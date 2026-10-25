When your October 2026 salary hits your bank account around 31 October or 1 November, do not just look at the final net credit—open your itemised payslip and inspect the Provident Fund line. As of 25 October 2026, following the publication of Gazette Notification S.O. 5109(E) by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on 17 September 2026 (issued under Section 2(89) and Chapter III of the Code on Social Security, 2020), the statutory monthly wage ceiling for the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) has been raised from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month. Because the change landed mid-way through September—creating a split transition month—October 2026 is the very first full month run entirely under the ₹25,000 ceiling, with employer returns due on the EPFO Unified Portal by 15 November 2026. Whether your monthly take-home pay drops by ₹1,200, stays completely untouched, or shifts a larger share of your employer's contribution out of your provident fund and into a non-interest-bearing pension pool depends entirely on how your company structures "PF wages".

1. The Policy Shift: What Changed Under Notification S.O. 5109(E) After 12 Years

For exactly twelve years—from 1 September 2014 (when the limit moved from ₹6,500 to ₹15,000) until 16 September 2026—the statutory EPFO wage ceiling remained frozen at ₹15,000 per month even as urban entry-level wages and inflation more than doubled. Following Union Cabinet approval on 16 September 2026 (PIB Release ID 2310812) and the formal Gazette publication of Notification S.O. 5109(E) on 17 September 2026 (which supersedes the interim notification S.O. 2702(E) dated 29 May 2026), the government aligned the social security threshold with the new framework of the EPF Scheme 2026 and EPS 2026.

Crucially, the notification does not alter the 12% contribution rate for either the employee or the employer. Nor does it change the statutory definition of "wages" under Section 2(88) of the Code on Social Security, 2020 (in force since 21 November 2025, with Central Rules notified on 8 May 2026), which requires that Basic Pay plus Dearness Allowance (DA) and retaining allowance must constitute at least 50% of an employee's total remuneration (or any excess allowances beyond 50% are added back to compute the wage base). Instead, raising the ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 triggers four structural changes across Indian payrolls, bringing roughly 51 lakh additional formal-sector workers into mandatory social security coverage:

Mandatory Enrollment Expanded (₹15,001 to ₹25,000 Bracket): Any employee in an EPF-covered establishment whose monthly PF wages (Basic + DA + any add-back under the 50% wage rule) fall up to ₹25,000 must now be enrolled as a mandatory member of EPF, EPS, and EDLI. Previously, employees joining a job with PF wages above ₹15,000 with no prior EPF history could be treated as "excluded employees" and kept outside PF entirely.

Any employee in an EPF-covered establishment whose monthly PF wages (Basic + DA + any add-back under the 50% wage rule) fall up to ₹25,000 must now be enrolled as a mandatory member of EPF, EPS, and EDLI. Previously, employees joining a job with PF wages above ₹15,000 with no prior EPF history could be treated as "excluded employees" and kept outside PF entirely. Maximum Capped Monthly Deduction Rises from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000: Many private-sector employers cap their PF calculation at the statutory wage ceiling even if an employee's Basic Pay is ₹40,000 or ₹80,000. For these "ceiling-capped" employees, the 12% statutory deduction moves from 12% of ₹15,000 (₹1,800/month) to 12% of ₹25,000 (₹3,000/month)—an increase of ₹1,200 per month from the employee's side and ₹1,200 per month from the employer's side.

Many private-sector employers cap their PF calculation at the statutory wage ceiling even if an employee's Basic Pay is ₹40,000 or ₹80,000. For these "ceiling-capped" employees, the 12% statutory deduction moves from 12% of ₹15,000 (₹1,800/month) to 12% of ₹25,000 (₹3,000/month)—an increase of ₹1,200 per month from the employee's side and ₹1,200 per month from the employer's side. EPS Pension Diversion Cap Rises from ₹1,250 to ₹2,083: Under the EPFO split, the employee's entire 12% goes into the interest-bearing EPF account (which earns 8.25% per annum, as notified on 1 July 2026 for the latest credit cycle), while the employer's 12% is split between the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) at 8.33% (capped at the statutory wage ceiling) and the EPF account (the remaining 3.67% plus any amount above the EPS cap). Raising the ceiling to ₹25,000 lifts the maximum monthly EPS diversion from ₹1,250 (8.33% × ₹15,000) to ₹2,083 (8.33% × ₹25,000).

