An education loan is the one loan where you start owing money before you earn any. During the course and a grace period, interest builds up on the full amount, and the choice of what to do with it is worth lakhs of rupees. As of 25 October 2026, the Reserve Bank of India’s 7 October hike (repo rate 5.25% to 5.50%, per the RBI) has made that choice more expensive for floating-rate borrowers. This guide does the arithmetic on a ₹30 lakh loan, then covers the government schemes, the tax rule and the questions to ask a lender. Our essay on foreign-degree debt covers the lifetime question; this one covers the cost mechanics.

1. What the Market Looks Like Now

Most bank education loans in India operate on floating rates linked to the RBI repo rate (via an External Benchmark Lending Rate, EBLR) or Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR). Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and specialized education fintechs frequently offer fixed-rate alternatives.

Here are the indicative lending ranges prevailing in October 2026, which vary based on academic course, university tier, and borrower credit profile:

Lender Category Indicative Interest Rate Range Product Characteristics Public-Sector Banks 8.05% – 11.40% Lowest baseline rates; collateral-backed premier campus loans start near 8.35% Private-Sector Banks 9.85% – 12.75% Faster digital sanctioning; competitive rates for top domestic STEM programs Non-Bank Lenders (NBFCs) 9.70% – 14.00% Flexible underwriting; collateral-free overseas loans start near 12.00%

[!NOTE] Secured education loans (backed by residential property, fixed deposits, or government securities) are typically 1.5 to 3.0 percentage points cheaper than unsecured options. Always obtain an official, dated rate card from the lender's sanctioning desk.

2. Government Schemes: What They Cover and What They Don’t

Government interest subvention and credit guarantee programs provide substantial relief, but carry strict institutional and income boundaries:

Scheme Name Target Qualification Core Statutory Benefits PM-Vidyalaxmi (Approved Nov 2024; ₹3,600 Cr Outlay) Admitted on merit to 1,425 designated institutions (NIRF top ranks); family annual income under ₹8 lakh for subvention • Zero collateral or third-party guarantor <br> • 75% credit guarantee on loans up to ₹7.5 lakh <br> • 3% interest subvention on loans up to ₹10 lakh during moratorium <br> • Maximum repayment tenure up to 15 years <br> • Rate capped at EBLR + 0.50% Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS) (Active since 2009) Annual family income up to ₹4.5 lakh; enrolled in recognized professional/technical degrees in India • 100% full interest subsidy during the moratorium period on loans up to ₹10 lakh Credit Guarantee Fund (CGFEL) (Established 2015) All eligible Indian domestic students; zero household income ceilings • 75% credit default guarantee for loans up to ₹7.5 lakh without collateral

Critical Scheme Boundaries

No Foreign Campus Coverage: PM-Vidyalaxmi applies exclusively to designated domestic Indian universities. Overseas studies, management quota seats, and NRI admissions are statutorily excluded.

PM-Vidyalaxmi applies exclusively to designated domestic Indian universities. Overseas studies, management quota seats, and NRI admissions are statutorily excluded. Yearly Subvention Quotas: The 3% interest subvention under PM-Vidyalaxmi is capped at 1,00,000 fresh students per financial year .

The 3% interest subvention under PM-Vidyalaxmi is capped at . Collateral Mandates: The RBI directs commercial banks not to demand collateral for student loans up to ₹4 lakh , with zero margin money required up to that threshold.

The RBI directs commercial banks not to demand collateral for student loans up to , with zero margin money required up to that threshold. Pass-Through Risk: Because PM-Vidyalaxmi caps interest at EBLR + 0.50%, the 25 basis point repo hike passes directly through to the student once the benchmark adjusts.

3. The Moratorium: Capitalise or Service?

During the moratorium period (typically course duration plus a 1-year grace period), lenders accrue simple interest. Borrowers face a fundamental fork in the road:

Capitalise Interest: Pay nothing during college; accrued interest is bundled into the principal when EMIs commence. Service Interest Monthly: Pay simple interest each month while studying, entering repayment with only the original principal intact.

Stylised Loan Model Parameters

Loan Corpus: ₹30,00,000 (modeled as disbursed at commencement)

₹30,00,000 (modeled as disbursed at commencement) Moratorium Duration: 3 Years (2-year Master's degree + 1-year job search grace period)

3 Years (2-year Master's degree + 1-year job search grace period) Repayment Horizon: 7 Years (84 monthly equated installments)

7 Years (84 monthly equated installments) Floating Interest Rate: 9.50% pre-hike vs 9.75% post-hike (+25 bps)

[!TIP] Moratorium & Repayment Formulas:

Balance at Repayment Start (Capitalised) = Principal × (1 + Annual Rate × 3)

Monthly EMI = P × [i × (1 + i)^84] ÷ [(1 + i)^84 − 1] , where i = Annual Rate ÷ 12 .

