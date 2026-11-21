Every December across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and the Indo-Gangetic plain, thousands of otherwise disciplined adults open a routine winter blood report and feel an immediate jolt of confusion. You kept your dinner portions modest, resisted most of the leftover Diwali sweets, and barely changed your kitchen oil—yet your fasting blood sugar has crept up from 94 mg/dL in September to 105 mg/dL in December, and your afternoon energy feels heavier than usual.

As of 21 November 2026, with Delhi’s National Air Quality Index sitting at 278 (Poor) at 05:00 IST—and major residential monitoring stations including Sirifort (368), Chandni Chowk (364), DTU (362), and North Campus (359) deep inside the Very Poor band with PM2.5 leading at 48 of 57 active stations—the culprit is rarely willpower alone. Peer-reviewed findings from India’s landmark CARRS cohort published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care and clinical reviews in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) confirm that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) acts directly as a metabolic and endocrine disruptor. Combined with cold-weather stress hormones, vanished morning walks, and dipping winter Vitamin D, North India’s winter air quietly nudges insulin resistance upward—making December the exact month to run a targeted, five-biomarker check rather than guessing or overpaying for bloated full-body packages.

1. The Diagnostic Framework: Four Pillars Driving North India’s Winter Glucose Drift

India already carries a vast underlying metabolic burden: the nationwide ICMR-INDIAB study estimated 101 million Indian adults live with diabetes (11.4%) and another 136 million live with prediabetes (15.3%), alongside 351 million adults with abdominal obesity (39.5%). When winter inversion traps crop-residue smoke, vehicular exhaust, and urban dust across northern India between late October and January, four distinct biological and behavioural mechanisms stack on top of that baseline:

PM2.5 as a Direct Endocrine Disruptor (Inflammation and Beta-Cell Stress) : Fine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres—roughly 30 times thinner than a human hair—bypass upper-airway defences, penetrate deep into the lungs, and trigger systemic cascades in the bloodstream. According to the JAPI clinical review, exposure to ambient PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide impairs both pancreatic beta-cell function and peripheral insulin sensitivity through immune activation, oxidative stress, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and low-grade hypothalamic inflammation. Simply put, inhaled winter smog makes your muscle and liver cells slightly deafer to your own insulin, leaving more glucose circulating in your fasting morning blood.

: Fine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres—roughly 30 times thinner than a human hair—bypass upper-airway defences, penetrate deep into the lungs, and trigger systemic cascades in the bloodstream. According to the JAPI clinical review, exposure to ambient PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide impairs both pancreatic beta-cell function and peripheral insulin sensitivity through immune activation, oxidative stress, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and low-grade hypothalamic inflammation. Simply put, inhaled winter smog makes your muscle and liver cells slightly deafer to your own insulin, leaving more glucose circulating in your fasting morning blood. The Indian Cohort Proof (One Month Is Enough to Move the Needle) : In the seven-year CARRS study tracking over 12,000 adults across Delhi and Chennai (25,670 person-years of follow-up), researchers linked high-resolution daily PM2.5 models directly to blood markers. Every 10 µg/m³ increase in 1-month average PM2.5 corresponded to a +0.40 mg/dL rise in Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG) and a +0.021 rise in HbA1c; over a 6-month window, the shift widened to +0.69 mg/dL FPG and +0.033 HbA1c. Across long-term exposure of a year or more, every 10 µg/m³ rise in annual PM2.5 was associated with a 22% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes—with glycemic marker impacts statistically strongest in Delhi (where annual PM2.5 averaged 82–100 µg/m³ vs. 30–40 µg/m³ in Chennai) and younger Delhi adults showing heightened vulnerability.

: In the seven-year CARRS study tracking over 12,000 adults across Delhi and Chennai (25,670 person-years of follow-up), researchers linked high-resolution daily PM2.5 models directly to blood markers. Every 10 µg/m³ increase in 1-month average PM2.5 corresponded to a +0.40 mg/dL rise in Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG) and a +0.021 rise in HbA1c; over a 6-month window, the shift widened to +0.69 mg/dL FPG and +0.033 HbA1c. Across long-term exposure of a year or more, every 10 µg/m³ rise in annual PM2.5 was associated with a 22% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes—with glycemic marker impacts statistically strongest in Delhi (where annual PM2.5 averaged 82–100 µg/m³ vs. 30–40 µg/m³ in Chennai) and younger Delhi adults showing heightened vulnerability. Cold Weather, Disrupted Sleep, and Stress Hormones : Colder winter temperatures constrict peripheral blood flow and slow microcirculation, making insulin delivery slightly less efficient, while shorter daylight hours disturb circadian rhythms and sleep depth. Poor sleep and cold stress elevate morning counter-regulatory hormones (such as cortisol), prompting the liver to release extra stored glucose before dawn. Seasonal winter viral infections further spike blood sugar temporarily.