Under the EPFO split, the employee's entire 12% goes into the interest-bearing EPF account (which earns 8.25% per annum, as notified on 1 July 2026 for the latest credit cycle), while the employer's 12% is split between the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) at 8.33% (capped at the statutory wage ceiling) and the EPF account (the remaining 3.67% plus any amount above the EPS cap). Raising the ceiling to ₹25,000 lifts the maximum monthly EPS diversion from ₹1,250 (8.33% × ₹15,000) to ₹2,083 (8.33% × ₹25,000). Compulsory EPS Enrollment for Post-2014 Excluded Members (Up to ₹25,000): Between September 2014 and September 2026, anyone joining their first job with PF wages above ₹15,000 was barred from joining EPS—their employer's full 12% went straight into their EPF corpus. According to EPFO's September 2026 FAQs, employees whose PF wages lie between ₹15,001 and ₹25,000 must now be enrolled into EPS from 17 September 2026.

2. The Payslip Split Table: Four Employee Profiles Before vs. After 17 September 2026

How the ₹25,000 ceiling affects your October 2026 salary depends on your exact PF wage level and whether your employer caps contributions at the statutory limit or deducts PF on 100% of your actual Basic Pay. Compare the four profiles below:

Employee Profile & Monthly PF Wage (Basic + DA) Pre-17 Sep 2026 Employee PF (12%) Oct 2026 Full-Month Employee PF (12%) Pre-17 Sep 2026 Employer Split (EPS 8.33% / EPF 3.67%) Oct 2026 Full-Month Employer Split (EPS / EPF) Net Monthly Take-Home & Corpus Impact Profile A: PF Wage ₹12,000 (Already below old ceiling) ₹1,440 ₹1,440 EPS: ₹1,000 <br> EPF: ₹440 EPS: ₹1,000 <br> EPF: ₹440 Zero change in take-home, EPF, or EPS. Profile B: PF Wage ₹18,000 (Previously opted out / "Excluded Employee") ₹0 (Opted out above ₹15k) ₹2,160 (Now mandatory) EPS: ₹0 <br> EPF: ₹0 EPS: ₹1,499 <br> EPF: ₹661 (OneMint calculation) Mandatory coverage kicks in; ₹4,320/month total forced retirement savings (OneMint calculation). Profile C: PF Wage ₹20,000 (Previously capped at ₹15,000 ceiling) ₹1,800 (Capped at ₹15k) ₹2,400 (12% of full ₹20k) EPS: ₹1,250 <br> EPF: ₹550 EPS: ₹1,666 <br> EPF: ₹734 (OneMint calculation) Employee deduction rises +₹600/month; employer cost rises +₹600/month (OneMint calculation). Profile D: PF Wage ₹50,000 (Employer caps PF at statutory ceiling) ₹1,800 (Capped at ₹15k) ₹3,000 (Capped at ₹25k) EPS: ₹1,250 <br> EPF: ₹550 EPS: ₹2,083 <br> EPF: ₹917 (OneMint calculation) Employee deduction rises +₹1,200/month; employer share rises +₹1,200/month (if EPS member). Profile E: PF Wage ₹50,000 (Employer deducts on 100% actual Basic; pre-2014 EPS member) ₹6,000 (12% of ₹50k) ₹6,000 (12% of ₹50k) EPS: ₹1,250 <br> EPF: ₹4,750 EPS: ₹2,083 <br> EPF: ₹3,917 (OneMint calculation) Zero change in take-home, but ₹833/month shifts from interest-bearing EPF into EPS pension pool (OneMint calculation).

3. Worked Rupee Math: September Split-Month vs. October Full-Month & The EPS Pension Formula

To verify whether your payroll software calculated both your September transition arrears and your October 2026 full-month salary accurately, and to understand what the higher ₹2,083 EPS contribution does to your eventual monthly pension under EPS 2026, run through these three worked blocks.

