Paytm Money is a SEBI-registered broker offering stocks, mutual funds and charting tools in one app. This Paytm Money review sets out what the company says it offers, how to read broker costs and what to verify before you decide, with a checklist that works for any broker.

Choosing a first demat account usually comes down to four questions: what you want to invest in, what it will cost, whether the app suits the way you work and whether you trust the company behind it. This article takes each in turn. Data checked against Paytm Money's published pricing and regulatory disclosures on 17 October 2026, with active commercial terms confirmed in writing by Paytm Money on 19 October 2026. This article is updated if facts change.

1. What Paytm Money is, and what its registrations mean

Going by the registration numbers in Paytm Money’s own materials (checked 17 October 2026), Paytm Money Limited is a stockbroker, a depository participant and a research analyst, with its registered office in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Role Registration What it covers Stock broker SEBI INZ000240532 Executing orders on exchanges Research analyst SEBI INH000020086 Publishing research under SEBI's rules Depository participant IN-DP-416-2019 (CDSL 12088800) Holding your securities in demat form Exchange membership NSE 90165, BSE 6707, MCX 57525, NCDEX 1315, MSEI 85300 Trading on those exchanges NPS point of presence PFRDA 269042019 Registered as a point of presence

A depository participant is the intermediary through which your shares are held electronically in a demat account. Registration means a company operates under SEBI's rules. It says nothing about how any investment will perform, and registration numbers can be checked on SEBI's website. Other terms in this article are explained in the OneMint glossary.

2. What the company says it offers

The table below lists the features Paytm Money highlights in its materials, next to what is worth confirming yourself.

Feature What the company's materials describe What to verify yourself Stocks and mutual funds Both available from one app Which charges apply to each product Charting TradingView charts, and a comparison view that plots a stock against an index such as the Nifty 50 Which chart tools your plan and device include Options tool "Options Scalper", described for options traders Whether you understand derivatives risk first (see section 7) Introductory offer Zero brokerage for 30 days, up to ₹100 Current terms (see section 3) NPS Registered as a point of presence Current availability and charges

The company's own examples, such as a stock charted against the Nifty 50, are labelled by the company as illustrations and not recommendations. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

3. Paytm Money charges: how to read broker costs

Broker pricing looks confusing until you split it into parts:

Brokerage: the fee for executing an order. Some brokers charge a flat amount per order, others a percentage, often with a cap.

the fee for executing an order. Some brokers charge a flat amount per order, others a percentage, often with a cap. Account charges: any opening fee, annual maintenance charge or platform fee.

any opening fee, annual maintenance charge or platform fee. Statutory and exchange charges: securities transaction tax, GST, exchange fees, SEBI fees and stamp duty. These apply whichever broker you use, and the contract note lists each one.

A flat fee and a percentage fee behave differently as trade size changes. For an illustrative ₹10,000 trade, a ₹20 flat fee costs ₹20, while 0.05% costs ₹5 (10,000 × 0.05 ÷ 100). For a ₹1,00,000 trade, the flat fee is still ₹20, while 0.05% is ₹50 (OneMint calculation), excluding statutory charges. These figures are hypothetical and are not Paytm Money's rates.

Paytm Money fee schedule (Checked against published pricing on 17 October 2026 and confirmed on 19 October 2026)

Segment / Service Rate on pricing page Notes Account Opening ₹0 (Free) No upfront opening fee Demat AMC ₹0 Zero annual maintenance charge for life Direct Mutual Funds ₹0 Direct MF with ₹0 commission Equity Delivery ₹20 or 2.5%, whichever is lower Per executed order Equity Intraday ₹20 or 0.05%, whichever is lower Per executed order Futures & Options Up to ₹20 Per executed order DP Charges (Sell orders) ₹20 + GST Per scrip per day on debit (sell trades) NPS ₹0 registration PoP charges as per PFRDA-prescribed rates

Charges may differ for accounts opened earlier or on a different plan. To see the charges that apply to you, check the "My Subscription" screen in the Paytm Money app.

Note: Statutory and regulatory levies (STT/CTT, exchange transaction charges, GST, SEBI turnover fees and state stamp duty) apply uniformly across brokers.

The 30-day offer in plain terms

It applies to brokerage on equity delivery, equity intraday and futures trades. It does not apply to statutory, regulatory or exchange charges.

The offer runs for the first 30 days from account opening and is capped strictly at ₹100 in total brokerage (confirmed in writing by Paytm Money on 19 October 2026). Retail accounts are subject to this ₹100 monetary cap with no separate order-count restriction.

It is a short-term welcome benefit, not an ongoing fee waiver.

Check the live terms in the app before trading. They take priority over this description.

