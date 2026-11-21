Every morning at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for Sleeper, millions of Indian travellers still race the IRCTC loading spinner hoping to grab a last-minute berth.

When the Ministry of Railways rolled out mandatory Aadhaar account authentication on 1 July 2025, added mandatory Aadhaar-linked OTP checks and a 30-minute authorised-agent embargo on 15 July 2025, and capped waitlisted bookings at 25% of coach capacity in June 2025, passengers expected one clear outcome: dramatically higher confirmed ticket odds.

An audit of Parliamentary disclosures through 2026—including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha replies by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw—reveals a sharper, split-screen truth. The Aadhaar rule did not add a single extra physical berth to Indian trains. Instead, it redistributed who captures the existing Tatkal quota during the critical opening minutes, stretching confirmed seat availability across 65% of 322 Aadhaar-OTP trains and 95% of 96 monitored popular trains.

Yet once those finite berths fill up and your booking drops into the Tatkal Quota Waiting List (TQWL), confirmation physics still work strictly against you—and understanding the difference between longer booking windows, capped waitlists, and actual berth supply determines whether you travel confirmed or lose ₹287+ in sunk fees (all Railway Board circulars, Parliamentary figures, and IRCTC refund calculations below are current as of 21 November 2026).

1. What Changed Between June 2025 and November 2026: Four Layered Reforms

Most passengers remember only the Aadhaar prompt on IRCTC, missing that Indian Railways stacked four separate policy changes across 2025 and 2026 that alter both Tatkal access and waitlist behaviour simultaneously:

Rule / Intervention Effective Date Exact Operational Mechanism Who It Targets Mandatory Aadhaar Link & OTP (Online Tatkal) 1 Jul 2025 (Link) / 15 Jul 2025 (OTP) Only Aadhaar-authenticated IRCTC profiles can enter online Tatkal; every booking requires an OTP on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number Automated tout scripts and bulk fake accounts 30-Minute Agent Embargo & Counter OTP 15 July 2025 Authorised IRCTC agents blocked from 10:00–10:30 AM (AC) and 11:00–11:30 AM (Non-AC); counter/agent bookings require mobile OTP Commercial agencies bulk-booking opening-minute berths 25% Waitlist Cap & Strict Coach Ban May – June 2025 Waitlist tickets capped at 25% of class capacity; waitlisted passengers barred from reserved coaches (₹250 SL / ₹440 AC fine) Phantom waitlist inflation and reserved-coach overcrowding General Opening-Day Aadhaar Priority 1 October 2025 First 15 minutes of 60-day Advance Reservation Period (8:00 AM) restricted to Aadhaar-verified online users Opening-day festival/holiday ticket hoarding

(Note: Passengers without Aadhaar are not barred from Tatkal altogether—they can still book at physical PRS railway reservation counters or through authorised agents after 10:30/11:30 AM using standard mobile OTP verification.)

2. The Official Audit: Did Confirmed Tickets Actually Increase?

To test whether the Aadhaar rule delivered more confirmed seats to ordinary passengers, examine the four hard numbers placed on record in Parliament between December 2025 and July 2026:

3.04 Crore Suspicious Accounts Deactivated (CY 2025): In a 25 March 2026 Lok Sabha reply (Unstarred Question No. 5426, PIB PRID 2245206), the Ministry of Railways disclosed that IRCTC deactivated 3.04 crore suspicious user accounts in calendar year 2025 (flagged via gibberish IDs, disposable emails, and abnormal IPs) and placed 2.94 crore more under temporary suspension pending revalidation—while clarifying that zero accounts were deactivated solely for not linking Aadhaar. Only 1,80,474 accounts were reactivated through 28 February 2026.

