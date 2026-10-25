If your company hands out Diwali shopping vouchers, festive hampers, or work-anniversary tokens ahead of Sunday, 8 November 2026, this is the first festive season in over two decades where the tax-free perquisite limit has actually moved. As of 25 October 2026, following the repeal of the 1961 Act and the enforcement of the Income Tax Act, 2025 along with the Income-tax Rules, 2026 (notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes via Notification No. 22/2026, G.S.R. 198(E) on 20 March 2026, effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27), the annual exemption threshold for employer-provided non-cash gifts, vouchers, and tokens has tripled from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000. Yet buried inside the exact text of Rule 15(5)(a) is a drafting trap that splits corporate payroll teams and chartered accountants into two camps: whether crossing ₹15,000 by a single rupee taxes only the excess rupee, or triggers a "cliff" that makes the entire ₹15,001 taxable as salary.

1. What Changed on 1 April 2026: From ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 Under Rule 15(5)(a)

Under the erstwhile 1961 regime, the valuation of employer-provided gifts sat in the old rules at an unchanged ₹5,000 ceiling for more than twenty years. When the Ministry of Finance gazetted the Income-tax Rules, 2026 on 20 March 2026 to operationalise the Income Tax Act, 2025 (which replaced separate Financial and Assessment Years with a unified Tax Year 2026-27 running from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027), the perquisite valuation rules were modernised in three significant ways:

Non-Cash Gifts, Vouchers, and Tokens Tripled (Rule 15(5)(a)): The threshold below which the value of any gift, voucher, or token (received by an employee or a member of their household on ceremonial occasions or otherwise) is treated as "nil" rose by 200%, from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 in the aggregate during the Tax Year. Crucially, this perquisite rule applies under both the Default New Tax Regime and the Old Tax Regime.

The threshold below which the value of any gift, voucher, or token (received by an employee or a member of their household on ceremonial occasions or otherwise) is treated as "nil" rose by 200%, from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 in the aggregate during the Tax Year. Crucially, this perquisite rule applies under both the Default New Tax Regime and the Old Tax Regime. Free Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverage Vouchers Quadrupled: In the same perquisite schedule, the tax-free valuation limit for employer-provided meals and digital meal cards jumped from ₹50 per meal to ₹200 per meal. Even more importantly for salaried employees, the old proviso that blocked meal-voucher exemptions under the New Tax Regime was not carried forward into the 2026 Rules—meaning an employee receiving two ₹200 meals a day across 22 working days per month can now receive ₹1,05,600 per year (₹400 × 22 days × 12 months) in tax-free meal benefits even inside the Default New Tax Regime (OneMint calculation).

In the same perquisite schedule, the tax-free valuation limit for employer-provided meals and digital meal cards jumped from ₹50 per meal to ₹200 per meal. Even more importantly for salaried employees, the old proviso that blocked meal-voucher exemptions under the New Tax Regime was not carried forward into the 2026 Rules—meaning an employee receiving two ₹200 meals a day across 22 working days per month can now receive ₹1,05,600 per year (₹400 × 22 days × 12 months) in tax-free meal benefits even inside the Default New Tax Regime (OneMint calculation). Cash Bonuses Remain 100% Taxable From Rupee One: Neither the Income Tax Act, 2025 nor Rule 15(5)(a) grants a single rupee of exemption to cash gifts, festive bank transfers, demand drafts, or instruments convertible into cash. Any "Diwali cash bonus" or ex-gratia payout credited to your bank account is treated as ordinary salary income, subject to immediate Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) at your applicable income tax slab rate.

