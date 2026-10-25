Every time a Diwali bonus, stock payout, or maturity corpus hits a borrower's bank account, the same household debate starts: should you throw that ₹5 lakh lump sum at your floating-rate home loan or invest it into an equity mutual fund?

For the past three years, when policy rates sat paused and equity markets compounded rapidly, generic financial commentary treated prepayment as a conservative mistake. As of 25 October 2026, two hard mathematical shifts have changed that calculus. First, on 7 October 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% (shifting its stance to "calibrated tightening"), pushing retail External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) home loans from roughly 8.50% up toward 8.75% to 9.25%. Second, under the Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27) via the Income Tax e-Filing Portal, listed equity Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) above the annual ₹1.25 lakh exemption threshold attract a 12.5% tax rate (13.00% including 4% Health and Education Cess), while borrowers who have migrated to the Default New Tax Regime (Section 202) receive zero tax deduction on self-occupied home loan interest.

Put those two rules together, and prepaying an 8.50% home loan requires a pre-tax equity return of roughly 9.3% per annum over 10 years just to match the guaranteed interest saved—rising to 9.6% after the October hike (at 8.75%) and 9.9% if a second hike lands in December (at 9.00%).

1. Why the Prepay-vs-Invest Equation Shifted in October 2026

When you make a partial prepayment on a floating-rate home loan, your return is risk-free, volatility-free, and completely exempt from income tax. Every rupee of principal you extinguish today permanently stops compounding against you at your loan's effective interest rate for the remainder of your tenure.

Conversely, when you invest that same lump sum into an equity index fund or diversified portfolio instead of prepaying, your money faces three structural drags before it can beat the loan:

The 12.5% LTCG Tax Wedge (plus 4% Cess): Unlike loan interest saved (which is never taxed as income), gains realised on equity investments held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5% (or 13.00% effective rate including 4% cess) once your total long-term equity gains for the Tax Year cross ₹1.25 lakh. Because tax is levied on your total nominal gain at redemption rather than annually, a 10-year compounding investment loses roughly 80 to 90 basis points of its internal rate of return (CAGR) to the exit tax. Disappearing Interest Tax Shields Under Section 202 (Default New Tax Regime): Under the repealed 1961 Act, high-income borrowers routinely argued that their "true" home loan cost was 1% to 2% lower than the bank's sticker rate because of the ₹2 lakh interest deduction. Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, that ₹2 lakh deduction for self-occupied house property now sits in Section 22(1)(b) and Section 22(2) (while principal repayment up to ₹1.5 lakh sits in Section 123). However, Section 202 makes the New Tax Regime the default, and under Section 202, neither Section 22 self-occupied interest nor Section 123 principal deductions are allowed. For any salaried borrower in the Default New Tax Regime—or any Old Regime borrower whose annual interest already vastly exceeds the ₹2 lakh Section 22 cap—the marginal post-tax cost of the home loan equals 100% of the bank's sticker rate. Zero Prepayment Friction Under RBI's 2026 Directions: Under the Reserve Bank of India (Pre-payment Charges on Loans) Directions, 2025 (Circular No. RBI/2025-26/64, DoR.MCS.REC.38/01.01.001/2025-26, effective for loans sanctioned or renewed on or after 1 January 2026, strengthening earlier retail protections), scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs are strictly barred from levying any foreclosure or partial-prepayment penalty on floating-rate loans taken by individuals for non-business purposes, with no mandatory lock-in period.

