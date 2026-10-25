Buying and holding a direct plan of an Indian mutual fund costs you zero intermediary commissions. From next April, a regulated portfolio manager can legally offer to construct, hold, and rebalance those exact same direct plans on your behalf—from an entry ticket of ₹25 lakh—for an annual fee of up to 1.00% of your assets.

As of 25 October 2026, following formal approvals by the SEBI Board in its 24 September 2026 meeting, the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026 have been notified in the Gazette, formally enacting the “Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund units” (PRIM).

Detailed circulars on SEBI’s Official Portal establish that the reformed regulations take operational effect on 1 April 2027, repealing the legacy 2020 framework.

Consequently, no PRIM product can lawfully be distributed, marketed, or sold under the new framework today. This structural lag gives affluent retail investors, family offices, and emerging High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) a valuable window to audit the exact fee arithmetic before wealth management pitches arrive in early 2027.

Below is the definitive analysis of what PRIM is, how it stacks against DIY investing and traditional PMS, the exact rupee cost of a 1% management fee over a 10-year horizon, and seven essential questions to ask any manager before signing.

1. What PRIM Is: The Statutory Framework

The PRIM route bridges the gap between mass-market mutual fund distribution and bespoke discretionary Portfolio Management Services (PMS):

Feature / Dimension Statutory Provision (SEBI Regulations, 2026) Practical Impact for Investors Core Concept Regulated portfolio management route investing exclusively in mutual fund units. Discretionary or non-discretionary fund-of-funds portfolio management. Eligible Product Universe Direct plans of open/close-ended mutual funds, ETFs, index funds, and Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs). Strictly zero regular plans; includes upcoming SIF alternative vehicles. Minimum Client Ticket ₹25 lakh per client (compared to ₹50 lakh for conventional PMS) Cuts the entry barrier for bespoke professional portfolio curation in half. Statutory Fee Cap Fixed management fee capped at 1.00% per annum of client assets; performance models allowed. Establishes a hard regulatory ceiling on fixed management charges. Distribution Fees & Kickbacks Strictly Prohibited: Manager "shall not charge any kind of distribution related fees to the client". Eliminates hidden broker commissions and platform distribution kickbacks. Upfront Onboarding Charges Prohibited: Zero upfront charges or entry loads. Eliminates upfront sales friction; fees must be earned across the holding period. Exit Loads on Mutual Funds Reported as waived under PRIM operational guidelines. Prevents redundant exit penalties on switching between underlying schemes. Affiliated Fund Exposure Cap Maximum 25% allocation in schemes of affiliated, group, or associate AMCs. Prevents fund houses from using client capital to prop up in-house schemes. Capital Requirement for Managers Net worth requirement set at ₹2 crore for PRIM-only managers (₹5 crore for general PMS). Encourages specialized, low-cost boutique advisory firms to enter the space. Structural Ring-Fencing Mandatory operational separation from commercial mutual fund distribution arms. Eliminates conflicts of interest between fee-only management and commission sales. Return Assurances Explicitly barred from guaranteeing or assuring investment returns. Protects retail investors against misleading high-yield performance claims.

[!NOTE] The Double Fee Reality: Investors must remember that PRIM is a professional management service, not a magic fund. The manager's fee (up to 1.00%) sits directly on top of the underlying schemes' own Base Expense Ratios (BER) and transaction levies.

2. Status and Implementation Timeline

Salaried professionals and business owners must note that while the regulatory framework is Gazetted, it is currently in an implementation transition:

Date Statutory Milestone Regulatory Status 24 September 2026 SEBI Board formal approval in Mumbai. Approved the replacement of 2020 PMS rules with 2026 Regulations. Early October 2026 Gazette Notification published (Ref: F. No. SEBI/LAD-DOP/2026/322). Statutory enactment of the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026. Q4 2026 – Q1 2027 SEBI implementation circulars and operational guidance. Detailed guidelines regarding performance fee benchmarks and SIF mechanics. 1 April 2027 Operational Enforcement Date. PRIM route officially opens for investor onboarding; 2020 rules repealed. 31 March 2028 Mandatory compliance for existing portfolio managers. 10% liquid asset prudential requirement and legacy accounts below ₹50 lakh. 31 March 2030 Statutory operational deadline for dormant PMS registrations. All licensed managers must commence active commercial operations.