In a 25 March 2026 Lok Sabha reply (Unstarred Question No. 5426, PIB PRID 2245206), the Ministry of Railways disclosed that IRCTC deactivated 3.04 crore suspicious user accounts in calendar year 2025 (flagged via gibberish IDs, disposable emails, and abnormal IPs) and placed 2.94 crore more under temporary suspension pending revalidation—while clarifying that zero accounts were deactivated solely for not linking Aadhaar. Only 1,80,474 accounts were reactivated through 28 February 2026. Confirmed Availability Windows Lengthened on 95% of Popular Trains: In a 11 December 2025 Lok Sabha reply (PIB PRID 2202197), the Ministry reported that after deploying Aadhaar OTP on 322 online trains and 211 PRS counter trains alongside Akamai anti-bot filters, "the confirmed tatkal ticket availability time has increased in about 65% of the abovementioned 322 trains" and across about 95% of 96 monitored popular trains.

In a 11 December 2025 Lok Sabha reply (PIB PRID 2202197), the Ministry reported that after deploying Aadhaar OTP on 322 online trains and 211 PRS counter trains alongside Akamai anti-bot filters, "the confirmed tatkal ticket availability time has increased in about 65% of the abovementioned 322 trains" and across about 95% of 96 monitored popular trains. Online Booking Share Held Near 89%: During FY 2025-26 (up to February 2026), passengers booked 48.25 crore tickets online versus 6.15 crore at counters (88.7% online), showing genuine travellers adapted quickly without abandoning digital booking (OneMint calculation).

During FY 2025-26 (up to February 2026), passengers booked 48.25 crore tickets online versus 6.15 crore at counters (88.7% online), showing genuine travellers adapted quickly without abandoning digital booking (OneMint calculation). Bot Traffic Never Stopped Hammering IRCTC in 2026: Despite deactivating over 3 crore IDs, a 13 February 2026 Rajya Sabha reply (PIB PRID 2227511) revealed that 5.03 billion out of 9.06 billion requests (55.5%) were bots. Worse, a July 2026 Lok Sabha reply confirmed that bot-generated requests still accounted for 57.74% of e-ticketing traffic between January and June 2026, alongside reports of illegal operators shifting toward black-market verified accounts.

Source Discrepancy to Retain: Multiple 2026 travel blogs misquote the December 2025 Parliamentary data as claiming "confirmed Tatkal availability time rose by 65% in duration". The primary PIB text (PRID 2202197) actually states that availability time increased in about 65% of the 322 trains—not necessarily by 65% more minutes on every train. On ultra-high-demand Delhi–Patna or Mumbai–Gorakhpur corridors during weddings and holidays, genuine human demand alone still exhausts the entire Tatkal quota inside two to four minutes.

3. Step-by-Step Waitlist & Rupee Audit: Why TQWL Still Barely Moves

Understanding why genuine travellers get more confirmed berths at 10:01 AM—yet still suffer terrible waitlist odds at 10:04 AM—requires modelling the fixed-berth pool alongside June 2025's 25% waitlist cap.

Simulation Parameters

Illustrative Busy Corridor Train (3AC Class): 8 AC 3-Tier coaches × 72 berths = 576 total berths, with a 116-berth Tatkal quota (approx. 20.1% of class capacity).

8 AC 3-Tier coaches × 72 berths = 576 total berths, with a 116-berth Tatkal quota (approx. 20.1% of class capacity). Tout/Bot Leakage Shift (Illustrative Model): Pre-Aadhaar tout script/agent capture modelled at 20% of Tatkal berths (23 berths) vs 3% residual leakage (3 berths) post-Aadhaar + Akamai + 30-minute agent block.

Pre-Aadhaar tout script/agent capture modelled at 20% of Tatkal berths (23 berths) vs 3% residual leakage (3 berths) post-Aadhaar + Akamai + 30-minute agent block. Tatkal Cancellation Churn: Because confirmed Tatkal tickets carry ₹0 voluntary refund, voluntary cancellations stay very low—modelled at approx. 3% of confirmed berths (3 berths freed) before charting.

Because confirmed Tatkal tickets carry ₹0 voluntary refund, voluntary cancellations stay very low—modelled at approx. 3% of confirmed berths (3 berths freed) before charting. Waitlist Issuance: 100 TQWL tickets issued pre-cap versus 29 TQWL tickets post-June 2025 25% cap (25% of 116 berths, after which IRCTC displays REGRET).

