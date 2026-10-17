Choosing between a UPI Credit Line vs RuPay Credit Card on UPI inside your payment app allows you to borrow directly at the checkout counter, yet the two products handle interest and billing very differently. While a credit card can offer up to 50 days of interest-free credit if repaid on time, many bank credit lines begin accruing daily interest from the day of transaction.

In this guide, you will learn how both digital credit rails operate under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Circular on Pre-Sanctioned Credit Lines at Banks through UPI (RBI/2023-24/58) and the RBI Master Direction on Credit and Debit Cards (2022), examine a step-by-step interest calculation on a ₹25,00,000 retail purchase, understand how Goods and Services Tax (GST) applies under official tax notifications and bank schedules of charges, and review practical questions to inspect in your bank's Key Fact Statement (KFS).

The Expansion of Credit on UPI

For years, UPI functioned almost entirely as a debit rail, transferring liquid balances directly from savings or current bank accounts.

Through regulatory updates from the Reserve Bank of India and operational rollouts by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), two borrowed-money mechanisms became accessible:

RuPay Credit Card on UPI (2022): Allows virtual and physical credit cards issued on the domestic RuPay network to link to UPI apps (BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm). Pre-Sanctioned Credit Lines at Banks (September 2023 & Expansions): Authorized under RBI Circular RBI/2023-24/58 , this rail enables eligible commercial banks to link pre-approved running credit lines directly to a customer's UPI handle without requiring a physical card. While the initial September 2023 directive applied to Scheduled Commercial Banks (excluding Payments Banks and Regional Rural Banks), subsequent regulatory updates in late 2024 expanded framework eligibility to include Small Finance Banks (SFBs) as well.

While payment apps present both options at checkout, their underlying product structures, billing cycles, and fee rules differ significantly:

How RuPay Credit Cards on UPI Work

When you link a RuPay credit card to a UPI app, transactions follow standard credit card billing guidelines under the RBI Master Direction on Credit and Debit Card – Issuance and Conduct Directions, 2022.

1. The 45 to 50-Day Interest-Free Grace Period

Credit cards operate on a monthly billing cycle (e.g., 1st to 30th of the month) followed by a payment due date (typically 15 to 20 days after the statement generation date).

If you purchase goods during your billing cycle and pay the Total Amount Due (TAD) in full on or before the due date, finance charges are ₹0. You receive up to 45 to 50 days of interest-free financing.

2. When Does Card Interest Apply?

Interest on a credit card applies when:

You do not clear the Total Amount Due by the payment due date.

You pay only the "Minimum Amount Due" (MAD) or a partial balance.

You perform a cash withdrawal (cash advance).

When finance charges apply, annualized interest rates are high—typically ranging between 36% and 42% Annual Percentage Rate (APR)—with interest backdated to the transaction date.

3. GST on Credit Card Interest

Under official bank schedules of charges—such as the SBI Card Most Important Terms and Conditions (MITC) and HDFC Bank Credit Card Tariff Terms—an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) is mandatory on all credit card finance charges, interest components, and processing fees. However, if you clear your statement in full every billing cycle, credit card borrowing costs nothing.

How Pre-Sanctioned UPI Credit Lines Work

A pre-sanctioned credit line on UPI operates as an unsecured overdraft or revolving personal credit facility approved in advance by your bank based on credit assessment and transaction history.

Under early operating circulars (such as NPCI/UPI/OC No. 182/2023-24 ), credit lines on UPI were restricted to Person-to-Merchant (P2M) purchases. However, under updated NPCI operating circulars released in July 2025 (effective August 31, 2025), the scope of credit lines was expanded to include Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers, Person-to-Small-Merchant (P2PM) transactions, and designated cash withdrawals / micro-ATMs, subject to transaction caps (e.g., ₹1 lakh daily limit for P2P and ₹10,000 daily limit for cash withdrawals) and individual issuing bank risk policies.

1. Daily Interest Accrual

The RBI framework leaves terms and conditions—including the credit period and interest structure—to the Board-approved policies of individual banks.

In practice, most banks structure credit lines like an overdraft: interest accrues daily from the date of drawdown or transaction date, rather than offering a standard 45-day interest-free grace period:

Daily Simple Interest Accrual = (Principal Drawn × Annual Percentage Rate) ÷ 365

Certain banks may occasionally offer introductory or promotional grace periods for select partner merchants, but standard credit lines generally begin interest accrual upon withdrawal.

2. Drawdown and Administrative Fees

Depending on the bank's fee schedule, some lenders charge an administrative drawdown fee or processing charge (observed across illustrative market ranges around ₹50 to ₹250 or 1% to 2.5% of the transaction amount or drawn tranche), which attracts 18% GST.

3. GST Exemption on Loan Interest

An important distinction between credit lines and credit cards is tax treatment:

Under Notification No. 12/2017-Central Tax (Rate), Entry 27(a), interest on loans, advances, and overdraft credit lines is exempt from GST .

. Only administrative processing fees and drawdown fees attract 18% GST.

In contrast, credit card interest is explicitly carved out from this exemption and attracts 18% GST.

Step-by-Step Mathematical Comparison: ₹25,000 Purchase

To see how both products compare when financing a ₹25,000 purchase where the borrower repays the full balance after 30 days, consider the following illustrative calculation:

Scenario Parameters (Illustrative):

Purchase Value: ₹25,000

Repayment Horizon: Exactly 30 days after transaction

RuPay Credit Card: 36% APR (if revolving), 45-day interest-free window, bill paid in full on day 30.