Comparative Rupee Arithmetic: Capitalise vs Service

Financial Parameter Option A: Capitalise Interest Option B: Service Interest Monthly Net Savings from Servicing Opening Balance at EMI Start (9.50%) ₹38,55,000 ₹30,00,000 ₹8,55,000 lower balance Monthly EMI (9.50%) ₹63,006 ₹49,032 ₹13,974 / month Total 10-Year Outlay (9.50%) ₹52,92,508 ₹49,73,683 ₹3,18,825 total savings Opening Balance at EMI Start (9.75%) ₹38,77,500 ₹30,00,000 ₹8,77,500 lower balance Monthly EMI (9.75%) ₹63,871 ₹49,417 ₹14,454 / month Total 10-Year Outlay (9.75%) ₹53,65,192 ₹50,28,519 ₹3,36,673 total savings Incremental Cost of +25 bp Hike +₹865/mo (₹72,683 total) +₹385/mo (₹54,835 total) ₹17,848 hike buffer

[!IMPORTANT] The Compounding Penalty: Letting interest capitalise creates a snowball effect: interest is charged on accumulated interest for 84 consecutive months. At 9.75%, capitalising inflates your monthly repayment EMI by ₹14,454 every month and extracts an extra ₹3.37 lakh over the loan lifecycle.

Sensitivity Matrix: What If RBI Hikes Further?

If the RBI implements further rate adjustments during your repayment schedule, the divergence between capitalised and serviced paths widens:

Repayment Benchmark Rate Capitalised EMI Capitalised Total Outgo Serviced EMI Serviced Total Outgo 9.50% ₹63,006 ₹52,92,508 ₹49,032 ₹49,73,683 9.75% (Current) ₹63,871 ₹53,65,192 ₹49,417 ₹50,28,519 10.00% (+25 bps) ₹64,745 ₹54,38,548 ₹49,804 ₹50,83,498 10.25% (+50 bps) ₹65,626 ₹55,12,580 ₹50,192 ₹51,38,622

A further 50 bp rate hike above 9.75% adds ₹1,47,388 on the capitalised route versus ₹1,10,103 on the serviced route.

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025 (which replaced the 1961 Act on 1 April 2026), the former Section 80E deduction now resides in Section 129, as documented in our Income Tax Act 2025 Section Translator:

No Monetary Cap: Only the interest component of repayment is deductible, but with zero upper monetary limit .

Only the interest component of repayment is deductible, but with . Eligible Relations: Covers loans taken for higher education of the taxpayer, spouse, children, or a student for whom the taxpayer is the legal guardian. Both domestic and overseas studies qualify.

Covers loans taken for higher education of the taxpayer, spouse, children, or a student for whom the taxpayer is the legal guardian. Both domestic and overseas studies qualify. Maximum Deduction Window: Available for a statutory maximum of 8 consecutive tax years , beginning with the year repayment commences.

Available for a statutory maximum of , beginning with the year repayment commences. Regime Exclusivity: Deduction is claimable only under the Old Tax Regime.

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The Rupee Tax Shield (31.20% Marginal Bracket)

At a 31.20% effective tax slab (30% basic + 4% cess), every ₹1,00,000 of interest paid reduces income tax liability by ₹31,200.

In Year 1 of repayment at 9.75% on the capitalised ₹38.77 lakh corpus, annual interest comprises approximately ₹3,60,221. If claimed under the old tax regime, this generates up to ₹1,12,389 in annual tax savings, significantly softening early repayment cash-flow friction.

5. Floating vs Fixed: Key Deciding Questions

Floating loans adjust dynamically whenever the RBI repo rate changes. Fixed loans maintain contractual stability, but demand an upfront premium.

Before committing, ask these four evaluating questions:

What is the fixed-rate spread? If fixed loans are priced at 11.50% while floating sits at 9.75%, the floating benchmark would have to rise by more than 175 basis points immediately and stay there for fixed to be economical. How does the reset calendar operate? As outlined in our EMI reset calendar guide, floating loans reprice on fixed quarterly or monthly dates, not overnight. Can you convert later? Inquire if the lender allows switching between fixed and floating regimes upon payment of a nominal administrative switch fee.