100 TQWL tickets issued pre-cap versus 29 TQWL tickets post-June 2025 25% cap (25% of 116 berths, after which IRCTC displays REGRET). Family-of-4 Fare Benchmark (1,000 km 3AC Journey): Normal 3AC fare incl. 5% GST = ₹1,315/person; Regular 3AC Tatkal surcharge = 30% capped at ₹400 + 5% GST = ₹420 (₹1,735/person); Premium Tatkal dynamic surge modelled at 2x regular Tatkal surcharge (₹800 + 5% GST = ₹840, total ₹2,155/person); IRCTC card convenience fee = ₹35.40/PNR (UPI: ₹23.60); AC waitlist clerkage = ₹60 + 5% GST = ₹63/person.

Formulas Used

Apparent TQWL Confirmation Rate (%) = (Confirmed Tatkal Cancellations ÷ Total TQWL Tickets Issued) × 100

Sunk Cost on Unconfirmed 4-Pax AC TQWL (₹) = (4 × ₹63 Clerkage) + IRCTC Convenience Fee

Arithmetic Outcomes (OneMint Calculation)

A. The Berth Redistribution vs Waitlist-Cap Illusion

Genuine Passengers Confirmed at Opening (10:00–10:05 AM):

Pre-Aadhaar: 116 − 23 = 93 genuine confirmed berths (80.2% of pool).

116 − 23 = (80.2% of pool). Post-Aadhaar: 116 − 3 = 113 genuine confirmed berths (97.4% of pool) → +20 genuine confirmed berths (+21.5%) even though total train seats changed by 0 (OneMint calculation).

The TQWL Statistical Illusion:

Pre-Cap (100 TQWL issued; 3 cancellations): Only 3 waitlisted riders confirm → 3.0% confirmation rate .

Only 3 waitlisted riders confirm → . Post-25% Cap (29 TQWL issued; 3 cancellations): Still only 3 waitlisted riders confirm, yet the headline confirmation percentage leaps to 3 ÷ 29 = 10.3% (3.4x higher optically) simply because IRCTC stopped selling TQWL 30 through TQWL 100 (OneMint calculation).

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B. Rupee Cost Comparison for a Family of Four (1,000 km 3AC Journey)

Booking Outcome (4 Adults, 1,000 km 3AC) Upfront Cash Paid (Incl. ₹35.40 Card Fee) Cash Refunded If Unconfirmed / Cancelled Net Sunk Cost / Extra Premium Real Seat Security 1. Confirmed Regular Tatkal ₹6,975 (₹1,744/pax) ₹0 on voluntary cancellation Base Tatkal benchmark 100% Confirmed (zero flexibility) 2. Confirmed Premium Tatkal (2x Surge) ₹8,655 (₹2,164/pax) ₹0 on voluntary cancellation +₹1,680 over Regular Tatkal 100% Confirmed (no waitlist; agents banned) 3. Fully Unconfirmed TQWL 12–15 ₹6,975 (locked 3–7 working days) ₹6,688 (auto-refunded minus clerkage) ₹287.40 lost (₹252 clerkage + ₹35.40 fee) 0% Seat (leaves you stranded at 8 PM chart) 4. Partially Confirmed (2 CNF + 2 TQWL) ₹6,975 ₹6,688 only if entire PNR cancelled ≥30 min before departure ₹287.40 (or ₹3,470+ lost if you miss cutoff) High Trap: Waitlisted pax do not auto-cancel

[!IMPORTANT] Variance Callout: Booking a family of four into TQWL 12–15 locks up ₹6,975 during your travel crunch, forfeits ₹287.40 permanently when it fails to confirm, and pushes you into last-minute airfares that easily cost ₹8,000–₹15,000 per person (OneMint calculation). Paying an extra ₹1,680 total (₹420/person) for an instant-confirm Premium Tatkal berth at 10:02 AM—where authorised agents are completely barred and no waitlist exists—frequently beats gambling on TQWL.

