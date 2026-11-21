When India’s primary patent on semaglutide expired on 20 March 2026, domestic pharmaceutical companies flooded pharmacies with generic weekly injections priced up to 90% below earlier innovator rates, bringing starter monthly packs down to roughly ₹1,290–₹1,760 for multi-dose vials and ₹1,800–₹4,200 for pre-filled pens. Even the originator responded on 31 March 2026 by cutting starting-dose prices by 36% for Type 2 diabetes and 48% for chronic weight management.

On WhatsApp forwards and gym-floor conversations, a medication once viewed as a ₹10,000-to-₹16,000 monthly luxury suddenly sounded cheaper than a weekend restaurant dinner. As of 21 November 2026, however, examining Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) supervision rules, pharmacy titration ladders, and landmark Phase 3 clinical trial extensions reveals a wide gap between the starter sticker price and the real clinical cost of taking semaglutide safely.

That low monthly quote covers only the initial introductory milligrams—not the five-step dose escalation, the lean-mass muscle loss observed in DEXA clinical substudies, the steep weight regain documented after stopping, or the completely out-of-pocket doctor visits and blood tests required for a Schedule H prescription medicine.

1. The Diagnostic Framework: Four Clinical and Financial Pillars the ₹1,300–₹4,200 Headline Leaves Out

Treating generic semaglutide as a simple ₹2,000-a-month pharmacy purchase misunderstands how GLP-1 receptor agonists work inside the human body. Four structural realities sit directly behind the starter price tag:

The Five-Step Titration Ladder (Starter Price Is Rarely Maintenance Price) : Under standard weight-management clinical schedules, patients do not begin at full therapeutic strength because abrupt high doses trigger severe nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. Weekly dosing typically starts at 0.25 mg (Weeks 1–4), escalates every four weeks through 0.5 mg (Weeks 5–8), 1.0 mg (Weeks 9–12), and 1.7 mg (Weeks 13–16), and reaches a 2.4 mg weekly maintenance dose from Week 17 onward. The widely quoted ₹1,290 to ₹1,800 monthly figures reflect low starter doses or multi-dose vials (which require drawing manual doses with sterile insulin syringes). Moving up to 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg generic pre-filled pens pushes monthly medication costs to roughly ₹5,500–₹8,000 (while top-dose originator pens sit around ₹13,125–₹16,400 a month).

: Under standard weight-management clinical schedules, patients do not begin at full therapeutic strength because abrupt high doses trigger severe nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. Weekly dosing typically starts at 0.25 mg (Weeks 1–4), escalates every four weeks through 0.5 mg (Weeks 5–8), 1.0 mg (Weeks 9–12), and 1.7 mg (Weeks 13–16), and reaches a 2.4 mg weekly maintenance dose from Week 17 onward. The widely quoted ₹1,290 to ₹1,800 monthly figures reflect low starter doses or multi-dose vials (which require drawing manual doses with sterile insulin syringes). Moving up to 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg generic pre-filled pens pushes monthly medication costs to roughly ₹5,500–₹8,000 (while top-dose originator pens sit around ₹13,125–₹16,400 a month). Lean Body Mass Loss (approx. 39%–40% of Weight Lost in Clinical Substudies) : Rapid appetite suppression shrinks calorie intake sharply, and the body does not burn fat alone. In the landmark STEP 1 trial (Wilding et al., New England Journal of Medicine, 2021), participants on 2.4 mg weekly semaglutide lost an average of 14.9% of body weight over 68 weeks. Yet in the trial’s nested DEXA body-composition substudy (approx. 140 participants), approximately 39.7% of the total weight lost came from lean body mass (an absolute lean-mass decline of roughly 9%–10%). For Indian adults—many of whom already start with lower baseline skeletal muscle mass and habitual carbohydrate-heavy, low-protein diets—dropping weight rapidly without high daily protein and progressive resistance training risks ending up "metabolically lighter on paper, but physically weaker under load".