Block A: Why Your September 2026 Passbook Had an Odd Number (The 16-Day / 14-Day Split)

Because Notification S.O. 5109(E) took effect on 17 September 2026, EPFO's September 2026 FAQs instructed employers to split September wages into two periods inside a single Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) filed by 15 October 2026:

Period 1 (1 to 16 September 2026 — 16 days out of 30): Capped at the old ₹15,000 ceiling.

Capped at the old ₹15,000 ceiling. Period 2 (17 to 30 September 2026 — 14 days out of 30): Capped at the new ₹25,000 ceiling.

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions (Ceiling-Capped Employee, Profile D):

Actual Monthly Basic Pay: ₹50,000 (Employer caps PF at the statutory wage ceiling)

₹50,000 (Employer caps PF at the statutory wage ceiling) September Days Split: 16 days at ₹15,000/month rate; 14 days at ₹25,000/month rate

16 days at ₹15,000/month rate; 14 days at ₹25,000/month rate October Days: Full 31-day month at ₹25,000/month rate

Full 31-day month at ₹25,000/month rate Contribution Rates: Employee EPF = 12%; Employer Total = 12% (8.33% to EPS, 3.67% to EPF)

September Prorated Wage Base & Deduction Formulas:

September Prorated Wage Base = [₹15,000 × (16 ÷ 30)] + [₹25,000 × (14 ÷ 30)]

Monthly Employee EPF Deduction = Applicable Wage Base × 12%

Monthly Employer EPS Contribution = Applicable Wage Base × 8.33%

Monthly Employer EPF Balance = Monthly Employee EPF Deduction − Monthly Employer EPS Contribution

Line-by-Line Arithmetic:

September 2026 Prorated Wage Base: 1–16 Sep (16 days): ₹15,000 × (16 ÷ 30) = ₹8,000 (OneMint calculation).

17–30 Sep (14 days): ₹25,000 × (14 ÷ 30) = ₹11,667 (OneMint calculation).

Combined September PF Wage Base: ₹8,000 + ₹11,667 = ₹19,667 (OneMint calculation). September 2026 Deductions (What should show in your September ECR passbook entry): Employee 12% EPF Share: ₹19,667 × 12% = ₹2,360 (up ₹560 from the old ₹1,800) (OneMint calculation).

Employer 8.33% EPS Share: ₹19,667 × 8.33% = ₹1,638 (OneMint calculation).

Employer 3.67% EPF Share: ₹2,360 − ₹1,638 = ₹722 (OneMint calculation). October 2026 Full-Month Deductions (First Full Month at ₹25,000 Ceiling): Employee 12% EPF Share: ₹25,000 × 12% = ₹3,000 per month (up ₹1,200 from ₹1,800, and up ₹640 from September's prorated ₹2,360) (OneMint calculation).

Employer 8.33% EPS Share: ₹25,000 × 8.33% = ₹2,083 per month (up ₹833 from the old ₹1,250 cap) (OneMint calculation).

Employer 3.67% EPF Share: ₹3,000 − ₹2,083 = ₹917 per month (up ₹367 from the old ₹550) (OneMint calculation). Annualised Payroll & Retirement Corpus Shift (12 Full Months at ₹25,000 vs. ₹15,000): Additional Employee EPF Savings per Year: (₹3,000 − ₹1,800) × 12 = ₹14,400 per year (OneMint calculation).

Additional Employer Total Contribution per Year: (₹3,000 − ₹1,800) × 12 = ₹14,400 per year (split as +₹9,996/year into EPS and +₹4,404/year into EPF) (OneMint calculation).

Combined Additional Annual Retirement Inflow: ₹14,400 + ₹14,400 = ₹28,800 per year (OneMint calculation).

Block B: How the ₹25,000 Ceiling Changes the EPS 2026 Monthly Pension Formula

Under EPS 2026 (which replaced EPS 1995 and automatically migrated existing members without changing the core formula), your monthly pension at superannuation (age 58, after at least 10 years of eligible service) is calculated using the 60-month average pensionable salary prior to exit:

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EPS 2026 Monthly Superannuation Pension Formula:

Monthly EPS Pension = [Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service (Years)] ÷ 70 Where Pensionable Salary is the 60-month average monthly salary prior to exit (capped at the statutory limit, ₹25,000), and 70 is the statutory service divisor under EPS 2026.