Advertisement from Paytm Money. Offer applies to brokerage for the first 30 days, up to ₹100; conditions apply.

4. Matching features to what you plan to do

Brokers emphasise different things, so the useful question is what you actually plan to do.

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If your priority is... Look at Be careful about Holding stocks and mutual funds together The single-app offering and the total charges per product Platform or service charges on each Studying charts before deciding TradingView charts and the index comparison view Which features sit on which plan Occasional long-term investing Cost per order against account charges Percentage fees on larger orders Active options trading Dedicated tools such as Options Scalper High loss rates among individual traders (see section 7) Something specialised, such as an NRI account Confirmation from the company Whether it is available at all

If another broker matches your priorities better, that is a legitimate result of this comparison.

5. How to open a Paytm Money demat account: what to prepare

The exact list appears in the app, but demat accounts in India typically ask for:

Your PAN.

A mobile number linked to Aadhaar, for e-KYC.

Your bank account details, and sometimes a cancelled cheque or statement.

A photo and your signature, usually captured digitally.

An email address.

The process is usually: register, complete KYC, e-sign, then wait for activation. Timelines vary because the broker has to complete its verification checks first.

OneMint has a referral arrangement with Paytm Money and may earn a fee if you open an account through the link below, at no extra cost to you. Paytm Money explains its current plans and offer terms in its app and on its website: Paytm Money app (affiliate link). Comparing two or three brokers first is a reasonable approach. Nothing about opening a demat account has a deadline.

6. A six-point checklist for any broker

Plan: long-term investing, occasional trades and active trading favour different pricing. Total cost: add brokerage, account charges and statutory charges for the activity you expect. Products: stocks, direct mutual funds, IPO applications, NPS or bonds, whichever you need. The app: try the demo or help pages and read independent reviews. Support: look at the grievance process and typical response times. Registration: verify any intermediary on SEBI's website.

If you're unsure where your own finances stand before choosing a broker, OneMint's Financial Health Quiz is a reasonable place to start.

7. The risk side

Investments in securities markets are subject to market risk, and you can lose some or all of what you invest. A faster app or a more capable tool does not reduce that risk.

The point matters most for futures and options. SEBI’s primary study, Analysis of Profit and Loss of Individual Traders in Equity Derivatives Segment, documented that over 93% of individual traders incurred net losses between FY22 and FY24, with 91.1% losing money in FY24 alone (source). A follow-up study covering FY25 showed that approximately 91% of individual traders continued to register net losses (source), while a subsequent multi-period review covering FY25–FY26 reported that about 87.7% experienced net losses as participation fell (source). Leverage lets a trader take a position larger than the money put up, which magnifies losses as well as gains.

If you ever encounter a problem with a SEBI-registered broker, raise it with the broker first, then escalate through SEBI's SCORES 2.0 platform (scores.sebi.gov.in), which provides a 21-calendar-day resolution timeline and a two-level review process. If the dispute remains unresolved, investors can initiate online conciliation or arbitration via the SMART ODR portal (smartodr.in). Keep records of your orders and messages.

8. What we don't know yet

Standard retail charges and active terms for the 30-day welcome offer (₹100 brokerage cap across delivery, intraday and futures) were confirmed in writing by Paytm Money on 19 October 2026.

Whether grandfathered pricing or legacy subscription rates apply to older existing accounts depends on individual plan history. To verify your applicable schedule, check "My Subscription" in the app.

Availability of specialised accounts, such as NRI demat accounts, and exact onboarding turnaround times are determined on an individual basis. Readers with those requirements should confirm them with the broker before starting.

9. Where to go from here

If Paytm Money's mix of features matches what you described in section 4, the next practical step is to read its current plan and offer terms in its app and on its website: Paytm Money app (affiliate link). OneMint may earn a fee from Paytm Money if you sign up through that link, at no cost to you. If the fit isn't there, the six-point checklist in section 6 works for any broker.

Editor's note: Product descriptions and fee figures were checked against Paytm Money's published pricing on 17 October 2026, with active commercial terms and offer details confirmed in writing by Paytm Money on 19 October 2026, and are not independently verified claims about performance. The cost arithmetic is a hypothetical illustration. SEBI study figures are reported as published. OneMint has a referral arrangement with Paytm Money, as disclosed in sections 5 and 9.

References & Sources

Disclaimer: This article is published purely for educational and analytical purposes and does not constitute financial, investment or legal advice. OneMint is not a SEBI-registered advisory entity and has a commercial referral arrangement with Paytm Money. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks; read all related documents carefully before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Brokerage will not exceed the SEBI-prescribed limit. Please consult a qualified SEBI-registered advisor before making investment decisions.