: Rapid appetite suppression shrinks calorie intake sharply, and the body does not burn fat alone. In the landmark STEP 1 trial (Wilding et al., New England Journal of Medicine, 2021), participants on 2.4 mg weekly semaglutide lost an average of 14.9% of body weight over 68 weeks. Yet in the trial’s nested DEXA body-composition substudy (approx. 140 participants), approximately 39.7% of the total weight lost came from lean body mass (an absolute lean-mass decline of roughly 9%–10%). For Indian adults—many of whom already start with lower baseline skeletal muscle mass and habitual carbohydrate-heavy, low-protein diets—dropping weight rapidly without high daily protein and progressive resistance training risks ending up "metabolically lighter on paper, but physically weaker under load". Biological Rebound After Stopping (Two-Thirds Regained in 52 Weeks) : Semaglutide alters gut-brain satiety signalling only while active in the bloodstream. In the STEP 1 trial extension (Wilding et al., Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, 2022), adults who had lost 17.3% of their body weight over 68 weeks and then stopped the drug regained 11.6 percentage points—roughly two-thirds of the lost weight—within 52 weeks, finishing just 5.6% below their starting weight, while blood pressure and cardiometabolic improvements drifted back toward baseline. Even in the STEP 4 randomised withdrawal trial—where every participant kept structured lifestyle counselling—those switched to placebo regained 6.9% over 48 weeks while those continuing treatment lost an additional 7.9%. By contrast, the two-year STEP 5 trial showed sustained 15.2% weight reduction across 104 weeks of continuous weekly therapy.

: Semaglutide alters gut-brain satiety signalling only while active in the bloodstream. In the STEP 1 trial extension (Wilding et al., Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, 2022), adults who had lost 17.3% of their body weight over 68 weeks and then stopped the drug regained 11.6 percentage points—roughly two-thirds of the lost weight—within 52 weeks, finishing just 5.6% below their starting weight, while blood pressure and cardiometabolic improvements drifted back toward baseline. Even in the STEP 4 randomised withdrawal trial—where every participant kept structured lifestyle counselling—those switched to placebo regained 6.9% over 48 weeks while those continuing treatment lost an additional 7.9%. By contrast, the two-year STEP 5 trial showed sustained 15.2% weight reduction across 104 weeks of continuous weekly therapy. Schedule H Supervision, Monitoring Labs, and Zero Insurance Cover: In India, injectable GLP-1 medicines are strictly Schedule H prescription-only drugs that require physician supervision and cannot legally be dispensed over the counter. Equally important, standard Indian retail health insurance policies exclude obesity and weight-management treatment, meaning 100% of endocrinologist consultations, baseline and follow-up blood panels, optional body-composition scans, and medication bills come directly out of household cash flow.

2. The Somatic, Clinical & Cost Split Table: Mapping Hidden Risks to Real Safeguards

Before discussing a prescription with a physician, map the four hidden pillars directly against their everyday somatic signals, clinical checks, and realistic Indian out-of-pocket costs:

Hidden Pillar Everyday Somatic / Clinical Signal What Medical Supervision Checks Indicative India Cost (Nov 2026, INR) Practical Low-Barrier Safeguard 1. Dose Titration & Format Shift Nausea, reflux, constipation, or dosing confusion when switching from 0.25 mg vials to 1.7–2.4 mg pens Individualised titration speed; physician may hold at 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg if response is strong and side effects flare ₹1,300–₹4,200/mo (starter) rising to ₹5,500–₹8,000/mo (generic 1.7–2.4 mg pens) Budget for full Year-1 escalation up front; never jump strengths early without a doctor’s written change 2. Lean Mass & Muscle Erosion Fatigue climbing stairs, weaker grip, hair thinning, or dropping scale weight without strength Baseline and 12-month DEXA body-composition scan; daily dietary protein adequacy (often guided at 1.2–1.6 g/kg target weight) ₹3,000–₹5,000 per DEXA scan + ₹4,000–₹5,500/mo incremental protein & resistance gym Prioritise 2–3 weekly resistance-training sessions and protein-first meals even when appetite is low 3. Post-Cessation Rebound Hunger returning sharply 4–8 weeks after the final injection; weight creeping up approx. 0.4 kg/month Long-term chronic-care plan (maintenance dosing vs. structured physician-led step-down with exercise) Ongoing maintenance drug budget across Year 2+ (similar to chronic blood-pressure or thyroid care) Treat Year 1 as a habit-building window for strength training and meal structure, not a temporary crash diet 4. Organ & Safety Monitoring Severe upper-abdominal pain (pancreatitis/gallbladder red flag), persistent dehydration, or visual shifts in diabetes Baseline & repeat HbA1c, KFT/eGFR, LFT, Lipids, TSH, personal/family medullary thyroid history, and retinal checks in diabetes ₹800–₹2,500 initial consult; ₹500–₹1,500 follow-ups; ₹3,000–₹6,000 baseline lab panel Never self-prescribe via informal messaging groups; verify strict 2°C–8°C pharmacy cold-chain storage

3. Worked Rupee & Body-Composition Math: Starter Sticker Illusion vs. True Year-1 Supervised Cost

To see why budgeting ₹1,800 or ₹4,200 a month sets most Indian households up for financial shock by Month 5—and often forces abrupt mid-course quitting that triggers rebound—let us calculate both the true Year-1 out-of-pocket rupee bill and the STEP 1 body-composition trajectory for a typical 90 kg adult.

Block A: True Year-1 Out-of-Pocket Rupee Cost (Supervised Generic Pre-Filled Pen Ladder)

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions (November 2026 Indian Metro Benchmarks, All Out-of-Pocket):

Headline Starter Illusion : Generic starter pre-filled pen at ₹1,800/month × 12 months = ₹21,600/year

: Generic starter pre-filled pen at ₹1,800/month × 12 months = ₹21,600/year Realistic Titrated Generic Pre-Filled Pen Ladder (Months 1–12) : Months 1–2 (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg starter pens): 2 months × ₹1,800 = ₹3,600 Month 3 (1.0 mg intermediate pen): 1 month × ₹3,600 = ₹3,600 Month 4 (1.7 mg escalation pen): 1 month × ₹5,500 = ₹5,500 Months 5–12 (2.4 mg weight-management maintenance generic pen, 8 months): 8 months × ₹6,500 = ₹52,000 (mid-range of reported ₹5,500–₹8,000 upper generic pen pricing)

: Lower-Dose Vial Comparison (e.g., 0.5 mg–1.0 mg Type 2 Diabetes / Lower-Dose Generic Vial Path) : 2 months × ₹1,300 + 10 months × ₹1,760 = ₹20,200 + ₹2,400/year for sterile insulin syringes and alcohol swabs (₹200/month) = ₹22,600/year

: 2 months × ₹1,300 + 10 months × ₹1,760 = ₹20,200 + ₹2,400/year for sterile insulin syringes and alcohol swabs (₹200/month) = ₹22,600/year Clinical Supervision & Monitoring Labs (Year 1) : Initial Endocrinologist Consultation: ₹1,500 (within ₹800–₹2,500 metro band) 5 Scheduled Follow-Up Visits (Weeks 4, 12, 24, 36, 48 @ ₹1,000 average): ₹5,000 Baseline Metabolic & Organ Safety Panel (HbA1c, KFT, LFT, Lipids, TSH): ₹3,500 (within ₹3,000–₹6,000 band) 2 Targeted Repeat Monitoring Panels (Months 4 and 10 @ ₹2,500): ₹5,000 Optional Baseline + Month-12 DEXA Body-Composition Scans (2 × ₹3,500): ₹7,000