Under the Old ₹15,000 Ceiling (Illustrative 30 Years of Service entirely at ₹15,000 cap):

Monthly Pension = (₹15,000 × 30) ÷ 70 = ₹6,429 per month (OneMint calculation).

Monthly Pension = (₹15,000 × 30) ÷ 70 = ₹6,429 per month (OneMint calculation). Under the New ₹25,000 Ceiling (Illustrative 30 Years of Service with final 60-month average at ₹25,000 cap):

Monthly Pension = (₹25,000 × 30) ÷ 70 = ₹10,714 per month (OneMint calculation).

Variance Callout: Moving from the ₹15,000 ceiling to the ₹25,000 ceiling increases a ceiling-capped employee's monthly PF deduction by ₹1,200 (₹14,400/year) and boosts the combined employee-plus-employer annual retirement contribution by ₹28,800 per year (OneMint calculation)—while lifting the theoretical 30-year capped EPS monthly pension from ₹6,429 to ₹10,714 (+₹4,285/month), subject to pro-rata service rules (OneMint calculation).

Note: Constants used are 12% statutory EPF rate, 8.33% EPS diversion rate, 3.67% residual employer EPF share, 8.25% EPF annual interest rate (notified 1 July 2026), and the divisor 70 under EPS 2026. For members with service spanning both pre-2014, 2014–2026, and post-September 2026 periods, EPFO typically applies pro-rata pensionable salary weighting across each statutory cap regime.

4. Epistemic Honesty: Fixed CTC vs. Fixed Take-Home & What We Don't Know Yet

When the Labour Ministry announced the ₹25,000 ceiling in September 2026, official briefings noted that an employee's take-home salary "need not fall" if the employer absorbs its higher statutory contribution outside the employee's take-home pay. In real-world corporate payrolls, however, two completely different contract structures exist—and you need to check your offer letter to see which one applies to you:

"Total Cost to Company (CTC)" Contracts (Most Private IT, Startup, and Corporate Jobs): If your employment contract defines a fixed annual CTC that includes "Employer PF Contribution," then when the employer's mandatory PF share rises by up to ₹1,200/month (from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000), many companies reduce your "Special Allowance" by ₹1,200/month to keep total CTC unchanged. Combined with your own employee PF deduction rising by ₹1,200/month, your monthly net take-home pay can drop by up to ₹2,400/month (though every rupee of that ₹2,400 is credited to your own EPF and EPS accounts) (OneMint calculation). Conversely, if your employer bears its extra ₹1,200 on top of your existing CTC, your net take-home drops only by your own ₹1,200 employee share.

If your employment contract defines a fixed annual CTC that includes "Employer PF Contribution," then when the employer's mandatory PF share rises by up to ₹1,200/month (from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000), many companies reduce your "Special Allowance" by ₹1,200/month to keep total CTC unchanged. Combined with your own employee PF deduction rising by ₹1,200/month, your monthly net take-home pay can drop by up to ₹2,400/month (though every rupee of that ₹2,400 is credited to your own EPF and EPS accounts) (OneMint calculation). Conversely, if your employer bears its extra ₹1,200 on top of your existing CTC, your net take-home drops only by your own ₹1,200 employee share. The "Uncapped Basic" Interest Drag (Profile E): Suppose you joined the workforce before 1 September 2014 (so you are an active EPS member), your Basic Pay is ₹50,000/month, and your employer already deducts 12% PF on your full ₹50,000 Basic (₹6,000 employee + ₹6,000 employer). Your take-home salary will not change by a single rupee in October 2026. However, inside your employer's ₹6,000 share, the amount diverted to EPS rises from ₹1,250 to ₹2,083. That means ₹833 per month (₹9,996 per year) is diverted away from your compounding 8.25% EPF account into the non-interest-bearing EPS pool (OneMint calculation). Over 15 years at 8.25% annual compounding, losing ₹9,996/year of EPF inflows reduces your lump-sum tax-free EPF maturity corpus by roughly ₹2.86 lakh (OneMint calculation) in exchange for a higher monthly pension later.