3. Comparative Matrix: DIY Direct vs PRIM vs Conventional PMS

To evaluate whether a 1% management overlay makes financial sense, compare the three available routes for deploying capital in India:

Feature Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Direct SEBI PRIM Route Conventional PMS Minimum Ticket Size Zero minimum (from ₹500 SIP) ₹25 lakh ₹50 lakh Eligible Asset Universe Any direct mutual fund plan on MF Central / AMC portals Direct plans, ETFs, index funds, and SIFs of Indian AMCs Direct stocks, unlisted equity, bonds, structured debt, and derivatives Intermediary Fee Layer Zero extra fee (pay only fund's internal expense ratio) Up to 1.00% per annum (plus underlying fund expense ratio) Discretionary fee schedule (typically 1.5%–2.5% fixed plus profit share) Portfolio Fund Selection Investor makes all allocation and scheme choices Portfolio manager selects and replaces underlying funds Portfolio manager selects individual securities Rebalancing & Execution Manual execution by investor on portal Discretionary automated execution by portfolio manager Discretionary automated execution by portfolio manager Tax Impact of Switches Capital gains triggered on investor PAN upon redemption Capital gains triggered on investor PAN upon every rebalance Capital gains triggered on investor PAN upon every trade

[!WARNING] The SIF Concentration Constraint: Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) mandate a statutory minimum ticket of ₹10 lakh per investor per AMC. Consequently, a baseline ₹25 lakh PRIM portfolio can hold SIF units from a maximum of two fund houses, limiting asset diversification within alternative strategies.

4. Worked Rupee Math: What a 1.00% Annual Fee Takes at ₹25 Lakh

To evaluate whether paying an extra fee layer is economically rational, let us model a standard ₹25,00,000 portfolio invested over a 10-year holding period:

Stylised Parameters

Initial Capital Outlay: ₹25,00,000

₹25,00,000 Investment Horizon: 10 years (with zero intermediate withdrawals)

10 years (with zero intermediate withdrawals) Gross Portfolio Return: 10.00% per annum (identical asset performance across all scenarios)

10.00% per annum (identical asset performance across all scenarios) Comparative Variables: DIY direct portfolio (0% management fee) vs PRIM accounts charged at 0.50%, 0.75%, and 1.00% annually.

Core Mathematical Formula

Final Corpus = Initial Investment × (1 + Gross Annual Return − Manager Fee)^10

Primary Comparison: DIY Direct (0% Fee) vs Maximum PRIM (1.00% Fee)

Do-It-Yourself Direct Portfolio (Zero Extra Fee): ₹25,00,000 × (1 + 0.10)^10 = ₹64,84,356 PRIM Route with Maximum 1.00% Management Fee: ₹25,00,000 × (1 + 0.09)^10 = ₹59,18,409 Cumulative Net Wealth Drag: ₹64,84,356 − ₹59,18,409 = ₹5,65,947

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Cash Fees Paid vs Compounding Wealth Lost

Year 1 Cash Fee: 1.00% on ₹25,00,000 = ₹25,000

1.00% on ₹25,00,000 = Year 10 Cash Fee: 1.00% on the growing corpus = ₹54,297

1.00% on the growing corpus = Sum of 10 Annual Fee Deductions: Approximately ₹3,79,823

Approximately Total Economic Drag: ₹5,65,947

The total wealth lost (₹5.66 lakh) exceeds the raw fees paid (₹3.80 lakh) by ₹1,86,124 because every rupee paid in annual management fees permanently stops compounding inside your portfolio.

Fee Sensitivity Analysis Across 10 Years

Annual PRIM Fee Tier Final Corpus Value (10 Years) Absolute Wealth Drag vs DIY Share of 10-Year Gains Absorbed 0.00% (DIY Direct) ₹64,84,356 ₹0 0.0% 0.50% Management Fee ₹61,95,569 ₹2,88,787 7.2% 0.75% Management Fee ₹60,55,562 ₹4,28,794 10.8% 1.00% Management Fee ₹59,18,409 ₹5,65,947 14.2%

Accounting for Underlying Fund Expenses (0.50% BER)

If we model an underlying mutual fund expense ratio of 0.50% across both paths:

DIY Direct Plan (0.50% Total Cost): Net return = 9.50%

Final value = ₹25,00,000 × (1 + 0.095)^10 = ₹61,95,569

Net return = 9.50% Final value = ₹25,00,000 × (1 + 0.095)^10 = PRIM Route (1.50% All-In Cost): Net return = 8.50%

Final value = ₹25,00,000 × (1 + 0.085)^10 = ₹56,52,459

Net return = 8.50% Final value = ₹25,00,000 × (1 + 0.085)^10 = Net Wealth Differential: ₹5,43,110 in favour of DIY direct investing.