Benefit / Instrument Type (Tax Year 2026-27) Governing Rule / Provision Annual Tax-Free Limit Applies in Default New Regime? Tax Treatment if Threshold Is Crossed Cash Diwali Bonus / Bank Transfer Salary Provisions (Income Tax Act, 2025) ₹0 (Nil) No exemption in either regime 100% taxable from the very first rupee at slab rate via payroll TDS. Non-Cash Gift / Voucher / Token (Cumulative < ₹15,000) Rule 15(5)(a), Income-tax Rules, 2026 Below ₹15,000 aggregate per Tax Year (Safe cap: ₹14,999) Yes (Nil perquisite valuation) Perquisite value is ₹0 (Nil); zero TDS deducted. Non-Cash Gift / Voucher / Token (Cumulative ≥ ₹15,000) Rule 15(5)(a), Income-tax Rules, 2026 ₹15,000 or more aggregate across all occasions Taxable in both regimes Contested: Strict literal reading taxes the entire gift; beneficial reading taxes only the excess above ₹15,000. Employer Meal Vouchers / Paid Office Meals Rule 15, Income-tax Rules, 2026 Up to ₹200 per meal (approx. ₹1,05,600/year at 2 meals × 22 days/mo) Yes (Proviso restriction removed in 2026 Rules) Only the amount exceeding ₹200 per meal is taxed as a perquisite. Gifts From Non-Relatives (Outside Employment) Section 92, Income Tax Act, 2025 ₹50,000 aggregate per Tax Year Yes (Income from Other Sources) If aggregate exceeds ₹50,000, the entire amount is taxable; specified wedding/relative gifts remain exempt.

2. The Core Controversy: Why ₹14,999 Is Safe, ₹15,000 Is a Trap, and ₹15,001 Triggers Two Opposite Readings

Why are tax practitioners and payroll software architects debating what happens when an employee receives ₹15,000 or ₹15,001 in festive vouchers? Because of the exact two-part sentence structure carried into Rule 15(5)(a) of the Income-tax Rules, 2026:

The Main Charging Clause: First, the rule states that the value of any gift, voucher, or token received by the employee (or household member) from the employer shall be determined as "the sum equal to the amount of such gift".

First, the rule states that the value of any gift, voucher, or token received by the employee (or household member) from the employer shall be determined as "the sum equal to the amount of such gift". The Nil Carve-Out Clause: Second, it provides that where the value of such gift, voucher, or token is "below ₹15,000 in the aggregate during the tax year, the value of perquisite shall be taken as 'nil'".

Notice two critical details in that wording:

"Below ₹15,000" vs. "Up to ₹15,000": Literally read, ₹14,999 is below ₹15,000, whereas an exact ₹15,000 voucher is not below ₹15,000. While many HR circulars casually write "up to ₹15,000," conservative payroll auditors cap annual employee voucher issuance at ₹14,999 to prevent automated TDS assessment flags. Reading 1 — The Strict "Whole-Amount Cliff" (Conservative Payroll View): Because the main clause defines the taxable value as "the sum equal to the amount of such gift" (and not "the amount in excess of ₹15,000"), once the aggregate crosses the "below ₹15,000" carve-out, the nil exception switches off completely. On this literal text, a cumulative gift total of ₹15,001 makes the entire ₹15,001 taxable, not just the ₹1 excess. Reading 2 — The Beneficial "Excess-Only" View (Liberal Practice View): A substantial body of Indian tax commentary and legacy payroll setups treat the threshold as a standard progressive exemption allowance—taxing only the portion above ₹15,000 (so ₹15,001 yields ₹1 of taxable perquisite).

3. Worked Rupee Math: The ₹4,680 Cliff and the ₹15,000–₹21,800 "Dead Zone"

What happens to your actual November take-home salary if your company's payroll software follows the strict literal text of Rule 15(5)(a) and your cumulative gifts cross the line? Let us run the exact rupee arithmetic for an employee in the 30% income tax bracket.

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions:

Employee Marginal Income Tax Slab: 30.0% plus 4.0% Health and Education Cess = 31.20% effective tax rate (OneMint calculation)

30.0% plus 4.0% Health and Education Cess = 31.20% effective tax rate (OneMint calculation) Prior Non-Cash Gift Received in July 2026 (Birthday/Work Anniversary Voucher): ₹5,000

₹5,000 Proposed Diwali Gift Voucher in November 2026: Scenario A (Safe Cap): ₹9,999 (Cumulative Tax Year total = ₹14,999) Scenario B (One Rupee Over): ₹10,002 (Cumulative Tax Year total = ₹15,002; or take ₹15,001 for the exact single-rupee cliff) Scenario C (Generous Voucher Inside the Dead Zone): ₹15,000 Diwali voucher on top of ₹5,000 July voucher (Cumulative Tax Year total = ₹20,000)



Perquisite Tax & Cliff Formulas:

Effective Marginal Tax Rate (r) = Slab Rate (30%) × (1 + Health & Education Cess 4%) = 31.20%

Tax Under Whole-Amount Cliff Reading = Total Cumulative Gift Value × 31.20%

Tax Under Excess-Only Reading = (Total Cumulative Gift Value − ₹15,000) × 31.20%

Net Value Retained by Employee = Total Cumulative Gift Value − Payroll TDS Deducted

Dead-Zone Break-Even Point = ₹14,999 ÷ (1 − 0.3120)

Line-by-Line Arithmetic:

Scenario A — Cumulative Vouchers of ₹14,999 (Below ₹15,000): Taxable Perquisite Value under Rule 15(5)(a): ₹0 (Nil).