: Muscle-Preservation Budget (Year 1) : Incremental High-Protein Diet Upgrade (approx. 50–60g extra daily protein via paneer, eggs, dal/soya, or whey @ ₹120/day × 365 days): ₹43,800/year (₹3,650/month) Strength Training Gym / Coaching / Resistance Gear Amortised (₹1,500/month × 12): ₹18,000/year

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Plain-Text Calculation Formulas:

Titrated Year-1 Generic Pen Drug Cost = (2 × ₹1,800) + ₹3,600 + ₹5,500 + (8 × ₹6,500)

Core Medical Monitoring Cost (Excl. DEXA) = Initial Consult + (5 × Follow-Up) + Baseline Panel + (2 × Repeat Panel)

Muscle-Preservation Annual Outlay = (Daily Protein Upgrade × 365) + (Monthly Gym/Strength × 12)

True Year-1 Supervised Total = Titrated Drug Cost + Core Medical Monitoring + Muscle-Preservation Outlay

Hidden Annual Gap vs. Starter Ad = True Year-1 Supervised Total - (₹1,800 × 12)

Line-by-Line Arithmetic:

Titrated Generic Pen Drug Cost Alone (Months 1–12) : ₹3,600 + ₹3,600 + ₹5,500 + ₹52,000 = ₹64,700/year , averaging ₹5,392/month — already 3.0× the advertised ₹1,800 starter price (OneMint calculation).

: ₹3,600 + ₹3,600 + ₹5,500 + ₹52,000 = , averaging ₹5,392/month — already 3.0× the advertised ₹1,800 starter price (OneMint calculation). Mandatory Doctor Visits & Blood Monitoring (Excluding DEXA) : ₹1,500 + ₹5,000 + ₹3,500 + ₹5,000 = ₹15,000/year (₹22,000/year if two DEXA body-composition scans are included) (OneMint calculation).

: ₹1,500 + ₹5,000 + ₹3,500 + ₹5,000 = (₹22,000/year if two DEXA body-composition scans are included) (OneMint calculation). Medical-Only Subtotal (Titrated Pen + Doctor & Labs, Before Food/Gym) : ₹64,700 + ₹15,000 = ₹79,700/year (₹6,642/month) — 3.69× the ₹21,600 starter headline (OneMint calculation). (Even on the lowest-cost ₹22,600 vial path, adding ₹15,000 of monitoring brings medical-only cost to ₹37,600/year, or ₹3,133/month).

: ₹64,700 + ₹15,000 = (₹6,642/month) — 3.69× the ₹21,600 starter headline (OneMint calculation). (Even on the lowest-cost ₹22,600 vial path, adding ₹15,000 of monitoring brings medical-only cost to ₹37,600/year, or ₹3,133/month). Muscle-Preservation Annual Outlay : ₹43,800 (protein upgrade) + ₹18,000 (strength gym) = ₹61,800/year (₹5,150/month) (OneMint calculation).

: ₹43,800 (protein upgrade) + ₹18,000 (strength gym) = (₹5,150/month) (OneMint calculation). True Year-1 All-In Supervised Budget (Titrated Generic Pen + Monitoring + Muscle Protection) : Without DEXA scans : ₹64,700 + ₹15,000 + ₹61,800 = ₹1,41,500/year (₹11,792/month) (OneMint calculation). With 2 DEXA scans : ₹1,41,500 + ₹7,000 = ₹1,48,500/year (₹12,375/month) (OneMint calculation).

: Hidden Annual Gap vs. ₹21,600 Starter Headline: ₹1,41,500 - ₹21,600 = ₹1,19,900/year (6.55× the advertised starter price) (OneMint calculation).

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Block B: Illustrative STEP 1 Body-Composition & Rebound Arithmetic (90 kg Adult)

Applying published STEP 1 DEXA and STEP 1 Extension averages to a 90.0 kg adult illustrates why muscle protection and long-term planning matter far more than Week-12 scale drops:

Average Weight Lost Over 68 Weeks (STEP 1 Extension 17.3% baseline loss) : 90.0 kg × 17.3% = 15.57 kg lost , taking body weight down to 74.43 kg (OneMint calculation).