[!IMPORTANT] The Alpha Hurdle: A 1.00% annual management fee consumes approximately ₹5.66 lakh, or 14.2% of your entire ten-year capital gain (₹39.84 lakh). To simply break even against a basic direct index fund portfolio, the portfolio manager must consistently generate at least 100 to 110 basis points of net outperformance (alpha) every single year after accounting for transaction taxes and rebalancing capital gains.

5. Seven Questions to Ask Before Signing Any PRIM Agreement

When wealth managers and private bankers initiate PRIM marketing pitches ahead of April 2027, conduct this seven-point due diligence:

What is the All-Inclusive Total Cost? Demand a written single-figure breakdown combining the fixed management fee, performance fee hurdle, GST on fees, and the weighted average expense ratio of the underlying direct schemes. What Percentage Is Allocated to In-House Group AMCs? While SEBI caps affiliated fund exposure at 25%, verify whether the manager intends to allocate the full 25% to their own fund house and scrutinise the performance history of those specific schemes. What Is the Proprietary Fund Selection Architecture? Require a documented quantitative investment policy rather than relying on marketing brochures or backtested simulations. How Will Portfolio Rebalancing Affect My Capital Gains Tax? Unlike a mutual fund scheme where internal churn is tax-exempt, switches made by a portfolio manager within your PRIM account trigger taxable capital gains directly on your individual PAN. What Are the Liquidity and Exit Portability Terms? Clarify the notice period, ensure exit loads are zero, and verify whether mutual fund units can be transferred intact to your personal demat account without forced liquidations. Is This Product Registered as PRIM or Conventional PMS? Check the regulatory disclosure document to confirm whether you are entering the ₹25 lakh PRIM direct-fund route or an unrestricted ₹50 lakh conventional PMS. Is 18% GST Billed Separately on the Management Fee? Confirm whether the quoted management percentage includes GST or if 18% tax will be debited as an additional surcharge.

6. What Remains Unconfirmed

As the market approaches the 1 April 2027 launch date, three operational questions await SEBI master circular clarification:

Performance Fee High-Watermark Mechanics: SEBI has indicated that performance-based fees are permitted, but formal circulars specifying hurdle rates, catch-up clauses, and computation frequencies for PRIM accounts remain pending.

SEBI has indicated that performance-based fees are permitted, but formal circulars specifying hurdle rates, catch-up clauses, and computation frequencies for PRIM accounts remain pending. Affiliated AUM Measurement Basis: Whether the 25% affiliate cap is evaluated on original cost of investment or dynamic daily market value.

Whether the 25% affiliate cap is evaluated on original cost of investment or dynamic daily market value. Operational Churn Guidelines: Specific regulatory safeguards preventing managers from excessive portfolio churn that generates capital gains tax liabilities for clients.

7. What This Does NOT Mean

To avoid misconceptions among retail mutual fund investors:

It does NOT mean PRIM is available for investment today: The regulations take operational effect only on 1 April 2027; solicitations prior to that date are unauthorized.

The regulations take operational effect only on 1 April 2027; solicitations prior to that date are unauthorized. It does NOT mandate a 1% fee: 1.00% is the statutory ceiling. Market competition will likely drive baseline fees to 0.50%–0.75%.

1.00% is the statutory ceiling. Market competition will likely drive baseline fees to 0.50%–0.75%. It does NOT imply direct mutual funds are inferior: Buying and managing direct plans through portals like MF Central or CAMSKRA remains entirely free and highly effective for disciplined long-term accumulators.

Buying and managing direct plans through portals like MF Central or CAMSKRA remains entirely free and highly effective for disciplined long-term accumulators. It does NOT permit guaranteed returns: Portfolio managers are legally prohibited from assuring investment yields.

Sources & Regulatory References

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Mutual fund investments and portfolio management services are subject to market risks; read all regulatory disclosure documents and fee schedules carefully before investing.