The NPS 0.20% annual fee introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) effective October 1, 2026 restructures how Point of Presence (PoP) entities—such as banks, brokers, and fintech distributors—are compensated across the National Pension System.

Under the revised structure, PoP intermediaries receive an annual service charge of 0.20% per annum on Assets Under Management (AUM) (plus applicable GST), adjusted through scheme Net Asset Value (NAV) and paid on a quarterly basis. Importantly, regulatory circulars clarify that fee applicability depends on the subscriber's original entity of registration mapped to the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), regardless of whether subsequent deposits are transferred directly via D-Remit or online portals.

In this guide, you will learn the key provisions of PFRDA Circular PFRDA/2026/46/REG-POP/08 (Official PDF), understand how the 0.20% AUM charge and ₹200 onboarding fee are recovered, examine a 15-year compounding simulation on a ₹20,00,000 corpus factoring in GST, and see how to check your mapped PoP status across Central Recordkeeping Agencies (Protean CRA, KFintech CRA, and CAMS CRA).

Background: Why PFRDA Revised PoP Compensation

A Point of Presence (PoP) is an entity registered with PFRDA to facilitate onboarding, customer verification (KYC), and ongoing servicing for National Pension System subscribers. PoPs include commercial banks (such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank), registered brokers, and authorized fintech platforms.

Previously, PoP compensation relied predominantly on upfront and per-contribution transaction fees:

Initial registration fee upon account opening.

Contribution charges of 0.25% to 0.30% of each fresh deposit.

While this compensated distributors for initial paperwork, it provided little long-term incentive for ongoing servicing, and subscribers increasingly routed monthly contributions through Direct Remittance (D-Remit) to minimize transaction deductions.

To establish a uniform, ongoing service framework, PFRDA issued Circular PFRDA/2026/46/REG-POP/08 on August 28, 2026, coming into statutory effect on October 1, 2026. This circular supersedes the regulator's earlier circular PFRDA/2026/16/REG-POP/01 dated March 10, 2026, transitioning PoP compensation to an asset-based trail model across NPS and NPS Lite schemes.

The Revised PoP Fee Structure

Under Circular PFRDA/2026/46/REG-POP/08 , the revised charge structure comprises four main components:

1. Annual Service Charge of 0.20% p.a. on AUM

Applicable Rate: 0.20% per annum (20 basis points) calculated on the subscriber's Assets Under Management (AUM), plus applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

(20 basis points) calculated on the subscriber's Assets Under Management (AUM), plus applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST). Collection Mechanism: Adjusted directly through the scheme's Net Asset Value (NAV) and paid out to the mapped PoP on a quarterly basis.

Adjusted directly through the scheme's and paid out to the mapped PoP on a quarterly basis. Scope: Unlike older transaction-based models that featured rupee fee ceilings, the 0.20% annual charge applies proportionately across the total managed AUM without a fixed statutory rupee cap. For example, on a ₹1 crore portfolio, the 0.20% base annual fee amounts to ₹20,000 (plus 18% GST).

Unlike older transaction-based models that featured rupee fee ceilings, the 0.20% annual charge applies proportionately across the total managed AUM without a fixed statutory rupee cap. For example, on a ₹1 crore portfolio, the 0.20% base annual fee amounts to ₹20,000 (plus 18% GST). Dormant Accounts Exemption: Under PFRDA guidelines, a dormant account is defined as an account where no contribution has been made for four consecutive quarters following an earlier contribution, assessed per unique Permanent Account Number (PAN) across Central Recordkeeping Agencies. Dormant accounts are exempt from the annual AUM service charge.

2. One-Time Onboarding Fee of ₹200 (or ₹100 for Digital)

Each new PRAN registered through a PoP carries a one-time onboarding fee of ₹200 (plus applicable taxes).

(plus applicable taxes). Quarterly Unit Cancellation: Rather than requiring an upfront cash payment, the CRA recovers this onboarding fee by cancelling units at the rate of ₹50 per quarter over four consecutive quarters.

Rather than requiring an upfront cash payment, the CRA recovers this onboarding fee by over four consecutive quarters. Digital Onboarding Concession: PFRDA provided for a reduced fee of ₹100 where onboarding is completed entirely through a digital, non-face-to-face mode, subject to registration terms.

3. Contribution Minimums

Minimum initial contribution at onboarding is set at ₹250 .

. Subsequent voluntary contributions can be as low as ₹10.

4. Scheme Applicability

The framework applies uniformly across All Schemes under NPS and NPS Lite managed through PoP intermediaries.

Schemes governed under Regulation 4A of the PFRDA Exit Regulations (annuity purchase and exit frameworks) continue to follow their own distinct circular provisions.

Why Registration Channel Decides Fee Liability

A key operational principle under PFRDA guidelines is that fee liability is determined by the subscriber's mapped registration entity (PoP-SP code) in the CRA master database:

If you originally opened your PRAN through a bank branch, broker, or distributor, your account is permanently tagged with that PoP's identification code.