Payroll TDS Deducted: ₹0.

Net Purchasing Power Retained by Employee: ₹14,999 (OneMint calculation). Scenario B — Cumulative Vouchers of ₹15,001 (Crossing the Line by ₹2 over ₹14,999 / ₹1 over ₹15,000): Under Reading 2 (Excess-Only Taxed): Taxable perquisite = ₹15,001 − ₹15,000 = ₹1.00. Tax at 31.20% = ₹0.31 (rounded to ₹0). Net retained = ₹15,000.69 (OneMint calculation).

Under Reading 1 (Strict Whole-Amount Cliff): Taxable perquisite = ₹15,001. Tax at 31.20% = ₹15,001 × 0.3120 = ₹4,680.31 (rounded to ₹4,680 in payroll TDS deducted from your cash salary).

Net Value Retained by Employee under the Cliff: ₹15,001 (voucher) − ₹4,680 (cash salary TDS) = ₹10,321 (OneMint calculation). Scenario C — Cumulative Vouchers of ₹20,000 Under the Cliff: Taxable perquisite = ₹20,000. Payroll TDS at 31.20% = ₹20,000 × 0.3120 = ₹6,240 (OneMint calculation).

Net Value Retained by Employee: ₹20,000 − ₹6,240 = ₹13,760 — which is still ₹1,239 worse off than receiving ₹14,999 tax-free (OneMint calculation). Calculating the Top of the "Dead Zone" (Where a Larger Gift Finally Beats ₹14,999): Break-Even Gross Gift = ₹14,999 ÷ (1 − 0.3120) = ₹14,999 ÷ 0.6880 = ₹21,800.87 (or ₹21,801) (OneMint calculation).

To deliver ₹14,999 of net after-tax value via a taxable cash bonus, an employer must pay ₹21,801 gross—meaning cash costs the employer ₹1.45 per ₹1.00 of net employee benefit, whereas a ₹14,999 voucher costs exactly ₹1.00 per ₹1.00 of net benefit (saving ₹6,802 per employee) (OneMint calculation).

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Variance Callout: For an employee in the 30% tax bracket (31.2% with cess), crossing the Rule 15(5)(a) threshold from ₹14,999 to ₹15,001 under a strict payroll setup triggers ₹4,680 in immediate salary TDS (vs. ₹0.31 under the excess-only view)—creating a ₹6,800-wide "dead zone" between ₹15,000 and ₹21,800 where a bigger gross gift leaves the employee with less net money than ₹14,999 (OneMint calculation).

Note: Constants used are a 30% marginal tax slab, 4% Health and Education Cess (effective rate 31.20%), and the Rule 15(5)(a) threshold of ₹15,000 under the Income-tax Rules, 2026. For an employee in the 20% slab (20.80% with cess), the single-rupee cliff at ₹15,001 costs ₹3,120 in TDS and the dead zone runs from ₹15,000 to ₹18,938 (OneMint calculation).

4. The Indirect-Tax Angle: Why Digital Vouchers Beat Physical Hampers Under GST Rules

Many HR and procurement teams confuse the income-tax perquisite cap (₹15,000) with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rule on employee gifts (₹50,000). Under the CGST Act, two separate GST traps determine how much real value reaches the employee's hands:

The ₹50,000 Schedule I Supply Rule: Under Entry 2 of Schedule I of the CGST Act, gifts given by an employer to an employee not exceeding ₹50,000 in value in a financial year are not treated as a taxable supply of goods or services, so the employer does not have to charge output GST on giving the gift.