: 90.0 kg × 17.3% = , taking body weight down to 74.43 kg (OneMint calculation). Illustrative Lean-Mass Share of That Loss (approx. 39.7% DEXA proxy from STEP 1 substudy) : 15.57 kg × 39.7% = 6.18 kg of lean body mass (muscle tissue, glycogen-bound water, and non-fat soft tissue) alongside 9.39 kg of fat mass (OneMint calculation).

: 15.57 kg × 39.7% = (muscle tissue, glycogen-bound water, and non-fat soft tissue) alongside 9.39 kg of fat mass (OneMint calculation). Average Weight Regained Within 52 Weeks of Stopping Abruptly (+11.6 percentage points): 90.0 kg × 11.6% = +10.44 kg regained, pushing weight back up to 84.87 kg—leaving a net reduction of only 5.13 kg (5.7%) after paying for more than a year of therapy (OneMint calculation).

Variance Callout: A ₹1,800-a-month starter generic pen advertises an implied ₹21,600 annual spend, but full-year dose titration plus mandatory doctor visits and labs actually costs ₹79,700 (3.69× higher)—and adding the protein and strength training needed to counter STEP 1’s approx. 39.7% lean-mass loss brings the realistic Year-1 budget to ₹1,41,500 (₹11,792/month, or 6.55× the headline price), all out of pocket (OneMint calculation).

(Note: Constants used are representative November 2026 Indian retail generic pricing bands, standard metro endocrinologist and NABL lab fees, and published STEP 1 / STEP 1 Extension clinical averages. Under the Income Tax Act, 2025 (Tax Year 2026-27), preventive blood panels may fit inside the ₹5,000 Section 126 preventive check-up sub-limit only if you opt out of the Default New Tax Regime (Section 202), whereas weight-loss medicines themselves carry no general tax deduction).

4. The Reality Check: Epistemic Honesty, Quality Risks, and What We Don't Know Yet

Three clinical and Indian-market realities sit outside simplistic "miracle jab" or "scary side-effect" headlines:

DEXA "Lean Mass" Is Not 100% Pure Muscle Atrophy : As body-composition researchers carefully point out, a DEXA scan divides the body into fat mass, bone mineral content, and "lean mass"—and lean mass includes total body water, glycogen-bound fluid, and organ tissue in addition to skeletal muscle fibres. Moreover, the STEP 1 DEXA substudy did not pair imaging with physical strength tests like grip strength or chair-stand scores. So while approx. 39.7% lean-mass loss is a serious warning signal requiring protein and resistance work, it does not mean 40% of weight loss is pure irreversible muscle destruction.

: As body-composition researchers carefully point out, a DEXA scan divides the body into fat mass, bone mineral content, and "lean mass"—and lean mass includes total body water, glycogen-bound fluid, and organ tissue in addition to skeletal muscle fibres. Moreover, the STEP 1 DEXA substudy did not pair imaging with physical strength tests like grip strength or chair-stand scores. So while approx. 39.7% lean-mass loss is a serious warning signal requiring protein and resistance work, it does not mean 40% of weight loss is pure irreversible muscle destruction. Multi-Dose Vial Dosing Errors and Cold-Chain Vulnerability : The cheapest ₹1,290–₹1,760 generic options come in multi-dose vials rather than dial-click pens. Global pharmacovigilance alerts have repeatedly documented accidental overdoses when patients confuse milligrams (mg), millilitres (mL), and insulin-syringe units when drawing from multi-dose vials. Furthermore, peptide injectables are temperature-sensitive; even within months of India’s March 2026 generic wave, a major domestic manufacturer temporarily halted supplies and recalled select generic semaglutide batches in July 2026 during quality checks (with no patient safety events reported), underscoring why verifying pharmacy refrigeration and batch numbers is non-negotiable.