36% APR (if revolving), 45-day interest-free window, bill paid in full on day 30. UPI Credit Line: 18% APR (illustrative market range of 12% to 24%), daily simple interest accrual from day one, 1% drawdown fee (₹250), full principal repaid on day 30.

18% APR (illustrative market range of 12% to 24%), daily simple interest accrual from day one, 1% drawdown fee (₹250), full principal repaid on day 30. Tax Rules: 18% GST on processing fees; loan interest exempt from GST under Notification No. 12/2017-Central Tax (Rate).

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1. RuPay Credit Card Math (Paid in Full on Day 30)

Because the buyer settles the ₹25,000 statement balance within the interest-free cycle:

Accrued Interest: ₹0

Drawdown Fee: ₹0

GST: ₹0

Total Borrowing Cost: ₹0

Total Amount Repaid: ₹25,000

2. UPI Credit Line Math (Repaid on Day 30)

With daily interest accruing on ₹25,000 at 18% APR over 30 days:

Daily Interest: (₹25,000 × 18%) ÷ 365 = ₹12.3288 per day

(₹25,000 × 18%) ÷ 365 = 30-Day Accrued Interest: ₹12.3288 × 30 days = ₹369.86 (GST-exempt)

₹12.3288 × 30 days = (GST-exempt) Upfront Drawdown Fee (1%): ₹25,000 × 0.01 = ₹250.00

₹25,000 × 0.01 = 18% GST on Drawdown Fee: ₹250.00 × 0.18 = ₹45.00

₹250.00 × 0.18 = Total Borrowing Cost: ₹369.86 + ₹250.00 + ₹45.00 = ₹664.86

₹369.86 + ₹250.00 + ₹45.00 = Total Amount Repaid: ₹25,000 + ₹664.86 = ₹25,664.86

₹25,000 + ₹664.86 = Effective 30-Day Cost: ₹664.86 ÷ ₹25,000 = 2.66%

Cost Comparison Table

Cost Component RuPay Credit Card on UPI (Paid on Day 30) UPI Credit Line (Repaid on Day 30) Variance Principal Drawn ₹25,000.00 ₹25,000.00 ₹0.00 Contracted APR 36.00% (Applies only if revolving) 18.00% (Accrues from drawdown) Different structure Accrued Interest (30 Days) ₹0.00 ₹369.86 +₹369.86 Upfront Drawdown Fee ₹0.00 ₹250.00 +₹250.00 18% GST on Drawdown Fee ₹0.00 ₹45.00 +₹45.00 Total Borrowing Expense ₹0.00 ₹664.86 +₹664.86 Effective 30-Day Cost (%) 0.00% 2.66% +2.66%

Even with an 18% contracted APR compared to a 36% card penalty APR, the credit line costs ₹664.86 more on a 30-day transaction because it lacks the interest-free grace period and carries an upfront drawdown charge.

Key Fact Statement (KFS) Audit: What to Check

Under RBI Master Directions, every regulated lender must provide a standardized Key Fact Statement (KFS) before sanctioning a credit facility. Before activating or drawing from a UPI Credit Line, inspect these key clauses:

Interest Start Date: Does the KFS state that interest accrues from the date of transaction, or is there an initial billing cycle? Annual Percentage Rate (APR): Check the effective APR, which aggregates all interest, upfront fees, and processing charges into an annualized figure (observed across illustrative market ranges of 12% to 24%). Tranche and Drawdown Fees: Confirm whether the bank charges a fee per transaction amount (drawn tranche) or only an annual facility fee. Prepayment and Foreclosure Rules: Under the Reserve Bank of India (Pre-payment Charges on Loans) Directions, 2025 (Circular RBI/2025-26/64 dated July 2, 2025, effective January 1, 2026), Regulated Entities are strictly prohibited from levying any pre-payment or foreclosure charges on floating-rate loans granted to individual borrowers for non-business purposes. However, because revolving credit lines function as overdraft facilities rather than standard floating-rate term loans, borrowers must check whether their specific lender stipulates any administrative closure fees in the KFS. Credit Bureau Reporting: UPI Credit Lines are reported to credit bureaus (such as CIBIL and Experian) as active credit facilities. Ensuring timely repayment supports your credit score. Usage Channels: Check which transaction types (P2M merchant payments, P2P transfers, or cash withdrawals) are enabled under your bank's product terms and NPCI guidelines.

Decision Framework: When to Use Which Rail

To select the most cost-effective payment method, consider your expected repayment timeline:

Use RuPay Credit Card on UPI if: You intend to clear your balance in full within the monthly billing grace period (up to 45 to 50 days), allowing you to utilize 0% short-term credit.

You intend to clear your balance in full within the monthly billing grace period (up to 45 to 50 days), allowing you to utilize 0% short-term credit. Use UPI Credit Line if: You need an extended repayment runway (several months), your credit card limit is unavailable, and the credit line's structured loan interest rate (observed across illustrative ranges of 12% to 24% APR) is substantially lower than credit card revolving finance charges (36% to 42% APR).

Sources & Regulatory References

Editorial Review: Simar Sidhu, Editor | Fact-checked by: OneMint Research & Verification Desk | Regulatory data verified as of October 20, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute credit, legal, or financial advice. Loan terms, interest rates, and fees vary across banks; always review your Key Fact Statement (KFS) thoroughly before entering into any borrowing contract.