2. The Break-Even Hurdle Table: Pre-Tax Equity Return Required Across Loan Rates & Tax Regimes

To know whether investing beats prepaying over a 10-year horizon, you cannot simply compare your loan rate (say, 8.75%) against a historical mutual fund return. You must calculate the Pre-Tax Break-Even Hurdle Rate—the minimum compound annual growth rate (CAGR) your investment must deliver after fund expenses (Base Expense Ratio plus statutory levies under SEBI's 2026 rules) so that its post-tax maturity corpus exactly matches the compounded interest saved by prepaying the loan:

Bank Home Loan Sticker Rate Loan Context (Oct–Dec 2026 Cycle) Effective Loan Cost: Default New Regime (Sec 202) or Interest > ₹2L Pre-Tax Equity Hurdle (10-Yr, 12.5% LTCG on Gains) Effective Loan Cost: Old Regime With Unutilised Sec 22 Headroom (31.2% Slab) Pre-Tax Equity Hurdle: Old Regime Below ₹2L Interest Cap 8.50% p.a. Pre-7 Oct 2026 Prime EBLR Baseline 8.50% 9.30% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 5.85% (OneMint calculation) 6.44% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 8.75% p.a. Post-7 Oct 2026 (+25 bps Repo Hike to 5.50%) 8.75% 9.57% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 6.02% (OneMint calculation) 6.63% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 9.00% p.a. Stacked Reset Scenario (If Dec MPC adds +25 bps) 9.00% 9.84% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 6.19% (OneMint calculation) 6.81% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 9.25% p.a. Mid-Tier CIBIL Score / Non-Salaried EBLR Slab 9.25% 10.10% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 6.36% (OneMint calculation) 6.99% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 9.50% p.a. NBFC / Housing Finance Company Floating Rate 9.50% 10.37% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 6.54% (OneMint calculation) 7.19% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 10.00% p.a. Older MCLR / Base Rate or Low-CIBIL Home Loan 10.00% 10.90% p.a. (OneMint calculation) 6.88% (OneMint calculation) 7.55% p.a. (OneMint calculation)

[!NOTE] The ₹2 Lakh Section 22 Trap: Look closely at Columns 5 and 6 versus Columns 3 and 4: the ₹2 lakh Section 22 deduction trap catches almost every early-tenure borrower. On a ₹50 lakh home loan at 8.75%, your first-year interest outflow is roughly ₹4,34,000 (OneMint calculation). Because your annual interest is already more than double the ₹2,00,000 ceiling under Section 22(1)(b), prepaying ₹5 lakh reduces your annual interest from ₹4.34 lakh to ₹3.90 lakh—meaning you still claim the full ₹2,00,000 Section 22 deduction even after prepaying. Therefore, on that ₹5 lakh partial prepayment, your marginal tax shield lost is zero, and your true hurdle remains the full unshielded column (9.30% to 9.84%, not 6.44% to 6.81%) even if you file under the Old Tax Regime! Only when your total annual home-loan interest drops below ₹2,00,000 (typically in the final 5 to 7 years of the loan) does prepaying actually eat into your Section 22 tax deduction.

3. Worked Rupee Math: How a ₹5 Lakh Lump Sum Performs Over 10 Years (Prepay vs. Equity vs. Fixed Deposit)

Let us run the exact line-by-line rupee arithmetic for a borrower holding ₹5,00,000 in surplus cash after the 7 October 2026 RBI rate hike, comparing three distinct paths over a 10-year remaining window: (A) prepaying the home loan, (B) investing in an equity index fund to find the exact break-even hurdle rate, and (C) parking the money in a bank Fixed Deposit (FD).

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions

Lump-Sum Surplus Available Today: ₹5,00,000 (₹5 lakh)

₹5,00,000 (₹5 lakh) Comparison Horizon (n): 10 years (120 months)

10 years (120 months) Borrower's Tax Profile: 30.0% marginal tax slab + 4.0% Health and Education Cess = 31.20% effective rate on interest income; opted for the Default New Tax Regime under Section 202 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (or in the Old Regime with total annual loan interest remaining above the ₹2 lakh Section 22 cap).