Under Entry 2 of Schedule I of the CGST Act, gifts given by an employer to an employee not exceeding ₹50,000 in value in a financial year are not treated as a taxable supply of goods or services, so the employer does not have to charge output GST on giving the gift. Blocked Input Tax Credit (ITC) on Physical Hampers (Section 17(5)(h)): When a company buys physical dry-fruit boxes, electronics, or sweet hampers costing ₹14,999 (inclusive of 18% GST) to distribute on Diwali, Section 17(5)(h) of the CGST Act strictly blocks the employer from claiming Input Tax Credit on goods disposed of by way of gifts. Out of a ₹14,999 corporate budget spent on an 18%-GST physical hamper, ₹2,288 is unrecoverable GST (₹14,999 − [₹14,999 ÷ 1.18]), meaning the employee receives only ₹12,711 worth of actual pre-tax goods (OneMint calculation).

When a company buys physical dry-fruit boxes, electronics, or sweet hampers costing ₹14,999 (inclusive of 18% GST) to distribute on Diwali, Section 17(5)(h) of the CGST Act strictly blocks the employer from claiming Input Tax Credit on goods disposed of by way of gifts. Out of a ₹14,999 corporate budget spent on an 18%-GST physical hamper, ₹2,288 is unrecoverable GST (₹14,999 − [₹14,999 ÷ 1.18]), meaning the employee receives only ₹12,711 worth of actual pre-tax goods (OneMint calculation). Why Digital Vouchers Avoid the GST Bleed (CBIC Circular No. 243/37/2024-GST): Following CBIC's landmark clarification in Circular No. 243/37/2024-GST, non-cash shopping vouchers and gift cards are treated as neither a supply of goods nor a supply of services at the time of issuance (GST is already embedded in the underlying goods only when the employee redeems the voucher at a store). Thus, a ₹14,999 voucher budget puts the full ₹14,999 face value onto the employee's card without losing ₹2,288 upfront to blocked corporate ITC (OneMint calculation).

5. Epistemic Honesty: Why Sources Disagree & What We Don't Know Yet

If you search online tax portals in October 2026, you will find half of them stating that "only the amount above ₹15,000 is taxable" and the other half warning that "crossing ₹15,000 makes the whole gift taxable". Why does this split exist?

The Historical Carryover: Under the old ₹5,000 rule in the 1961 Act's rules, CBDT issued an explanatory circular in 2001/2002 when perquisite rules were first drafted that several Tribunals interpreted benignly as taxing only the excess over ₹5,000, even though the substantive rule text used the words "below ₹5,000... nil." When CBDT notified Rule 15(5)(a) of the Income-tax Rules, 2026 on 20 March 2026, it copied the exact structural phrasing ("the sum equal to the amount of such gift" with a "below ₹15,000" nil carve-out) without explicitly inserting the words "in excess of ₹15,000". Because employers face stringent penalties for short-deduction of TDS, big-four payroll engines frequently default to the strict whole-amount cliff unless a specific CBDT circular says otherwise.

What We Don't Know Yet

Whether CBDT Will Issue a Clarificatory Circular Before Form 16 Issuance in May 2027: As of 25 October 2026, CBDT has not issued a dedicated FAQ resolving whether "below ₹15,000" in Rule 15(5)(a) operates as a whole-amount cliff or an excess-only allowance for Tax Year 2026-27 payroll reconciliation.

As of 25 October 2026, CBDT has not issued a dedicated FAQ resolving whether "below ₹15,000" in Rule 15(5)(a) operates as a whole-amount cliff or an excess-only allowance for Tax Year 2026-27 payroll reconciliation. Automated AIS / Form 26AS Perquisite Flagging: Under the upgraded reporting schemas for Tax Year 2026-27, employers report perquisite breakups in Annexure II of their quarterly Q4 TDS return. Whether the CPC automated processing engine will reject an employer's "excess-only" calculation remains untested until the first Tax Year 2026-27 returns are processed in July 2027.

6. What This Does NOT Mean

It does NOT mean you get ₹15,000 tax-free for Diwali plus ₹15,000 for your birthday: The Rule 15(5)(a) limit is strictly an aggregate limit across the entire Tax Year (1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027). Every non-cash hamper, reward point redeemed for a voucher, work-anniversary plaque, and Diwali card issued by your employer adds up into a single cumulative bucket.