What We Don't Know Yet

How EPFO Will Prorate Pre-2026 vs. Post-2026 Service in Final Pension Orders: While EPS 2026 retains the Pensionable Salary × Service ÷ 70 formula based on the last 60 months' average salary, when the ceiling rose from ₹6,500 to ₹15,000 in 2014, EPFO splits pension calculations into dual pro-rata buckets (service up to Aug 2014 capped at ₹6,500; service after Sep 2014 capped at ₹15,000). Whether EPFO will issue a third pro-rata bucket separating pre-17 September 2026 service (at ₹15,000) from post-17 September 2026 service (at ₹25,000) at retirement awaits detailed actuarial circular instructions under EPS 2026.

While EPS 2026 retains the Pensionable Salary × Service ÷ 70 formula based on the last 60 months' average salary, when the ceiling rose from ₹6,500 to ₹15,000 in 2014, EPFO splits pension calculations into dual pro-rata buckets (service up to Aug 2014 capped at ₹6,500; service after Sep 2014 capped at ₹15,000). Whether EPFO will issue a third pro-rata bucket separating pre-17 September 2026 service (at ₹15,000) from post-17 September 2026 service (at ₹25,000) at retirement awaits detailed actuarial circular instructions under EPS 2026. Retrospective vs. Prospective EPS Enrollment for Post-2014 Joiners Now Above ₹25,000: EPFO's September 2026 FAQs clearly state that employees earning between ₹15,001 and ₹25,000 in PF wages who were previously excluded from EPS must now be enrolled into EPS from 17 September 2026. However, for employees who joined after September 2014 with PF wages already above ₹25,000 (e.g., Basic Pay of ₹35,000), whether they remain permanently outside EPS (allowing their employer's full 12% to stay in EPF) or face any migration window depends on how their establishment filed their original Form 11 declaration.

5. Tax Year 2026-27 Alignment: How Higher PF Deductions Interact With the Income Tax Act 2025

Remember that since 1 April 2026, the repealed Income-tax Act, 1961 has been replaced by the Income Tax Act, 2025 (applicable for Tax Year 2026-27). When auditing your October payslip and updating your tax declarations on your company portal, keep three tax rules straight:

Employee EPF Contribution & Regime Choice: If your employee EPF deduction increases by ₹1,200/month (from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000, or ₹36,000/year), that higher contribution automatically adds to your qualifying provident fund deduction pool under the Old Tax Regime (up to the ₹1.5 lakh annual limit under the new Act's Schedule/Deduction provisions corresponding to the erstwhile deduction bucket). If you have opted for the Default New Tax Regime in Tax Year 2026-27, your own employee EPF contribution does not reduce your taxable salary—meaning your monthly in-hand cash drops by ₹1,200 while your monthly TDS remains unchanged.

If your employee EPF deduction increases by ₹1,200/month (from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000, or ₹36,000/year), that higher contribution automatically adds to your qualifying provident fund deduction pool under the Old Tax Regime (up to the ₹1.5 lakh annual limit under the new Act's Schedule/Deduction provisions corresponding to the erstwhile deduction bucket). If you have opted for the Default New Tax Regime in Tax Year 2026-27, your own employee EPF contribution does not reduce your taxable salary—meaning your monthly in-hand cash drops by ₹1,200 while your monthly TDS remains unchanged. Employer PF Contribution Remains Tax-Free Up to Statutory Thresholds: Under the Income Tax Act 2025, the employer's contribution to your recognised provident fund (plus NPS and superannuation) remains completely exempt from income tax in both the Old and New Tax Regimes (up to the aggregate ₹7.5 lakh annual employer-contribution cap). Thus, if your employer re-allocates ₹1,200/month of your taxable Special Allowance into Employer PF inside a fixed CTC, your annual taxable salary drops by ₹14,400 even under the New Tax Regime—saving you ₹4,493 per year in income tax if you are in the 30% slab plus 4% health and education cess (OneMint calculation).