30.0% marginal tax slab + 4.0% Health and Education Cess = 31.20% effective rate on interest income; opted for the Default New Tax Regime under Section 202 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (or in the Old Regime with total annual loan interest remaining above the ₹2 lakh Section 22 cap). Equity LTCG Tax Rate: 12.50% on all gains (assuming the investor's annual ₹1.25 lakh LTCG exemption is already consumed by regular portfolio rebalancing; 13.00% with 4% cess also shown for precision).

12.50% on all gains (assuming the investor's annual ₹1.25 lakh LTCG exemption is already consumed by regular portfolio rebalancing; 13.00% with 4% cess also shown for precision). Three Loan Rate Scenarios: Pre-Hike Baseline: 8.50% p.a. (monthly compounding equivalent inside an amortising loan; annual effective comparison rate r_L = 8.50%) Post-7 Oct 2026 Hike: 8.75% p.a. Stacked Oct + Dec Scenario: 9.00% p.a.

Bank 10-Year FD Rate: 7.25% p.a. (taxed annually at the borrower's 31.20% slab rate).

Plain-Text Formulas

Compounded Loan Value Saved:

Compounded Loan Value Saved (FV_loan) = Principal (P) × (1 + r_L)^n Post-Tax Equity Maturity Value:

Post-Tax Equity Maturity Value (FV_eq, net) = P × (1 + r_E)^n − Tax Rate (t_LTCG) × [P × (1 + r_E)^n − P] Required Pre-Tax Equity Factor:

Required Pre-Tax Equity Factor (1 + r_E)^n = [(1 + r_L)^n − t_LTCG] / (1 − t_LTCG) Break-Even Pre-Tax Equity Hurdle:

Break-Even Pre-Tax Equity Hurdle (r_E) = {[(1 + r_L)^n − t_LTCG] / (1 − t_LTCG)}^(1/n) − 1 Post-Tax FD Maturity Value:

Post-Tax FD Maturity Value (FV_FD) = P × [1 + r_FD × (1 − t_slab)]^n

Line-by-Line Arithmetic

Scenario 1 — At 8.50% Home Loan Rate

Compounded Debt Eliminated over 10 Years: ₹5,00,000 × (1.085)^10 = ₹5,00,000 × 2.26098 = ₹11,30,492 (representing ₹5,00,000 principal + ₹6,30,492 in compounded interest saved) (OneMint calculation).

₹5,00,000 × (1.085)^10 = ₹5,00,000 × 2.26098 = (representing ₹5,00,000 principal + ₹6,30,492 in compounded interest saved) (OneMint calculation). Required Pre-Tax Equity Maturity Value (at 12.5% base LTCG tax) to net ₹11,30,492 after tax: Gross Target = ₹5,00,000 + [₹6,30,492 / (1 − 0.125)] = ₹5,00,000 + ₹7,20,562 = ₹12,20,562 (OneMint calculation).

LTCG Tax Paid at Year 10 (12.5% of ₹7,20,562 gain): ₹90,070 (OneMint calculation).

(OneMint calculation). Required Pre-Tax Equity Hurdle Rate (r_E): (₹12,20,562 ÷ ₹5,00,000)^0.10 − 1 = (2.44112)^0.10 − 1 = 9.33% p.a. (or 9.30% p.a. rounded; 9.37% p.a. if 4% cess is included at 13.00% effective LTCG tax) (OneMint calculation).

Scenario 2 — At 8.75% Home Loan Rate (After the 7 October 2026 Repo Hike)

Compounded Debt Eliminated over 10 Years: ₹5,00,000 × (1.0875)^10 = ₹5,00,000 × 2.31306 = ₹11,56,530 (₹6,56,530 interest saved) (OneMint calculation).

₹5,00,000 × (1.0875)^10 = ₹5,00,000 × 2.31306 = (₹6,56,530 interest saved) (OneMint calculation). Required Pre-Tax Equity Maturity Value (at 12.5% base LTCG): ₹5,00,000 + (₹6,56,530 ÷ 0.875) = ₹12,50,320 (OneMint calculation).

