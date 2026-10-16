Making UPI payments above ₹2,000 at a retail store, electronics showroom, or clinic occasionally leads to an unexpected demand from the billing counter: "Sir, UPI payments above ₹2,000 have merchant fees, so please pay 1.5% or 2% extra or pay in cash."

This demand often stems from confusion surrounding payment industry discussions and regulatory schedules. In this guide, you will learn about the proposed 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments above ₹2,000 and its reported deferral past Diwali 2026, understand the legal provisions under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, see why bank acquiring contracts bar merchants from passing payment costs onto consumers, and review practical steps if a cashier asks for an extra surcharge.

The 0.4% MDR Framework and Its Deferral

The primary reason many merchants have recently begun asking customers for surcharges on transactions over ₹2,000 is an upcoming regulatory shift that was scheduled for mid-October 2026:

Under proposals widely discussed across merchant acquiring channels and media reports, a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) was planned for introduction on October 15, 2026 on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000. Under this structure:

Rate Cap: The proposed 0.4% MDR would be capped at a maximum of ₹300 for ticket sizes from ₹75,000 upwards.

The proposed 0.4% MDR would be capped at a maximum of ₹300 for ticket sizes from ₹75,000 upwards. Specific Utility Caps: A flat ₹5 fee was earmarked for select essential segments, including railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and agricultural input purchases.

A flat ₹5 fee was earmarked for select essential segments, including railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and agricultural input purchases. Exemptions: Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers, all transactions up to ₹2,000, and small retail merchants with monthly turnover up to ₹1,00,000 were designed to remain at 0% MDR.

Status as of October 20, 2026

Implementation of this MDR structure has been reportedly deferred until after the festive Diwali season across merchant acquiring networks. However, neither the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) nor the Ministry of Finance has published an official primary gazette notification or formal circular enacting this charge. Until a primary directive is formally notified, existing zero-MDR rules on bank-to-bank UPI transfers continue to govern the payment system.

Because news of the planned October 15 change circulated widely in merchant trade groups, many business owners began anticipating merchant deductions prematurely—either assuming the fee had already taken effect or conflating it with earlier prepaid wallet rules.

The Earlier 2023 Prepaid Wallet Interchange Rule

In addition to the deferred 2026 MDR plan, historical confusion dates back to April 2023, when the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) implemented an interchange fee of up to 1.1% on merchant transactions above ₹2,000 conducted through Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs).

PPIs refer strictly to pre-funded digital wallets and gift cards—such as Amazon Pay Wallet, PhonePe Wallet, or Mobikwik Wallet. When a customer scans a standard UPI QR code using funds loaded into a digital wallet, an interchange fee is settled between the merchant's acquiring bank and the wallet provider:

Crucially, standard bank account-to-bank account UPI transfers were not part of this wallet interchange mechanism. For regular bank account transfers, zero MDR has remained the operational benchmark.

Legal and Contractual Rules on Surcharging

When a merchant asks a customer to pay extra for using UPI, two distinct regulatory frameworks govern the transaction:

1. Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007

Section 10A was inserted into the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 through the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2019 (an Act of Parliament), effective January 1, 2020. It stipulates that no bank or system provider shall impose any charge on a payer or payee for using prescribed electronic payment modes.

The prescribed electronic modes notified by the Central Government include RuPay debit cards, UPI, and BHIM UPI QR codes. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified in December 2019 (Circular No. 32/2019) that banks and payment system providers cannot levy charges on these prescribed modes.

Note on Section 271DB: Some online commentary incorrectly claims that Section 271DB of the Income-tax Act penalizes small retail shops for adding a UPI surcharge. In reality, Section 271DB applies specifically to large enterprises with annual business turnover exceeding ₹50 crore that fail to provide prescribed electronic payment facilities under Section 269SU, carrying a penalty of ₹5,000 per day of default.

2. Bank Acquiring Agreements and NPCI Terms

The direct restriction preventing a merchant from passing acquiring costs onto the buyer comes from merchant acquiring contracts and NPCI operating guidelines:

When a business sets up a merchant QR code or soundbox with a bank or aggregator (such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or PhonePe), the merchant agreement explicitly stipulates that the merchant must not impose any surcharge or convenience fee on customers for choosing digital payment modes.

If an acquiring charge or interchange fee applies to a payment rail, it is an operating expense of the business. Passing it on as a surcharge at the billing counter is prohibited under bank merchant acquiring agreements and NPCI operating regulations.

Comparing the Three UPI Payment Rails

Understanding how money flows across the three main UPI instruments helps clarify where costs reside:

1. Bank Account-to-Bank Account UPI (P2M)

Funding Source: Direct debit from savings or current account.