Under the Income Tax Act 2025, the employer's contribution to your recognised provident fund (plus NPS and superannuation) remains completely exempt from income tax in both the Old and New Tax Regimes (up to the aggregate ₹7.5 lakh annual employer-contribution cap). Thus, if your employer re-allocates ₹1,200/month of your taxable Special Allowance into Employer PF inside a fixed CTC, your annual taxable salary drops by ₹14,400 even under the New Tax Regime—saving you ₹4,493 per year in income tax if you are in the 30% slab plus 4% health and education cess (OneMint calculation). Premature Withdrawal & Form 121 (Replacing Old Form 15G/15H): Under the EPF Scheme 2026 (which simplified 13 complex withdrawal tables into 3 broad categories—Essential Needs, Housing, and Special Circumstances—and introduced a strict 20-day claim settlement deadline with 12% penal interest on delayed EPFO processing), withdrawing your EPF corpus before completing 5 years of continuous service triggers a 10% TDS on withdrawals above ₹50,000. To prevent TDS if your total income is below the taxable limit in Tax Year 2026-27, you must submit the new Form 121 (which replaces the old 1961 Act Form 15G/15H) alongside your PAN.

6. What This Does NOT Mean

It does NOT mean everyone earning ₹25,000 gross salary is affected the same way: The ₹25,000 ceiling applies strictly to PF Wages (Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance + retaining allowance, subject to the 50% Code on Social Security wage rule), not to gross salary or total CTC. An employee with ₹25,000 gross salary whose Basic Pay is ₹13,000 was already below the ₹15,000 ceiling and sees zero change.

The ₹25,000 ceiling applies strictly to PF Wages (Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance + retaining allowance, subject to the 50% Code on Social Security wage rule), not to gross salary or total CTC. An employee with ₹25,000 gross salary whose Basic Pay is ₹13,000 was already below the ₹15,000 ceiling and sees zero change. It does NOT mean contributions above ₹25,000 are banned: The ₹25,000 figure is the ceiling for mandatory statutory coverage. Both the employee (via Voluntary Provident Fund, or VPF, which gained enhanced flexibility from 1 July 2026) and the employer can continue contributing 12% on actual full Basic Pay above ₹25,000 if their payroll policy already permits uncapped contributions.

The ₹25,000 figure is the ceiling for mandatory statutory coverage. Both the employee (via Voluntary Provident Fund, or VPF, which gained enhanced flexibility from 1 July 2026) and the employer can continue contributing 12% on actual full Basic Pay above ₹25,000 if their payroll policy already permits uncapped contributions. It does NOT mean the extra ₹1,200 deduction is a "tax" lost to the government: Every rupee deducted from your salary under EPF goes directly into your personal UAN-linked provident fund account earning 8.25% tax-free annual interest, while the employer's share builds your EPF and EPS retirement benefits.

7. Actionable Reader Execution Block: Your 4-Step October Payslip & Passbook Audit

Before 15 November 2026 (when your employer files the October ECR return), run this 10-minute check across your payslip and the EPFO portal:

Compare Your August, September, and October 2026 Payslips Side-by-Side: Check the "PF Wages / Basic" line and the "Employee PF Deduction" line. If your August PF deduction was ₹1,800, your September deduction should be approximately ₹2,360 (reflecting the 16-day ₹15k / 14-day ₹25k split) (OneMint calculation), and your October deduction should be ₹3,000 (if your PF wage is ₹25,000 or more).

Check whether your "Special Allowance" in October dropped by the exact amount your Employer PF rose (up to ₹1,200). If it did, ask HR to confirm that your annual taxable income projection for TDS has been reduced by that employer PF shift. Log in to the EPFO Member Passbook Portal After 15 November 2026: Visit passbook.epfindia.gov.in, enter your 12-digit "Universal Account Number (UAN)", password, and captcha, and select your current establishment's "Member ID". Inspect the three columns for the Wage Months "Sep-2026" and "Oct-2026": "Employee Share": Must match the exact rupee figure deducted on your payslip.

Must match the exact rupee figure deducted on your payslip. "Employer Share (EPF)": Should show 3.67% of capped wages (₹917 on a ₹25,000 base) if you are an EPS member (OneMint calculation), or the full 12% (₹3,000) if you are an excluded non-EPS member.