Myth-Buster on Unconfirmed TQWL Refunds: Several third-party travel blogs in late 2026 falsely warn that unconfirmed TQWL e-tickets receive "no refund at all". Under Clause 11(b) read with Clause 2 of IRCTC's primary Refund Rules, fully waitlisted Tatkal e-tickets that remain unconfirmed after final chart preparation are automatically cancelled and refunded in full minus ₹60 clerkage per passenger (plus 5% GST = ₹63 for AC classes, and non-refundable IRCTC convenience/payment gateway fees). The zero-refund rule applies strictly to confirmed Tatkal tickets.

4. Why TQWL Loses to GNWL — And How 10-Hour Charting Changes Your Backup Clock

Even with the 25% cap in place, TQWL remains the weakest waitlist code on Indian Railways for three structural reasons:

No RAC Safety Net: A General Waiting List (GNWL) ticket can upgrade to RAC (guaranteed boarding with a shared berth). TQWL skips RAC completely—it either turns CNF or cancels out.

A General Waiting List (GNWL) ticket can upgrade to RAC (guaranteed boarding with a shared berth). TQWL skips RAC completely—it either turns CNF or cancels out. Lower Priority Than GNWL: During chart preparation, unutilised quotas and general cancellations feed GNWL ahead of TQWL, leaving TQWL reliant almost exclusively on rare confirmed Tatkal cancellations.

During chart preparation, unutilised quotas and general cancellations feed GNWL ahead of TQWL, leaving TQWL reliant almost exclusively on rare confirmed Tatkal cancellations. Earlier Decision Deadlines Under 10-Hour / 8:00 PM Charting: Because Indian Railways now prepares the first chart by 8:00 PM the previous night for morning trains (5:01 AM – 2:00 PM) and 10 hours ahead for later trains, a TQWL ticket booked at 10:02 AM has less than 10 hours before charting reveals its fate—giving you earlier notice to switch to a bus, flight, or post-chart Current Availability (CURR_AVBL) seat instead of discovering failure at 2:00 AM.

5. Five-Step Tatkal Execution Checklist Under the Post-Aadhaar Rules

Because booking speed now hinges on passing authentication cleanly in the first 90 seconds, complete these five checks at least 48 hours before booking morning:

Verify Your IRCTC "Authenticate User" Status Ahead of Time: Log into irctc.co.in or IRCTC Rail Connect → My Account → Authenticate User / Aadhaar KYC. Your IRCTC profile name, date of birth, and gender must match your UIDAI record character for character—short forms or missing middle names trigger instant verification failure at 10:00 AM. Confirm Signal on Your Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Number: The mandatory booking OTP goes strictly to the mobile number registered in UIDAI's database, not necessarily the number saved on your IRCTC profile. Ensure that SIM is active and receiving SMS before 9:50 AM. Pre-Save Co-Travellers in the "Master List" and Load Payment: Add up to 4 passengers (the hard Tatkal PNR cap) into your IRCTC Master List beforehand so you click names instead of typing. Use IRCTC eWallet or a pre-opened UPI app to avoid slow card-OTP redirects. Tick "Book Only If Confirm Berths Are Allotted" to Avoid the TQWL Trap: Inside the IRCTC booking form, select "Book only if confirm berths are allotted" (or check Premium Tatkal immediately if regular Tatkal flips to TQWL 5+). That single checkbox stops your ₹6,975 from getting trapped in a low-probability TQWL queue and avoids ₹287 in sunk clerkage. Never Leave a Partially Confirmed Family Tatkal PNR Unattended: If 2 seats confirm and 2 stay TQWL, IRCTC will not auto-cancel the waitlisted members. Under IRCTC Refund Rules Clause 11(c), you must manually cancel the entire PNR at least 30 minutes before departure to recover the full fare minus ₹63/person clerkage.

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6. What This Does NOT Mean (And What We Don't Know Yet)

What This Does NOT Mean

Aadhaar authentication does NOT guarantee you a confirmed Tatkal ticket during peak holidays: On Diwali, Chhath, or summer-vacation corridors where 50,000 genuine Aadhaar-verified travellers chase 116 berths at 10:00 AM, seats will still sell out in under two minutes purely from real human demand.