The Rule 15(5)(a) limit is strictly an aggregate limit across the entire Tax Year (1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027). Every non-cash hamper, reward point redeemed for a voucher, work-anniversary plaque, and Diwali card issued by your employer adds up into a single cumulative bucket. It does NOT mean cash transfers up to ₹15,000 are tax-free: Calling a ₹10,000 NEFT salary credit a "Diwali Gift" on your payslip does not qualify it for Rule 15(5)(a). Cash and cash-convertible instruments are 100% taxable at your slab rate in both tax regimes.

Calling a ₹10,000 NEFT salary credit a "Diwali Gift" on your payslip does not qualify it for Rule 15(5)(a). Cash and cash-convertible instruments are 100% taxable at your slab rate in both tax regimes. It does NOT mean wedding gifts from relatives or friends are capped at ₹15,000: Rule 15(5)(a) governs employer-to-employee perquisites. Personal gifts from non-employers are governed by Section 92 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (which carries a ₹50,000 aggregate threshold for non-relatives and completely exempts gifts from specified relatives or received on the occasion of the individual's marriage).

7. Actionable Reader Execution Block: Your 4-Step Pre-Diwali HR & Payroll Check

Before your company processes its November 2026 festive payroll and voucher distribution, take these four concrete steps:

Audit Your Cumulative Tax Year 2026-27 Gift Ledger Since 1 April 2026: Open your HR self-service portal (under "Rewards & Recognition" or "Tax Sheet / Perquisite Estimator") and add up every non-cash voucher, birthday card, or onboarding kit credited to you since 1 April 2026. Subtract that number from ₹14,999 to find your exact remaining tax-free Diwali headroom. Send This 2-Line Query to Payroll If Your Gift Total Nears ₹15,000: "Hi Payroll Team — Under Rule 15(5)(a) of the Income-tax Rules, 2026, my cumulative non-cash vouchers for Tax Year 2026-27 will reach ₹[Amount] this Diwali. Could you confirm whether our payroll engine treats ₹15,000+ as a whole-amount taxable cliff or taxes only the excess, and whether my November voucher can be capped at ₹14,999 aggregate?" Shift Excess Reward Headroom Into the ₹200/Meal Card Bucket: If you have choice-based flexi-pay or reward points that would push your gift vouchers into the ₹15,000–₹21,800 dead zone, ask HR whether you can allocate flexible allowances into Rule 15 Meal Vouchers (up to ₹200/meal, or ~₹4,400/month), which are now fully exempt even under the Default New Tax Regime. Cross-Check Your Full October/November Payslip Deductions: While reviewing your festive pay stub, verify how the new ₹25,000 EPF Wage Ceiling has altered your October PF deduction in OneMint's new ₹25,000 EPF Wage Ceiling guide, and run your updated annual salary plus taxable bonus through the OneMint Income Tax Calculator and the OneMint Financial Health Quiz.

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 25 October 2026)

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance: Income-tax Rules, 2026 — Notification No. 22/2026, G.S.R. 198(E) (dated 20 March 2026, effective 1 April 2026) — Rule 15(5)(a) perquisite valuation for gifts, vouchers, and tokens ("below ₹15,000") and Rule 15 meal valuation (₹200 per meal). URL: https://incometaxindia.gov.in

Income-tax Rules, 2026 — Notification No. 22/2026, G.S.R. 198(E) (dated 20 March 2026, effective 1 April 2026) — Rule 15(5)(a) perquisite valuation for gifts, vouchers, and tokens ("below ₹15,000") and Rule 15 meal valuation (₹200 per meal). URL: https://incometaxindia.gov.in Ministry of Law and Justice / CBDT: The Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27) — Salary perquisite charging provisions and Section 92 (gifts from non-relatives above ₹50,000).

The Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27) — Salary perquisite charging provisions and Section 92 (gifts from non-relatives above ₹50,000). Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC): Schedule I (Entry 2) and Section 17(5)(h) of the CGST Act, 2017; Circular No. 243/37/2024-GST (31 December 2024) — Employer-employee ₹50,000 supply threshold, blocked input tax credit on physical gifts, and GST non-supply treatment of vouchers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or financial advice. OneMint is not a SEBI-registered adviser or tax consultancy. Perquisite valuation rules, GST provisions, and payroll TDS implementations are subject to administrative notifications by the CBDT and CBIC; consult a qualified Chartered Accountant before structuring employee benefit packages or tax declarations.