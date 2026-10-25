Ask an Indian salaried employee how they plan their year-end tax deductions, and you will inevitably hear a single statutory shorthand: "80C". For over six decades, Section 80C and its companion codes—80D for health insurance, 24(b) for home loan interest, and 10(13A) for House Rent Allowance—formed the bedrock of middle-class personal finance.

That terminology is now legally obsolete. As of 25 October 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025 has officially superseded the six-decade-old Income-tax Act, 1961 for Tax Year 2026-27 (in force since 1 April 2026), with operational workflows governed by the Income-tax Rules, 2026.

The Income Tax Department’s e-Filing Portal now hosts dual utility environments across both statutes and has published an official Form Mapping Guide to translate legacy documentation into the 2025 taxonomy.

For the current autumn payroll cycle, corporate HR software will continue to present human-readable field labels ("PPF", "Term Insurance", "Tuition Fees"). But when your employer issues your computation sheet in early 2027 and when you file your return in July 2027, the familiar alphanumeric tags will have vanished.

Below is the definitive, evidence-graded section translation matrix, an audit of provisions where commercial trackers diverge, the exact rupee implications for your annual take-home pay, and a six-step compliance checklist before you submit investment proofs.

1. What Changed on 1 April 2026, in Four Lines

The statutory overhaul represents the most sweeping structural consolidation of direct tax administration since 1961:

Single Concept of "Tax Year": The confusing dichotomy between "Financial Year (FY)" and "Assessment Year (AY)" has been retired. Income earned between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2027 belongs simply and cleanly to Tax Year 2026-27 .

The confusing dichotomy between "Financial Year (FY)" and "Assessment Year (AY)" has been retired. Income earned between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2027 belongs simply and cleanly to . Dramatic Regulatory Compression: The rulebook and statutory paperwork have shrunk significantly. Official counts place the architecture at 333 rules and 190 forms , down from 511 rules and 399 legacy schedules.

The rulebook and statutory paperwork have shrunk significantly. Official counts place the architecture at , down from 511 rules and 399 legacy schedules. Relocation of Chapter VI-A Deductions: Historical itemised deductions (the former 80C through 80U family) now reside inside Sections 122 through 154 .

Historical itemised deductions (the former 80C through 80U family) now reside inside . Unchanged Caps and Tax Slabs: Crucially, this legislative transition is a statutory renumbering and structural streamlining, not a direct tax hike or reduction. Statutory deduction ceilings (such as ₹1.50 lakh for 80C and ₹2.00 lakh for housing interest) carry forward without nominal modification.

2. Which Numbers Apply to Which Document

One of the most widespread compliance traps in autumn 2026 is assuming that current tax filings must immediately reflect the 2025 Act numbers. They do not. The transition follows a disciplined chronological split:

Document / Compliance Event Governing Statute Section Numbers Displayed ITR for FY 2025-26 (Filed July–August 2026) Income-tax Act, 1961 Legacy Numbers: Section 80C, 24(b), 87A Form 16 Issued by Employer in June 2026 Income-tax Act, 1961 Legacy Format: Pre-reform 1961 Act citations Income Earned 1 April 2026 – 31 March 2027 Income-tax Act, 2025 New Numbers: Governing Tax Year 2026-27 Autumn 2026 Investment Declarations to HR Income-tax Act, 2025 Hybrid Display: Portals display deduction names; backend maps to Act 2025 First ITR Filed Under the 2025 Act Income-tax Act, 2025 New Numbers: Filed July 2027 for Tax Year 2026-27 Losses Brought Forward from AY 2026-27 Transitional Provisions Carried Forward: Full statutory grandfathering into Tax Year 2026-27

[!NOTE] Salaried employees must note that their Form 16 received in mid-2026 and tax returns filed in late 2026 strictly reflect the 1961 Act. The renumbered sections will become visible on your official tax filings starting with the July 2027 tax filing window.

3. The Translator: Graded by Evidence

To protect taxpayers from speculative secondary blog posts, OneMint has audited primary circulars, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) draft guidance notes, and five major tax concordance trackers. Below is the verified translation matrix graded by statutory consensus:

Tax Provision & Coverage Repealed 1961 Section (Reference Only) Act 2025 Section Corroboration & Evidentiary Level PF, PPF, ELSS, Life Insurance, Tuition Fees, Housing Principal Section 80C (with 80CCC, 80CCE) Section 123 (read with Schedule XV) High: Unanimous across 5+ independent legal trackers Health Insurance Premium (Mediclaim) Section 80D Section 126 High: Unanimous across 5+ independent legal trackers Tax Rebate for Lower Income Thresholds Section 87A Section 156 High: Unanimous across 5+ independent legal trackers Default Concessional Tax Regime Section 115BAC Section 202 High: Unanimous across 4+ independent legal trackers Home-Loan Interest & 30% Standard Rent Deduction Section 24(a) / 24(b) Section 22 (Interest under 22(1)(b)) Moderate: 4 trackers confirm; one older tracker notes Sec 20 Higher Education Loan Interest Section 80E Section 129 Moderate: Consistent across 3 independent trackers Charitable Donations Section 80G Section 133 Moderate: Consistent across 4 independent trackers Savings Account & Senior Citizen Deposit Interest Section 80TTA / 80TTB Section 153 (Provisions consolidated) Moderate: Consistent across 2 independent trackers Mandatory Tax Audit Threshold Section 44AB Section 63 Moderate: Consistent across 4 independent trackers Filing Statutory Return of Income Section 139 Section 263 High: Consistent across 5 independent trackers Nil-TDS Declarations (Legacy Forms 15G / 15H) Section 197A Section 393(6) (Renumbered Form 121) Primary Source: Verified via official Income Tax Dept FAQ Interest on Late Filing / Advance-Tax Shortfall Section 234A / 234B / 234C Sections 423 / 424 / 425 Single Tracker: Requires final Gazette clause verification

Key Form Renumbering for Tax Year 2026-27

Forms 15G / 15H → Form 121: Senior citizens and low-income depositors submitting nil-TDS declarations to banks now file unified Form 121 under Section 393(6).

Senior citizens and low-income depositors submitting nil-TDS declarations to banks now file unified Form 121 under Section 393(6). Form 16 → Form 130: Employer annual salary TDS certificates transition to Form 130 in 2027.

Employer annual salary TDS certificates transition to Form 130 in 2027. Form 26AS → Form 168: Annual tax credit statements transition to Form 168.

Annual tax credit statements transition to Form 168. Form 3CD (Tax Audit Report) → Form 26: Business and professional audit reports transition to Form 26.

4. Where Sources Disagree: Do Not Copy These Rows Yet

While major deductions enjoy statutory consensus, several high-value salary exemptions feature conflicting citations across published commercial databases. Salaried employees should exercise extreme caution before hard-coding these specific numbers into corporate contracts or legal submissions:

Provision Discrepancy Across Industry Concordances Recommended Taxpayer Action HRA Exemption (Old Section 10(13A)) Cited as Schedule II (two trackers) vs Schedule III (one tracker) vs general Section 11 read with Schedules II–VII. Do not cite a standalone section number; verify against the enacted Schedule schedule on the e-filing portal. Employer NPS Contribution (Old Section 80CCD(2)) Cited variously as Section 124(1), Section 125, or nested within Section 124. Rely on the corporate deduction name ("Employer Pension Contribution") on HR portals. Additional ₹50,000 Voluntary NPS (Old Section 80CCD(1B)) Cited as Section 124(3) vs broad Section 124. Check final Gazette rules before quoting sub-clauses in formal appeals. Standard Deduction on Salary Cited as Section 19 (two trackers) vs Section 22 (one tracker). Section 22 governs house property income, making Section 19 more probable, but await official CBDT clarification. General Exempt Incomes (Old Section 10) Cited as Section 11 plus statutory schedules vs standalone Section 10. Verify full schedule mapping on the official e-Filing portal.

[!TIP] The Dual-Annotation Protocol: Chartered accountants and payroll compliance officers strongly advise using dual citations in all interim documentation for Tax Year 2026-27: write "Section 123 (formerly Section 80C)" and "Section 126 (formerly Section 80D)". This prevents ambiguity across internal payroll audits and external tax assessments.

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5. Worked Rupee Math: What a Renumbering Is Worth

To demonstrate the true financial consequence of the 2025 Act, consider a salaried individual paying tax under the Old Tax Regime at the highest marginal slab rate:

Stylised Taxpayer Profile

Marginal Tax Slab: 30.00%

30.00% Health & Education Cess: 4.00%

4.00% Effective Marginal Tax Rate: 30% × 1.04 = 31.20%

30% × 1.04 = Tax Basket Deductions Claimed: Section 123 (Old 80C Basket): ₹1,50,000 Section 124 (Old 80CCD(1B) Additional NPS): ₹50,000 Section 22 (Old 24(b) Home-Loan Interest): ₹200,000 Section 126 (Old 80D Health Insurance): ₹25,000



Mathematical Deduction Valuation

Tax Relief = Deductible Outlay × 31.20% Section 123 (Old 80C) Relief: ₹1,50,000 × 31.20% = ₹46,800

₹1,50,000 × 31.20% = Section 124 (Old NPS 80CCD(1B)) Relief: ₹50,000 × 31.20% = ₹15,600

₹50,000 × 31.20% = Section 22 (Old 24(b) Housing Interest) Relief: ₹200,000 × 31.20% = ₹62,400

₹200,000 × 31.20% = Section 126 (Old 80D Mediclaim) Relief: ₹25,000 × 31.20% = ₹7,800 Total Cumulative Tax Reduction: ₹46,800 + ₹15,600 + ₹62,400 + ₹7,800 = ₹1,32,600

The Core Financial Reality

The renumbering under the Income-tax Act, 2025 alters exactly ₹0 of that ₹1,32,600 tax saving.