₹5,00,000 + (₹6,56,530 ÷ 0.875) = (OneMint calculation). Required Pre-Tax Equity Hurdle Rate (r_E): (2.50064)^0.10 − 1 = 9.60% p.a. (or 9.57%–9.64% p.a. across cess assumptions) (OneMint calculation).

Scenario 3 — At 9.00% Home Loan Rate (If December MPC Adds +25 bps)

Compounded Debt Eliminated over 10 Years: ₹5,00,000 × (1.090)^10 = ₹5,00,000 × 2.36736 = ₹11,83,682 (₹6,83,682 interest saved) (OneMint calculation).

₹5,00,000 × (1.090)^10 = ₹5,00,000 × 2.36736 = (₹6,83,682 interest saved) (OneMint calculation). Required Pre-Tax Equity Maturity Value (at 12.5% base LTCG): ₹5,00,000 + (₹6,83,682 ÷ 0.875) = ₹12,81,351 (OneMint calculation).

₹5,00,000 + (₹6,83,682 ÷ 0.875) = (OneMint calculation). Required Pre-Tax Equity Hurdle Rate (r_E): (2.56270)^0.10 − 1 = 9.87% p.a. (or ~9.9% p.a.) (OneMint calculation).

Comparison Against a 7.25% Bank Fixed Deposit (31.20% Tax Bracket)

Post-Tax Annual FD Return: 7.25% × (1 − 0.3120) = 4.988% per year (OneMint calculation).

7.25% × (1 − 0.3120) = (OneMint calculation). 10-Year Post-Tax FD Corpus: ₹5,00,000 × (1.04988)^10 = ₹8,13,540 (OneMint calculation).

₹5,00,000 × (1.04988)^10 = (OneMint calculation). Net Wealth Destruction from Holding an FD While Carrying an 8.75% Home Loan: ₹11,56,530 (loan cost) − ₹8,13,540 (post-tax FD) = ₹3,42,990 lost (OneMint calculation).

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[!WARNING] Variance Callout: To match the risk-free ₹6,56,530 saved by prepaying ₹5 lakh on an 8.75% post-hike home loan over 10 years, an equity portfolio must compound at 9.60% p.a. pre-tax (generating ₹12,50,320 gross so it can pay ₹93,790 in 12.5% LTCG tax)—whereas leaving that ₹5 lakh in a 7.25% bank FD destroys ₹3,42,990 in net household wealth (OneMint calculation). Note on Compounding: Constants used are a 10-year horizon, 12.5% LTCG rate under the Income Tax Act, 2025 (with 13.00% cess-inclusive sensitivity noted), and 31.20% slab tax on FD interest. Because home loans compound monthly (r/12) while standard CAGR quotes are annualised, an 8.75% monthly-reducing loan carries an effective annualised rate of (1 + 0.0875/12)^12 − 1 = 9.11%—pushing the true monthly-adjusted equity hurdle slightly above 9.9% p.a. (OneMint calculation).

4. The Emergency-Fund First Rule: Why Liquidity Trumps the 9.3% Hurdle

Before you transfer a single rupee of surplus cash into your home-loan account to capture that guaranteed 8.50%–9.00% tax-free return, remember the golden rule of balance-sheet liquidity: a regular home-loan prepayment is a one-way door.

Unless your loan is structured specifically as a home-loan overdraft / saver account (such as an account where surplus cash sits in a linked current/savings sub-account that offsets daily principal interest while remaining withdrawable via cheque or NEFT), any principal you prepay to a standard term loan cannot be redrawn if you face a sudden medical emergency, layoff, or business cash crunch next month. Asking the bank for a "top-up loan" later requires fresh credit underwriting, processing fees, and higher top-up interest rates.

Never touch your core 6-month emergency fund (held in liquid mutual funds or a sweep-in FD Ladder, as detailed in OneMint's After the First Rate Hike in Nearly Four Years: A Four-Rung FD Ladder) to prepay a home loan. Only surplus cash above your 6-month emergency buffer belongs in the prepay-vs-invest test.