On Diwali, Chhath, or summer-vacation corridors where 50,000 genuine Aadhaar-verified travellers chase 116 berths at 10:00 AM, seats will still sell out in under two minutes purely from real human demand. An unlinked IRCTC account will NOT be deleted: The Ministry of Railways formally confirmed in Parliament on 25 March 2026 that no account has been deactivated for failing to link Aadhaar—it simply cannot book online Tatkal or the first 15 minutes of opening-day general tickets.

The Ministry of Railways formally confirmed in Parliament on 25 March 2026 that no account has been deactivated for failing to link Aadhaar—it simply cannot book online Tatkal or the first 15 minutes of opening-day general tickets. Tatkal is NOT available in First AC (1A) or Executive Chair Car (EC) on regular trains: Those two classes remain excluded from standard Tatkal quotas.

What We Don't Know Yet

Route-Level Confirmation Percentages After July 2025: While Parliament has published the headline share of trains with longer availability windows (65% of 322 trains; 95% of 96 popular trains), Indian Railways has not released an audited, route-by-route public dataset comparing exact pre-July 2025 versus 2026 TQWL confirmation percentages.

While Parliament has published the headline share of trains with longer availability windows (65% of 322 trains; 95% of 96 popular trains), Indian Railways has not released an audited, route-by-route public dataset comparing exact pre-July 2025 versus 2026 TQWL confirmation percentages. Whether Railway Board Will Waive Waitlist Clerkage Fees: Early-2026 industry reports noted internal Railway Board discussions around reducing or waiving the ₹60 + GST clerkage deducted from unconfirmed waitlisted e-tickets, though no final circular waiving clerkage has been notified as of 21 November 2026.

[!NOTE] Disclaimer: Educational content only. OneMint is not a SEBI-registered investment adviser. Nothing in this article constitutes official Indian Railways policy notice or legal advice. IRCTC ticketing rules, Tatkal surcharges, waitlist caps, and refund circulars are revised periodically by the Ministry of Railways; verify live terms on irctc.co.in before booking. For family trip budgeting and savings targets, check out OneMint's interactive SIP Calculator and Financial Health Quiz.

Source List & Citations

Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Railways (PRID 2135694, 11 June 2025 & PRID 2166889, September 2025): Official rollout of mandatory Aadhaar authentication for online Tatkal from 1 July 2025, Aadhaar-based online OTP and counter/agent mobile OTP from 15 July 2025, 30-minute agent embargo (10:00–10:30 AM AC / 11:00–11:30 AM Non-AC), and 1 October 2025 first-15-minute Aadhaar priority on general 60-day bookings. URLs: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2135694, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2166889&lang=2®=48

Official rollout of mandatory Aadhaar authentication for online Tatkal from 1 July 2025, Aadhaar-based online OTP and counter/agent mobile OTP from 15 July 2025, 30-minute agent embargo (10:00–10:30 AM AC / 11:00–11:30 AM Non-AC), and 1 October 2025 first-15-minute Aadhaar priority on general 60-day bookings. URLs: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2135694, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2166889&lang=2®=48 Press Information Bureau & Lok Sabha Secretariat (PRID 2202197, 11 December 2025; PRID 2227511, 13 February 2026; Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 5426 / PRID 2245206, 25 March 2026): Official Parliamentary audit numbers — 3.04 crore suspicious IRCTC accounts deactivated in CY 2025 (+2.94 crore suspended; 1,80,474 reactivated; zero deactivated solely for non-linking of Aadhaar), Akamai anti-bot filtering (5.03 billion bots out of 9.06 billion requests), confirmed Tatkal availability time increased in approx. 65% of 322 online Aadhaar-OTP trains (211 counter trains) and approx. 95% of 96 popular trains, and FY26 online vs counter split (48.25 crore vs 6.15 crore). URLs: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2202197, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2227511®=6&lang=1, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2245206®=3&lang=1, https://sansad.in/getFile/loksabhaquestions/annex/187/AU5426_I5InOM.pdf?source=pqals