: Colder winter temperatures constrict peripheral blood flow and slow microcirculation, making insulin delivery slightly less efficient, while shorter daylight hours disturb circadian rhythms and sleep depth. Poor sleep and cold stress elevate morning counter-regulatory hormones (such as cortisol), prompting the liver to release extra stored glucose before dawn. Seasonal winter viral infections further spike blood sugar temporarily. The "Lost Morning Walk" and Low Winter Vitamin D Loop: When the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) National AQI crosses 200 (Poor) and 300 (Very Poor), health advisories rightly warn residents to skip outdoor running and brisk morning walks. Without an indoor replacement, post-meal skeletal muscle glucose uptake drops sharply right when heavier winter comfort meals (gajak, parathas, festive leftovers) arrive. Simultaneously, heavy winter haze and full-sleeve clothing block UVB sunlight, pushing serum 25(OH) Vitamin D levels toward their annual winter trough—a deficiency consistently associated with higher insulin resistance.

2. The Somatic, Behavioral & Biomarker Table: What to Notice and What to Test in December

Instead of waiting for classic late-stage diabetes symptoms, map your late-November somatic cues to the exact five laboratory biomarkers that separate temporary smog-driven insulin resistance from longer-term glycemic drift:

Everyday Winter Signal / Somatic Cue Underlying Biomarker to Test in December Standard Clinical Reference Threshold (Adults) Why Standard Screening Often Misses It Targeted Low-Barrier Micro-Antidote Waking up sluggish, foggy, or thirsty despite 7–8 hours of sleep Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG) (after 10–12 hr water-only fast) Normal: below 100 mg/dL; Prediabetes: 100–125 mg/dL; Diabetes: 126 mg/dL or higher Responds rapidly to 1-month smog spikes, so a single reading can fluctuate with poor sleep or late dinners Finish dinner 2.5 to 3 hours before bed; take a 12–15 minute indoor hallway walk immediately after dinner Post-lunch crashes and stubborn afternoon carb cravings Fasting Insulin & HOMA-IR Index (FPG × Fasting Insulin ÷ 405) Optimal HOMA-IR: generally below 2.0 (discuss exact lab cutoffs with your doctor) Omitted from 90% of routine check-up packages; fasting insulin rises years before FPG or HbA1c turn abnormal Eat a fistful of fibre/greens (sarson, methi, salad) and protein before rice or roti at lunch and dinner Uncertainty over whether high sugar is a 3-week smog blip or a 3-month trend Glycosylated Haemoglobin (HbA1c) Normal: below 5.7%; Prediabetes: 5.7%–6.4%; Diabetes: 6.5% or higher Reflects an average over approx. 8–12 weeks, so November smog has only partially baked into an early-December draw Schedule HbA1c in mid-to-late December (6+ weeks post-Diwali) and compare against your summer/monsoon baseline Persistent winter joint stiffness, low mood, and heavy afternoon fatigue 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D (25-OH Vit D) Sufficiency typically 30 ng/mL or higher (deficiency commonly below 20 ng/mL) Winter haze filters UVB rays and levels hit seasonal lows between December and February Get 15–20 minutes of midday (11:30 AM–2:00 PM) balcony sun when AQI dips below 200; supplement only on doctor’s dosage Worsening snoring, throat irritation, or unexplained blood-pressure drift in smog High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP) + Fasting Lipid Profile Low vascular inflammation: hs-CRP below 1.0 mg/L; Triglycerides below 150 mg/dL Routine CBC checks ignore sub-clinical vascular inflammation triggered by sustained PM2.5 inhalation Seal bedroom gaps at night, run HEPA filtration during sleep (8 continuous clean hours), and keep an N95/FFP2 for traffic commutes

3. Worked Exposure & Rupee Math: What Smog Adds to Glucose, and What a Smart December Panel Costs

Understanding both the air-to-glucose scale and the diagnostic rupee math prevents two common winter mistakes: panicking over an isolated borderline reading, or spending ₹5,000+ on an executive lab package that still leaves out your most informative insulin-resistance test.

Block A: Illustrative PM2.5 Exposure Math (Clean Baseline vs. North India Winter Smog)

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions:

Clean Reference Month : 40 µg/m³ average PM2.5 (India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard annual limit; note the WHO 24-hour guideline is 15 µg/m³ and annual guideline is 5 µg/m³)

: 40 µg/m³ average PM2.5 (India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard annual limit; note the WHO 24-hour guideline is 15 µg/m³ and annual guideline is 5 µg/m³) North India Winter Smog Month (Mid-Nov to Mid-Dec) : 190 µg/m³ average PM2.5 (middle of CPCB’s Very Poor band of 121–250 µg/m³, matching current late-November Delhi monitoring readings of 320–368 AQI)

: 190 µg/m³ average PM2.5 (middle of CPCB’s Very Poor band of 121–250 µg/m³, matching current late-November Delhi monitoring readings of 320–368 AQI) CARRS Study Population-Average Coefficients (Per +10 µg/m³ PM2.5): +0.40 mg/dL FPG (1-month exposure) and +0.021% HbA1c (1-month exposure); +0.69 mg/dL FPG over 6-month sustained exposure