5. Epistemic Honesty: Reconciling Risk-Adjusted Returns & What We Don't Know Yet

Financial calculators online frequently claim that "because the Nifty 50 has historically returned 12% CAGR over 10 years, investing always beats prepaying an 8.75% loan." That comparison commits a basic financial error: it equates a 100% certain, zero-variance return (debt extinguishment) with a volatile, sequence-dependent risk asset (equities).

The Equity Risk Premium Reality Check: If your post-tax break-even hurdle is 9.6% p.a. (on an 8.75% loan) and you expect a diversified equity index portfolio to deliver 11.5% to 12.0% p.a. net of mutual fund expenses (see OneMint's BER vs TER: Why a Fund’s Expense Ratio Can Look Higher), your excess expected return over the loan is only 1.9% to 2.4% per year (OneMint calculation). Bearing 15%–20% annual stock-market volatility just to earn a ~2% net spread over a guaranteed debt reduction is rarely worth the stress for a mid-career household—which is why splitting your surplus 50:50 between prepayment and equity SIPs often dominates an all-or-nothing bet.

If your post-tax break-even hurdle is 9.6% p.a. (on an 8.75% loan) and you expect a diversified equity index portfolio to deliver 11.5% to 12.0% p.a. net of mutual fund expenses (see OneMint's BER vs TER: Why a Fund’s Expense Ratio Can Look Higher), your excess expected return over the loan is only (OneMint calculation). Bearing 15%–20% annual stock-market volatility just to earn a ~2% net spread over a guaranteed debt reduction is rarely worth the stress for a mid-career household—which is why splitting your surplus 50:50 between prepayment and equity SIPs often dominates an all-or-nothing bet. Co-Borrower Tax Arbitrage Under the Income Tax Act 2025: What if you and your spouse hold a joint home loan and are both co-owners and co-borrowers? Under the Income Tax Act, 2025 (see OneMint's Income Tax Act 2025 Section Translator), each spouse chooses their tax regime independently. One spouse can stay in the Old Regime to claim up to ₹2 lakh of Section 22 interest on their 50% share of the EMI, while the other spouse opts for the Default New Regime under Section 202. Always attribute partial prepayments carefully so you do not inadvertently shrink the Old-Regime spouse's deductible interest below ₹2 lakh.

What We Don't Know Yet

Whether the RBI MPC Will Add Another 25 bps on 4 December 2026: While the 7 October 2026 hike to 5.50% is active, economists at Nomura and SBI Research project a possible follow-up 25 bps hike to 5.75% at the 2–4 December 2026 MPC review. If that materialises, a borrower whose EBLR loan resets in December or January (as mapped in Your Next EMI Reset May Carry Two Rate Hikes, Not One) will see their loan rate jump by 50 bps in a single reset—lifting their pre-tax equity hurdle from 9.3% straight to ~9.9% (OneMint calculation).

While the 7 October 2026 hike to 5.50% is active, economists at Nomura and SBI Research project a possible follow-up 25 bps hike to 5.75% at the 2–4 December 2026 MPC review. If that materialises, a borrower whose EBLR loan resets in December or January (as mapped in Your Next EMI Reset May Carry Two Rate Hikes, Not One) will see their loan rate jump by 50 bps in a single reset—lifting their pre-tax equity hurdle from 9.3% straight to (OneMint calculation). Future LTCG Rate Revisions: The 9.3%–10.9% hurdle table assumes the current 12.5% LTCG tax rate and ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption under the Income Tax Act, 2025 remain unchanged across the 10-year holding period. Any future Union Budget increase in capital gains tax rates would retroactively raise the pre-tax return required on existing equity investments.