Direct debit from savings or current account. Current MDR: 0.00% under prevailing government guidelines (with the proposed 0.4% fee on transactions above ₹2,000 reportedly deferred past Diwali 2026, pending primary notification).

under prevailing government guidelines (with the proposed 0.4% fee on transactions above ₹2,000 reportedly deferred past Diwali 2026, pending primary notification). Customer Surcharge: Prohibited under bank merchant acquiring agreements and NPCI operating regulations.

2. PPI Wallet-to-Merchant UPI

Funding Source: Balance pre-loaded into a digital wallet.

Balance pre-loaded into a digital wallet. Interchange Fee: Under NPCI guidelines, merchant transactions above ₹2,000 incur category-specific interchange (typically 0.5% to 1.1% based on Merchant Category Code).

Under NPCI guidelines, merchant transactions above ₹2,000 incur category-specific interchange (typically 0.5% to 1.1% based on Merchant Category Code). Customer Surcharge: Prohibited; acquiring agreements require merchants to absorb digital payment processing costs.

3. RuPay Credit Card Linked to UPI

Funding Source: Virtual or physical RuPay credit card linked to a UPI application.

Virtual or physical RuPay credit card linked to a UPI application. Interchange & MDR: Under NPCI Circular NPCI/UPI/OC No. 147/2022-23 dated October 4, 2022 , transactions up to ₹2,000 using RuPay credit cards on UPI attract nil Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) across the ecosystem. This zero-MDR rule remains active in 2026. For transactions above ₹2,000, standard acquiring MDR applies to the merchant.

Under , transactions up to ₹2,000 using RuPay credit cards on UPI attract across the ecosystem. This zero-MDR rule remains active in 2026. For transactions above ₹2,000, standard acquiring MDR applies to the merchant. Customer Surcharge: Prohibited under card network rules and merchant acquiring agreements.

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Illustrative Impact of an Unauthorized Surcharge

To see how an unauthorized checkout surcharge affects total transaction expense, consider an illustrative purchase of ₹15,000:

1. Standard Billing (Clean Checkout)

Base Invoice Value (including GST): ₹15,000

Payment Rail: Bank Account via UPI

Additional Surcharge: ₹0

Total Amount Paid: ₹15,000

2. Surcharged Billing (Unauthorized 2% Addition)

Base Invoice Value: ₹15,000

2% Extra Surcharge: ₹15,000 × 0.02 = ₹300

Total Demanded: ₹15,300

Extra Cost to Buyer: ₹300

Surcharge Illustration Table

Invoice Value Payment Mode Standard Authorized Amount Unauthorized 2% Surcharge Total Amount Demanded ₹2,500 (Grocery) Bank UPI ₹2,500 +₹50 ₹2,550 ₹10,000 (Apparel) Bank UPI ₹10,000 +₹200 ₹10,200 ₹25,000 (Electronics) Bank UPI ₹25,000 +₹500 ₹25,500 ₹1,00,000 (Jewellery) Bank UPI ₹1,00,000 +₹2,000 ₹1,02,000

5 Practical Steps When a Surcharge Is Demanded

If a merchant asks for an extra fee when paying via UPI above ₹2,000, consider the following calm, practical steps:

1. Clarify Your Payment Source

Mention that you are paying directly from your linked bank account via UPI, not from a prepaid wallet or credit card. Explain that standard bank account transfers currently operate under zero MDR and the proposed 0.4% MDR has been deferred.

2. Show the Payment Setup on Your App

Before entering your UPI PIN, show your phone screen displaying your linked savings bank account. This clarifies to the cashier that no wallet interchange fee is being incurred.

3. Request the Surcharge as a Separate Line Item on the Tax Invoice

If the cashier insists that their store policy requires adding 1.5% or 2%, politely ask: "Could you please include this additional charge as an itemized line item labeled 'UPI Surcharge' on my tax invoice?"

Most businesses do not itemize surcharges on formal tax invoices because merchant acquiring terms and consumer protection norms discourage unauthorized checkout add-ons.

4. Use an Alternate Payment Terminal or Static QR

If the merchant uses an integrated POS card machine that defaults to card-processing charges, ask to scan their standard static UPI QR stand linked to their bank account, ensuring the exact invoice amount is entered.

5. Document and Use Grievance Channels If Necessary

If an overcharge is insisted upon and you wish to report it:

National Consumer Helpline: Register a grievance at consumerhelpline.gov.in or call toll-free 1915 for unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Register a grievance at consumerhelpline.gov.in or call toll-free for unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Acquiring Bank / Aggregator Support: Note the merchant's UPI ID (VPA) and acquiring bank name displayed on the QR stand to report an unauthorized surcharge to the acquiring bank.

Sources & Regulatory References

Editorial Review: Simar Sidhu, Editor | Fact-checked by: OneMint Research & Verification Desk | Regulatory data verified as of October 20, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or financial advice. Payment regulations and acquiring terms are subject to change by RBI, NPCI, and relevant authorities.