What fundamentally alters your tax liability is regime eligibility. Under the default concessional tax regime (Section 202, formerly Section 115BAC), nearly all itemised Chapter VI-A deductions are dismantled:

Section 123 (80C): Disallowed under Section 202

under Section 202 Section 126 (80D): Disallowed under Section 202

under Section 202 Section 22 (Self-occupied home loan interest): Disallowed under Section 202

under Section 202 Only the Standard Deduction and Employer NPS contributions carry through under the default regime.

6. What Remains Unconfirmed

As corporate India transitions toward the 2027 filing cycle, five administrative areas remain under active CBDT rule-making:

Official Concordance Master: A comprehensive, clause-by-clause statutory concordance table issued directly by the Ministry of Finance has not yet been placed in the public domain. Current tables rest on secondary institutional cross-references. Granular HRA Computation Clauses: The exact statutory rule prescribing the 40%/50% metro rent differential under the new schedule structure. Threshold Upward Revisions: While current provisions replicate historical caps, industry representations seeking adjustments to the decade-old ₹1.5 lakh 80C limit remain pending. Draft Tax Year 2026-27 ITR Layouts: The newly designed digital ITR utilities for Tax Year 2026-27 are scheduled for deployment on the e-Filing portal only in April 2027. Exact Rule Counts: While secondary reports cite 333 rules and 190 forms, final Gazetted procedural codification is subject to transitional amendments.

7. What This Does NOT Mean

To maintain clarity across corporate payroll departments, keep these statutory boundaries in perspective:

It does NOT mean your deductions have vanished: If you opt for the old tax regime, your legal entitlement to claim ₹1.5 lakh under Section 123 or ₹2 lakh under Section 22 is fully preserved.

If you opt for the old tax regime, your legal entitlement to claim ₹1.5 lakh under Section 123 or ₹2 lakh under Section 22 is fully preserved. It does NOT require re-filing earlier returns: Past returns filed under the 1961 Act remain completely valid and will be assessed under 1961 jurisprudence.

Past returns filed under the 1961 Act remain completely valid and will be assessed under 1961 jurisprudence. It does NOT render historical case law obsolete: Landmark Supreme Court and High Court precedents interpreting concepts like "perquisite", "capital asset", or "wholly and exclusively" continue to govern statutory interpretations under the 2025 Act.

Landmark Supreme Court and High Court precedents interpreting concepts like "perquisite", "capital asset", or "wholly and exclusively" continue to govern statutory interpretations under the 2025 Act. It does NOT prescribe your tax regime: Deciding whether Section 202 (concessional default) or the old tax regime saves more money depends on your individual aggregate deductions relative to the revised tax slabs.

8. A Six-Step Checklist Before You Submit Declarations

Before submitting your investment proofs and rent receipts to corporate payroll systems this season, follow this six-step audit:

Trust Field Labels Over Section Codes: HR portals label deduction rows by practical name (e.g., "Public Provident Fund", "Term Life Insurance", "Tuition Fees") rather than statutory sections. Download Official Concordance Documentation: Access the official Form Mapping Guide directly from the Income Tax Department's e-Filing Portal. Adopt the Dual-Annotation Protocol: Annotate your physical and digital tax file with dual references: write "Section 123 (old 80C)" and "Section 126 (old 80D)" to prevent audit ambiguities. Verify Your Payroll Tax Regime Selection: Confirm whether your employer has opted you into the default regime under Section 202 (where Section 123, 126, and 22 deductions are disallowed). Rely on Primary Gazette Schedules for HRA: For HRA and voluntary NPS claims, rely on published statutory schedules and corporate HR advisories rather than conflicting third-party blog tables. Preserve FY 2025-26 Records Under 1961 Numbers: Maintain all previous tax year paperwork under legacy 1961 numbers for tax assessment filings and historical inquiries.

Sources & Regulatory References

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Direct tax provisions reflect the Income-tax Act, 2025 and Income-tax Rules, 2026; taxpayers must consult qualified chartered accountants or tax advisors regarding individual liability.