gold bullion from 6% to 15%; GST Council rate schedule for HSN 7108/7113 (3% on bullion/jewellery, 5% on making services). Reuters India Physical Gold Dealer Polls (18 September & 9 October 2026): Wholesale dealer discount/premium quotes inclusive of 15% import duty and 3% GST across Mumbai and Ahmedabad hubs.

Wholesale dealer discount/premium quotes inclusive of 15% import duty and 3% GST across Mumbai and Ahmedabad hubs. Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) & Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Daily 24K/22K wholesale reference rates, RBI USD/INR exchange rate archive, and October 2026 MPC statement (repo rate at 5.50%). URL: https://www.rbi.org.in

Daily 24K/22K wholesale reference rates, RBI USD/INR exchange rate archive, and October 2026 MPC statement (repo rate at 5.50%). URL: https://www.rbi.org.in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT): Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026, Tax Year 2026-27) — Capital gains holding period and 12.5% LTCG provisions for listed securities vs. physical bullion.

Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026, Tax Year 2026-27) — Capital gains holding period and 12.5% LTCG provisions for listed securities vs. physical bullion. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS): Hallmarking mandatory HUID guidelines and consumer compensation norms. URL: https://www.bis.gov.in

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. OneMint is not a SEBI-registered investment adviser. Gold prices, exchange rates, and tax regulations are subject to market fluctuations; verify current rates and statutory terms before purchasing.