Should show 3.67% of capped wages (₹917 on a ₹25,000 base) if you are an EPS member (OneMint calculation), or the full 12% (₹3,000) if you are an excluded non-EPS member. "Pension Contribution (EPS)": Should show up to ₹2,083 (8.33% of ₹25,000). If you earn between ₹15,001 and ₹25,000 in PF wages and previously had ₹0 in the Pension column, verify that your employer has enrolled you in EPS from 17 September 2026 as required by EPFO's FAQs. Make Your Strategic Decision Based on Your Salary Bracket: If your take-home dropped by ₹1,200 to ₹2,400: Adjust your monthly household cash-flow budget and check how this lower disposable income interacts with any upcoming home-loan EMI resets in OneMint's explainer on the 7 October–4 December RBI Repo Hike EMI Reset Calendar, or re-test your savings ratio using the OneMint Financial Health Quiz.

Adjust your monthly household cash-flow budget and check how this lower disposable income interacts with any upcoming home-loan EMI resets in OneMint's explainer on the 7 October–4 December RBI Repo Hike EMI Reset Calendar, or re-test your savings ratio using the OneMint Financial Health Quiz. If your Employer PF increased inside a fixed CTC: Use the OneMint Income Tax Calculator for Tax Year 2026-27 to verify whether the extra ₹14,400/year in tax-free Employer PF + ₹14,400/year in Employee EPF tilts the math between the New Tax Regime and the Old Tax Regime (also cross-reference OneMint's guide on Employer NPS Corporate Contributions).

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 25 October 2026)

Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India: Gazette Notification S.O. 5109(E) (dated 17 September 2026) — Enhancement of monthly wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 for Chapter III (Employees' Provident Fund, EPS, and EDLI) under Section 2(89) of the Code on Social Security, 2020 (superseding S.O. 2702(E) of 29 May 2026). URL: https://labour.gov.in

Gazette Notification S.O. 5109(E) (dated 17 September 2026) — Enhancement of monthly wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 for Chapter III (Employees' Provident Fund, EPS, and EDLI) under Section 2(89) of the Code on Social Security, 2020 (superseding S.O. 2702(E) of 29 May 2026). URL: https://labour.gov.in Press Information Bureau (PIB): Release ID 2310812 (16 September 2026) — Union Cabinet approval for enhancing the EPFO statutory wage ceiling to ₹25,000 per month.

Release ID 2310812 (16 September 2026) — Union Cabinet approval for enhancing the EPFO statutory wage ceiling to ₹25,000 per month. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO): FAQs on Revision of Wage Ceiling to ₹25,000 (September 2026) — Split-month ECR rules for September 2026 (1–16 Sep at ₹15k; 17–30 Sep at ₹25k) and mandatory EPS enrolment for the ₹15,001–₹25,000 bracket. URL: https://www.epfindia.gov.in

FAQs on Revision of Wage Ceiling to ₹25,000 (September 2026) — Split-month ECR rules for September 2026 (1–16 Sep at ₹15k; 17–30 Sep at ₹25k) and mandatory EPS enrolment for the ₹15,001–₹25,000 bracket. URL: https://www.epfindia.gov.in Ministry of Labour and Employment / EPFO: Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 & Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026 — Consolidated 3-category withdrawal rules, 20-day statutory claim settlement timeline (Paragraph 54(7) / Paragraph 17), 3-year EPS withdrawal waiting period, and FY2025-26 EPF interest notification at 8.25% (1 July 2026).

Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 & Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026 — Consolidated 3-category withdrawal rules, 20-day statutory claim settlement timeline (Paragraph 54(7) / Paragraph 17), 3-year EPS withdrawal waiting period, and FY2025-26 EPF interest notification at 8.25% (1 July 2026). Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT): Income Tax Act, 2025 & Income-tax Rules, 2026 (Tax Year 2026-27) — Employer PF exemption limits and Form 121 declaration for premature PF withdrawals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. OneMint is not a SEBI-registered investment adviser or labour law consultancy. EPF rules, pension statutes, and tax regulations are subject to administrative notifications by EPFO and the Ministry of Labour and Employment; consult your company's payroll department or a qualified Chartered Accountant before acting.