Even if you subsequently make direct deposits via Net Banking, UPI, or D-Remit virtual accounts without contacting the branch, the CRA records the account under that mapped PoP.

Consequently, the 0.20% annual AUM fee is adjusted through NAV and disbursed to the registered PoP for maintaining the distribution relationship.

Subscribers who opened their PRAN directly through the official eNPS web portal (without choosing a bank or intermediary) are classified as Direct subscribers and are not mapped to an external commercial PoP.

15-Year Compounding Simulation: ₹20,00,000 Corpus With GST

To understand the long-term compounding impact of a 0.20% annual AUM charge plus 18% GST (an effective annual drag of 0.236% p.a.), consider two subscribers:

Direct Subscriber (eNPS): PRAN registered directly without a PoP (0.00% PoP fee).

PRAN registered directly without a PoP (0.00% PoP fee). PoP-Mapped Subscriber: PRAN registered through a bank/broker PoP (0.20% p.a. AUM fee + 18% GST = 0.236% annual drag adjusted in NAV).

Model Assumptions:

Starting Corpus: ₹20,00,000

Annual Fresh Contribution: ₹1,50,000 added at the beginning of each year

Gross Portfolio Return: 10.00% per annum

Direct Net Return: 10.00% per annum

PoP-Mapped Net Return: 9.764% per annum (reflecting 10.00% minus 0.236% AUM fee with GST)

Horizon: 15 Years (compounded annually)

Step-by-Step Mathematical Projection:

Year 1: Direct: (₹20,00,000 + ₹1,50,000) × 1.10 = ₹23,65,000 PoP-Mapped: (₹20,00,000 + ₹1,50,000) × 1.09764 = ₹23,59,926 Variance: ₹5,074

Year 3: Direct: ₹32,08,150 PoP-Mapped: ₹31,88,639 Variance: ₹19,511

Year 5: Direct: ₹42,28,362 PoP-Mapped: ₹41,87,083 Variance: ₹41,279

Year 10: Direct: ₹78,17,160 PoP-Mapped: ₹76,71,780 Variance: ₹1,45,380

Year 15: Direct: ₹1,35,96,956 (₹1.36 Crore) PoP-Mapped: ₹1,32,23,974 (₹1.32 Crore) Variance: ₹3,72,982 (approx ₹3.73 Lakh )



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Compounding Wealth Impact Table

Milestone Direct Subscriber (10.0% Net Return) PoP-Mapped Subscriber (9.764% Net Return with GST) Long-Term Difference Year 1 ₹23.65 Lakh ₹23.60 Lakh -₹5,074 Year 3 ₹32.08 Lakh ₹31.89 Lakh -₹19,511 Year 5 ₹42.28 Lakh ₹41.87 Lakh -₹41,279 Year 10 ₹78.17 Lakh ₹76.72 Lakh -₹1.45 Lakh Year 15 ₹1.36 Crore ₹1.32 Crore -₹3.73 Lakh

Note: The simulation illustrates the compounding effect of a 0.236% annual variance (0.20% fee plus 18% GST) over 15 years with ₹1,50,000 added at the beginning of each year. Actual scheme returns fluctuate based on market movements across underlying equity and debt asset classes.

How to Audit Your PRAN: Checking Your PoP Details

To verify whether your NPS account is mapped to a Point of Presence, follow these steps on your CRA portal:

Step 1: Log In to Your Central Recordkeeping Agency Portal

Visit the portal of the CRA managing your PRAN:

Protean CRA (formerly NSDL): cra-nsdl.com

cra-nsdl.com KFintech CRA: nps.kfintech.com

nps.kfintech.com CAMS CRA: camsnps.com

Step 2: Download Your Statement of Transaction (SOT)

Navigate to Transaction Statement -> Statement of Transaction / Holding for the current financial year.

Step 3: Check the "Associated PoP" Field

Examine the subscriber header information:

If Associated PoP displays a commercial entity (such as a commercial bank, broking firm, or distributor), your account is mapped to a PoP.

displays a commercial entity (such as a commercial bank, broking firm, or distributor), your account is mapped to a PoP. If Associated PoP displays eNPS, Direct, or CRA Direct, your account was registered directly without a distributor.

Can an Existing PoP Account Be Re-Tagged to Direct?

Under current CRA operational frameworks, while subscribers can shift their PRAN between different commercial PoPs, an automated digital option to re-tag an existing PoP-registered PRAN to pure Direct eNPS has not been uniformly available in standard subscriber menus. Subscribers should check their respective CRA portal or consult CRA support regarding prevailing inter-sector and entity shifting guidelines.

Sources & Regulatory References

Editorial Review: Simar Sidhu, Editor | Fact-checked by: OneMint Research & Verification Desk | Regulatory data verified as of October 20, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or retirement planning advice. Regulatory circulars, fee structures, and operational guidelines are subject to modification by PFRDA and relevant statutory authorities.