: The cheapest ₹1,290–₹1,760 generic options come in multi-dose vials rather than dial-click pens. Global pharmacovigilance alerts have repeatedly documented accidental overdoses when patients confuse milligrams (mg), millilitres (mL), and insulin-syringe units when drawing from multi-dose vials. Furthermore, peptide injectables are temperature-sensitive; even within months of India’s March 2026 generic wave, a major domestic manufacturer temporarily halted supplies and recalled select generic semaglutide batches in July 2026 during quality checks (with no patient safety events reported), underscoring why verifying pharmacy refrigeration and batch numbers is non-negotiable. Individual Outcomes Vary Sharply: "Two-thirds weight regain" is a trial mean, not destiny. In the STEP 1 extension, 48.2% of participants still remained at least 5% below their starting weight one full year after stopping—and clinical studies on older GLP-1 therapies suggest structured progressive exercise meaningfully reduces post-cessation regain.

What We Don't Know Yet

Long-Term Indian Real-World Persistence and Generic Bioequivalence Across 50+ Brands : With dozens of domestic generic brands entering India since 20 March 2026, independent post-marketing surveillance tracking real-world Indian pharmacy cold-chain potency, 24-month adherence rates, and comparative outcomes across lower-cost vials versus pens is still in its first eight months.

: With dozens of domestic generic brands entering India since 20 March 2026, independent post-marketing surveillance tracking real-world Indian pharmacy cold-chain potency, 24-month adherence rates, and comparative outcomes across lower-cost vials versus pens is still in its first eight months. Optimal Step-Down or Micro-Maintenance Dosing Protocols: Controlled clinical trials comparing gradual dose tapering, intermittent maintenance dosing, or switching from higher-cost weekly pens to lower-dose maintenance regimens after hitting a target weight are still maturing globally—meaning physicians currently personalise exit strategies case by case.

5. What This Does NOT Mean

It does NOT mean generic semaglutide is unsafe or ineffective : CDSCO-approved generic semaglutide uses the identical active molecule that demonstrated strong glycemic and weight-reduction efficacy in global Phase 3 trials, and India’s post-patent price drop is genuinely transformative for eligible patients with Type 2 diabetes or clinical obesity.

: CDSCO-approved generic semaglutide uses the identical active molecule that demonstrated strong glycemic and weight-reduction efficacy in global Phase 3 trials, and India’s post-patent price drop is genuinely transformative for eligible patients with Type 2 diabetes or clinical obesity. It does NOT mean every patient must escalate to the expensive 2.4 mg dose : Many patients under an endocrinologist’s care achieve strong, steady appetite and glycemic control at 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg weekly—keeping medication costs closer to ₹1,800–₹4,200/month rather than ₹6,500–₹8,000/month.

: Many patients under an endocrinologist’s care achieve strong, steady appetite and glycemic control at 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg weekly—keeping medication costs closer to ₹1,800–₹4,200/month rather than ₹6,500–₹8,000/month. It does NOT mean you should start or stop GLP-1 medication based on an article: Eligibility (such as BMI thresholds with metabolic comorbidities or Type 2 diabetes management), contraindications, and dose adjustments belong strictly between you and a registered medical practitioner.

6. Low-Barrier Execution Menu: Five Questions to Ask Your Doctor Before Filling a Prescription

If you are considering discussing generic semaglutide with an endocrinologist or internal-medicine physician, bring this five-question checklist to your first consultation so there are zero medical or financial surprises:

Confirm Clinical Eligibility and Contraindications First: Check your baseline height, weight, and waist ratio (you can calculate your starting index using OneMint’s BMI Calculator), and ask your doctor to screen explicitly for personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, MEN2 syndrome, prior pancreatitis, active gallbladder disease, or diabetic retinopathy before prescribing. Request a Written 12-Month Titration and Budget Estimate: Ask the physician: "If I respond well at 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg, will we hold at the lowest effective dose rather than escalating automatically to 2.4 mg? And what is my expected monthly pharmacy bill across Months 1 to 12?" Stress-test that full-year out-of-pocket figure against your household cash flow. Lock In Your Baseline Labs Before Shot One: Complete your physician-ordered baseline blood panel (typically HbA1c, Fasting Glucose/Insulin, KFT/eGFR, LFT, Fasting Lipids, and TSH) before your first dose—pairing neatly with OneMint’s seasonal testing guide (Smog and Blood Sugar: Why Fasting Glucose Rises in a North India Winter, and What to Test in December)—so you have an objective Day-0 reference. Build Your "Protein + Two Strength Days" Floor Before Appetite Drops: Do not wait until nausea hits in Week 3 to figure out nutrition. Set a non-negotiable baseline of two 35-minute full-body resistance sessions per week (dumbbells, resistance bands, or bodyweight progression) and pre-plan easy-to-digest protein anchors (curd, paneer, eggs, dal-chilla, soya, or physician-approved protein powder) alongside fibre-rich winter greens (Kale Costs ₹40 a Bunch. Sarson Doesn't). Verify Pharmacy Cold-Chain Storage and Print a Written Dosing Card: Always purchase Schedule H injectables from a licensed pharmacy with a physical GST invoice showing the batch number and expiry date, confirm the pack was stored at 2°C–8°C, and—if prescribed a multi-dose vial—have the clinic nurse demonstrate the exact syringe unit mark in person before you ever self-inject at home.

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 21 November 2026)

The New England Journal of Medicine (STEP 1 Trial) : Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Calanna S, et al. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity (N Engl J Med 2021; 384:989–1002; doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2032183) — 68-week mean weight reduction (-14.9% vs. -2.4% placebo) and nested DEXA body-composition substudy (approx. 39.7% lean mass share of weight lost).

: Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Calanna S, et al. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity (N Engl J Med 2021; 384:989–1002; doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2032183) — 68-week mean weight reduction (-14.9% vs. -2.4% placebo) and nested DEXA body-composition substudy (approx. 39.7% lean mass share of weight lost). Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism (STEP 1 Trial Extension) : Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Davies M, et al. Weight regain and cardiometabolic effects after withdrawal of semaglutide: The STEP 1 trial extension (Aug 2022; 24(8):1553–1564; doi:10.1111/dom.14725) — 17.3% weight loss followed by 11.6 percentage points regain (approx. two-thirds) over 52 weeks off treatment, and STEP 4 / STEP 5 comparative benchmarks.

: Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Davies M, et al. Weight regain and cardiometabolic effects after withdrawal of semaglutide: The STEP 1 trial extension (Aug 2022; 24(8):1553–1564; doi:10.1111/dom.14725) — 17.3% weight loss followed by 11.6 percentage points regain (approx. two-thirds) over 52 weeks off treatment, and STEP 4 / STEP 5 comparative benchmarks. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) & Indian Market Pricing Trackers (March–November 2026) : CDSCO SEC (Endocrinology & Metabolism) approval records and Schedule H supervision mandates; Indian post-patent generic launch and retail pricing records following the 20 March 2026 patent expiry.

: CDSCO SEC (Endocrinology & Metabolism) approval records and Schedule H supervision mandates; Indian post-patent generic launch and retail pricing records following the 20 March 2026 patent expiry. Indian Outpatient Clinical & Diagnostic Benchmarks (November 2026) : Apollo Pharmacy GLP-1 India cost analysis and endocrinologist-led care breakdowns covering consultation fees, baseline metabolic panels, DEXA scan costs, and retail health-insurance obesity exclusions.

: Apollo Pharmacy GLP-1 India cost analysis and endocrinologist-led care breakdowns covering consultation fees, baseline metabolic panels, DEXA scan costs, and retail health-insurance obesity exclusions. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT): The Income Tax Act, 2025 (Tax Year 2026-27) — Section 126 preventive health check-up sub-limit (₹5,000, Old Regime) and Section 202 Default New Tax Regime.