6. What This Does NOT Mean

It does NOT mean you should stop your monthly equity SIPs to prepay a home loan: Stopping long-term retirement SIPs during market corrections destroys compounding discipline. The 9.3%–9.9% hurdle test applies primarily to one-off lump sums (bonuses, maturities, windfalls) or choosing how to allocate your annual increment after running OneMint's Your Appraisal Says 9%: What Is Your Real Raise?.

Stopping long-term retirement SIPs during market corrections destroys compounding discipline. The 9.3%–9.9% hurdle test applies primarily to one-off lump sums (bonuses, maturities, windfalls) or choosing how to allocate your annual increment after running OneMint's Your Appraisal Says 9%: What Is Your Real Raise?. It does NOT mean you should liquidate your EPF corpus to prepay a loan: Your Employees' Provident Fund (now calculated on the higher ₹25,000 statutory ceiling from 17 September 2026 under Notification S.O. 5109(E)—see Check Your October Payslip: The EPF Wage Ceiling Is Now ₹25,000) earns 8.25% completely tax-free with sovereign backing. Withdrawing an 8.25% tax-free compounding asset to pay off an 8.50%–8.75% loan sacrifices irreducible retirement security for a negligible 25–50 bps spread.

Your Employees' Provident Fund (now calculated on the higher ₹25,000 statutory ceiling from 17 September 2026 under Notification S.O. 5109(E)—see Check Your October Payslip: The EPF Wage Ceiling Is Now ₹25,000) earns 8.25% completely tax-free with sovereign backing. Withdrawing an 8.25% tax-free compounding asset to pay off an 8.50%–8.75% loan sacrifices irreducible retirement security for a negligible 25–50 bps spread. It does NOT mean banks can charge you a fee for making online partial prepayments: Under RBI Circular RBI/2025-26/64 (Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, 2025, effective 1 January 2026) and prior RBI retail floating-rate mandates, zero prepayment or foreclosure penalty can be levied on an individual's floating-rate home loan.

7. Actionable Reader Execution Block: Your 3-Step Prepayment & Investment Workflow

Before deploying your festive bonus or year-end surplus, execute this three-step protocol:

Pull Your Current Amortisation Schedule & Check Remaining Tenure: Log in to your bank or housing finance portal, open "Loan Account Summary" -> "Repayment / Amortisation Schedule", and note two numbers: (a) your current "Applicable Floating Interest Rate (%)" after the 7 October 2026 RBI hike, and (b) your "Total Annual Interest Payable" for Tax Year 2026-27 (1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027). Plug your numbers into OneMint's Home Loan EMI Calculator and Income Tax Calculator. Execute Partial Prepayment With the "Reduce Tenure, Keep EMI Same" Instruction: When initiating an online part-prepayment via your lender's portal (under "Service Requests" -> "Part Prepayment / Principal Reduction"), the portal will ask whether you want to reduce your monthly EMI or reduce your remaining loan tenure. Always select "Keep EMI Constant and Reduce Tenure." Keeping your EMI unchanged forces every future monthly payment to attack a larger slice of principal, compounding your interest savings exponentially. Apply This Dual-Column Decision Matrix to Your Surplus Cash:

Your Household Loan & Tax Profile Optimal Surplus Allocation Strategy Why the Rupee Math Favours This Path Remaining Tenure > 10 Years AND Loan Rate ≥ 8.75% (In Default New Regime Sec 202 or Annual Interest > ₹2L) Prepay 70%–100% of Surplus (or use a 50:50 Split between Loan Prepayment & Equity Index SIPs) Your effective loan cost is unshielded at 8.75%–9.25%, requiring a 9.6%–10.1% pre-tax equity CAGR just to break even (OneMint calculation). Locking in guaranteed debt reduction early in the loan cuts years off your tenure. Remaining Tenure < 5 Years AND Filing in Old Regime With Annual Interest Below ₹2,00,000 (Sec 22) Invest 70%–100% in Equity / Hybrid Funds (or 4-Rung FD Ladder if near retirement) In the final years of a loan, each EMI is mostly principal anyway, and your Section 22 tax shield drops your effective loan cost to ~6.0%, lowering the equity break-even hurdle to just ~6.6% p.a. (OneMint calculation). Carrying Any Unsecured Personal Loan, Education Loan (Unshielded), or Credit Card Rollover Alongside a Home Loan 100% Toward Highest-APR Non-Home Debt First Unsecured personal and wedding loans carry effective APRs of 11.5% to 16.0%+ with zero tax benefit—beating any home-loan or equity return immediately.

8. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can my bank charge a penalty or impose a minimum lock-in period if I make three partial prepayments on my floating-rate home loan in 2026?

No. Under the Reserve Bank of India (Pre-payment Charges on Loans) Directions, 2025 (Circular No. RBI/2025-26/64, effective 1 January 2026) and existing RBI floating-rate rules, no bank or NBFC can charge any prepayment or foreclosure fee on a floating-rate loan taken by an individual for personal/housing purposes, nor can they enforce a mandatory lock-in period.

Under the Income Tax Act 2025, which section replaced Section 24(b) for the ₹2 lakh home-loan interest deduction?

Old Section 24(b) has moved to Section 22(1)(b) and Section 22(2) of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27), while the ₹1.5 lakh principal repayment and stamp-duty deduction pool moved from old Section 80C to Section 123. Both deductions for a self-occupied home are available only if you opt out of the Default New Tax Regime (Section 202) into the Old Tax Regime.

Why is the pre-tax equity hurdle rate 9.30% on an 8.50% home loan instead of 8.50% plus 12.5% (9.56%)?

Because the 12.5% Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax is deducted only once at the end of the 10-year holding period rather than every single year. Allowing the untaxed gains to compound internally for 10 years before paying the 12.5% exit tax means a 9.30% to 9.33% pre-tax CAGR is sufficient to leave an 8.50% post-tax CAGR in your hand (OneMint calculation).

Does the ₹1.25 lakh annual LTCG tax-free harvesting trick lower the 9.3% hurdle rate?

That depends on the size of your total equity portfolio. If your total equity holdings are small enough that you can systematically sell and rebuy units every March to realise less than ₹1.25 lakh in LTCG tax-free across your entire portfolio, your effective LTCG tax rate drops toward 0% and your hurdle rate equals your loan rate (8.50%–9.00%). However, for any borrower who already holds a core equity portfolio, that ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption is already used up, meaning marginal new investments face the full 12.5% (13.00% with cess) LTCG tax.

Should I use money sitting in a 7.25% Fixed Deposit to prepay an 8.75% home loan?

Yes, provided that Fixed Deposit is not your core 6-month emergency fund. Because FD interest is taxed every year at your slab rate (leaving just 4.99% post-tax in the 30% bracket), holding a non-emergency FD at 4.99% while paying 8.75% on a home loan locks in a guaranteed negative spread of -3.76% per year, costing ₹3.43 lakh per ₹5 lakh over 10 years (OneMint calculation).

What should I do if my bank refuses to accept a partial prepayment online or demands a branch visit with a cheque?

While many banks allow instant NEFT/portal part-prepayments, some lenders still limit online part-prepayments to a set number of transactions per quarter and require a branch request for larger amounts. If a regulated lender attempts to levy an undisclosed fee or blocks your right to prepay a floating-rate retail loan, file an immediate complaint on the RBI CMS Portal (cms.rbi.org.in) or call the RBI Integrated Ombudsman helpline at 14448.

References & Further Reading

Disclaimer: Educational content only. OneMint is not a SEBI-registered investment adviser. Nothing in this article constitutes financial, lending, tax, or legal advice. Interest rates, tax rules under the Income Tax Act 2025, and bank prepayment procedures are subject to administrative change; please consult a qualified chartered accountant, mortgage advisor, or financial planner before making irreversible loan prepayment or investment decisions.