6. A Seven-Step Lender Due-Diligence Checklist

Review these seven operational checkpoints before executing any education loan agreement:

Benchmark & Contractual Spread: Obtain explicit written disclosure of the spread over repo or MCLR, reset frequency, and who absorbs benchmark index calculation fees. Moratorium Extension Terms: Confirm whether the repayment commencement date automatically shifts if degree completion or thesis submission extends by a semester. Interest Accrual Methodology: Demand written clarity on whether moratorium interest accrues as simple interest or compounding interest, and the exact calendar date of capitalisation. Prepayment & Foreclosure Terms: Verify that partial prepayments during both the moratorium and active EMI phase incur zero prepayment penalties. Itemized Administrative Fee Schedule: Request a comprehensive breakdown of processing fees, legal documentation expenses, and mandatory insurance bundling. Government Subvention Integration: Check whether the lender is registered on the PM-Vidyalaxmi portal to seamlessly credit the 3% interest subvention. Guarantor & Collateral Release Milestones: Establish clear collateral release criteria once the outstanding loan balance amortizes below the statutory ₹7.5 lakh threshold.

7. What’s Ahead: Forward Watchlist

Critical Event / Milestone Scheduled Date Direct Financial Impact on Borrowers RBI Monetary Policy Committee 2–4 Dec 2026 A subsequent repo rate hike would directly increase floating loan reset benchmarks. Quarterly Reset Dates 1 Dec / 1 Jan Existing floating-rate borrowers will see their 7 October 25 bp hike reflected in updated EMI debits. Course Completion & Graduation May–July 2027 Marks the termination of academic simple interest and initiates the capitalisation clock. Tax Filing Season July–Oct 2027 First tax filings under Section 129 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 to claim loan interest deductions.

8. What We Do Not Know Yet

Terminal Policy Rates: Whether the RBI will pause or deliver a second 25 bp hike in December 2026 remains dependent on Q3 CPI trends. Capitalised Interest Tax Classification: Whether capitalised interest bundled into principal is treated as tax-deductible interest or principal repayment in Year 1 remains subject to jurisdictional tax officer interpretations. Lender Benchmark Spreads: Private banks and NBFCs adjust risk spreads dynamically based on student visa policies and foreign exchange fluctuations.

9. What This Analysis Does NOT Mean

It does not imply education debt is irrational: Borrowing for high-return STEM, healthcare, or quantitative disciplines remains an effective career investment; this guide clarifies the carrying costs.

Borrowing for high-return STEM, healthcare, or quantitative disciplines remains an effective career investment; this guide clarifies the carrying costs. It does not imply fixed loans are always superior: Fixed rates carry built-in lender risk premiums that frequently exceed actual floating rate increases.

Fixed rates carry built-in lender risk premiums that frequently exceed actual floating rate increases. It does not suggest every borrower can service interest: If family liquidity is constrained during college, capitalisation is a valid statutory option—budgeting for the higher EMI post-graduation is what matters.

If family liquidity is constrained during college, capitalisation is a valid statutory option—budgeting for the higher EMI post-graduation is what matters. It does not constitute personalized lending advice: Consult with registered education loan counselors and certified financial planners before signing loan covenants.

10. Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the repo hike raise my existing education loan EMI?

That depends on the loan contract. A floating-rate loan linked to an external benchmark (EBLR/repo) will reprice upwards at its next scheduled reset date. A fixed-rate loan remains unchanged throughout its agreed fixed-interest tenure.

2. Should I pay interest during the moratorium?

Yes, if family cash flow permits. In our ₹30 lakh model, servicing simple interest monthly saves ₹3.37 lakh in total interest outgo and cuts your post-moratorium monthly EMI by ₹14,454.

3. Is a collateral-free education loan available?

Yes, up to ₹7.5 lakh under government credit guarantee schemes without third-party collateral, and RBI guidelines advise banks not to insist on tangible collateral for education loans up to ₹4 lakh.

4. Does PM-Vidyalaxmi cover study abroad?

No. PM-Vidyalaxmi covers only designated Indian institutions (1,425 institutions ranked under NIRF) and excludes foreign universities, management quota seats, and NRI admissions.

5. Is education loan interest tax-deductible in Tax Year 2026-27?

Yes. Under Section 129 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 (which replaced the former Section 80E of the 1961 Act), interest paid on an education loan is deductible without an upper monetary ceiling for up to 8 consecutive years under the old tax regime.

6. Who can claim the deduction?

An individual taxpayer who actually pays the interest on an education loan obtained for their own higher education, or for the higher education of their spouse, children, or a student for whom they act as a legal guardian.

References & Further Reading

Disclaimer: All the information above was obtained from public internet resources, regulatory circulars, and published lender rate cards. Please do not take this as financial, lending, tax, or legal advice; it should not be considered as such.