Official Parliamentary audit numbers — 3.04 crore suspicious IRCTC accounts deactivated in CY 2025 (+2.94 crore suspended; 1,80,474 reactivated; zero deactivated solely for non-linking of Aadhaar), Akamai anti-bot filtering (5.03 billion bots out of 9.06 billion requests), confirmed Tatkal availability time increased in approx. 65% of 322 online Aadhaar-OTP trains (211 counter trains) and approx. 95% of 96 popular trains, and FY26 online vs counter split (48.25 crore vs 6.15 crore). URLs: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2202197, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2227511®=6&lang=1, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2245206®=3&lang=1, https://sansad.in/getFile/loksabhaquestions/annex/187/AU5426_I5InOM.pdf?source=pqals CoreSignal (14 November 2026, citing July 2026 Lok Sabha reply): Confirmation that bot-generated requests still represented 57.74% of IRCTC e-ticketing traffic between January and June 2026 despite continued ID cleanups. URL: https://coresignal.in/tatkal-tickets-sold-out-in-seconds-who-are-blame/

Confirmation that bot-generated requests still represented 57.74% of IRCTC e-ticketing traffic between January and June 2026 despite continued ID cleanups. URL: https://coresignal.in/tatkal-tickets-sold-out-in-seconds-who-are-blame/ The Times of India (20 June 2025) & ET Infra (21 & 29 June 2025): Indian Railways' Railway Board circular capping waitlist tickets at 25% of class capacity (citing historical confirmation below 25% of total waitlisted passengers). URLs: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/railways-caps-wait-list-tickets-at-25-of-trains-capacity/articleshow/121961262.cms, https://infra.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/railways/indian-railways-limits-waitlist-tickets-to-25-of-seat-capacity/121968078

Indian Railways' Railway Board circular capping waitlist tickets at 25% of class capacity (citing historical confirmation below 25% of total waitlisted passengers). URLs: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/railways-caps-wait-list-tickets-at-25-of-trains-capacity/articleshow/121961262.cms, https://infra.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/railways/indian-railways-limits-waitlist-tickets-to-25-of-seat-capacity/121968078 IRCTC Official Refund Rules (contents.irctc.co.in, Primary PDF) & Indian Railways Tatkal Scheme (indianrail.gov.in): Statutory Tatkal surcharges (10% 2S ₹10–₹15; 30% SL ₹100–₹200, CC ₹125–₹225, 3A/3E ₹300–₹400, 2A ₹400–₹500), Clause 11(a)–(c) Tatkal refund rules (₹0 confirmed voluntary refund; full refund minus ₹60 + GST clerkage on unconfirmed waitlisted e-tickets and wholly surrendered partially confirmed PNRs ≥30 min before departure). URLs: https://contents.irctc.co.in/en/REFUND%20RULES%20wef%2012-Nov-15.pdf, https://indianrail.gov.in/enquiry/StaticPages/StaticEnquiry.jsp?StaticPage=tatkal_Scheme.html

Statutory Tatkal surcharges (10% 2S ₹10–₹15; 30% SL ₹100–₹200, CC ₹125–₹225, 3A/3E ₹300–₹400, 2A ₹400–₹500), Clause 11(a)–(c) Tatkal refund rules (₹0 confirmed voluntary refund; full refund minus ₹60 + GST clerkage on unconfirmed waitlisted e-tickets and wholly surrendered partially confirmed PNRs ≥30 min before departure). URLs: https://contents.irctc.co.in/en/REFUND%20RULES%20wef%2012-Nov-15.pdf, https://indianrail.gov.in/enquiry/StaticPages/StaticEnquiry.jsp?StaticPage=tatkal_Scheme.html RailMitra (21 April 2026), Train Genie (27 October 2026), Roadhook (11 November 2026), & EaseMyTrip (18 November 2026): TQWL mechanics (no RAC, isolated queue, May 2025 coach-entry fines of ₹250 SL / ₹440 AC), Premium Tatkal agent exclusion, and practical Aadhaar-OTP booking workflow. URLs: https://www.railmitra.com/blog/tqwl-means-in-railway-tatkal-waiting-list-rules, https://www.traingenie.in/blog/link-aadhaar-irctc-tatkal, https://www.roadhook.in/whyblog/tatkal-ticket-booking-guide, https://www.easemytrip.com/blog/tatkal-ticket-booking-guide