Plain-Text Calculation Formulas:

PM2.5 Exposure Jump = Winter Monthly PM2.5 (µg/m³) - Clean Baseline PM2.5 (µg/m³)

Number of 10 µg/m³ Steps = PM2.5 Exposure Jump ÷ 10

Illustrative Population-Average FPG Drift (1 Month) = Number of 10 µg/m³ Steps × 0.40 mg/dL

Illustrative Population-Average HbA1c Drift (1 Month) = Number of 10 µg/m³ Steps × 0.021%

Line-by-Line Arithmetic:

Seasonal PM2.5 Exposure Jump : 190 µg/m³ - 40 µg/m³ = +150 µg/m³ , equal to 15 steps of 10 µg/m³ (OneMint calculation).

: 190 µg/m³ - 40 µg/m³ = , equal to 15 steps of 10 µg/m³ (OneMint calculation). Illustrative 1-Month FPG Upward Drift : 15 × 0.40 mg/dL = +6.0 mg/dL population-average shift (OneMint calculation). An adult sitting safely at 95 mg/dL in September can drift to 101 mg/dL—crossing the 100 mg/dL prediabetes screening line—on air-quality stress alone, before skipped workouts or winter comfort food add another 5–8 mg/dL (OneMint calculation).

: 15 × 0.40 mg/dL = (OneMint calculation). An adult sitting safely at 95 mg/dL in September can drift to 101 mg/dL—crossing the 100 mg/dL prediabetes screening line—on air-quality stress alone, before skipped workouts or winter comfort food add another 5–8 mg/dL (OneMint calculation). Illustrative 1-Month HbA1c Drift: 15 × 0.021% = +0.315 percentage points (approx. +0.32%) if sustained across a full red-blood-cell cycle (OneMint calculation).

Block B: Worked Rupee Math — Targeted December Panel vs. "Executive Full-Body" Packages

Representative NABL-accredited Indian diagnostic laboratory pricing (as of November 2026, aggregated across major metro rate cards without recommending any specific chain) shows how choosing standalone targeted tests beats bloated 115-parameter bundles:

Baseline Parameters & Assumptions (Per Adult, Metro/Tier-1 NABL Lab Rates in INR):

HOMA-IR Insulin Resistance Index (bundles Fasting Plasma Glucose + Fasting Insulin): ₹910

(bundles Fasting Plasma Glucose + Fasting Insulin): ₹910 Glycosylated Haemoglobin (HbA1c) : ₹490

: ₹490 Fasting Lipid Profile : ₹550

: ₹550 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D (25-OH Vit D) : ₹950 (mid-range NABL standalone benchmark)

: ₹950 (mid-range NABL standalone benchmark) High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP) : ₹520

: ₹520 At-Home Morning Phlebotomy Collection Fee : ₹150

: ₹150 Comparison Benchmark — Typical "115-Parameter Complete Full-Body Package" : ₹4,999 (commonly includes FPG, HbA1c, Lipids, Vitamin D, and CRP/hs-CRP alongside 90+ low-utility filler ratios, yet typically omits Fasting Insulin / HOMA-IR)

: ₹4,999 (commonly includes FPG, HbA1c, Lipids, Vitamin D, and CRP/hs-CRP alongside 90+ low-utility filler ratios, yet typically omits Fasting Insulin / HOMA-IR) Optional Tax Year 2026-27 Deduction Check (Old Tax Regime Only): Under Section 126 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (applicable from 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27), preventive health check-ups qualify for up to ₹5,000 aggregate per tax year within the overall ₹25,000 (or ₹50,000 senior citizen) Section 126 ceiling—available strictly if you opt out of the Default New Tax Regime (Section 202).

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Plain-Text Calculation Formulas:

Tier 1 Essential Metabolic Cost = HOMA-IR (₹910) + HbA1c (₹490) + Lipid Profile (₹550) + Home Collection (₹150)

Tier 2 Complete Smog-Metabolic Cost = Tier 1 Cost + Vitamin D (₹950) + hs-CRP (₹520)

Executive Bundle True Cost (With Missing HOMA-IR) = Package Price (₹4,999) + HOMA-IR Add-On (₹910)

Net Savings per Adult = Executive Bundle True Cost - Tier 2 Complete Smog-Metabolic Cost

Net Cost After Section 126 Deduction (Old Regime, 31.20% Slab) = Panel Cost - (Eligible Claim × 0.3120)

Line-by-Line Arithmetic:

Tier 1 — Core December Glycemic Panel (3 High-Signal Tests + Home Draw) : ₹910 + ₹490 + ₹550 + ₹150 = ₹2,100 per person (OneMint calculation).

: Tier 2 — Complete 5-Biomarker Winter Smog-Metabolic Panel (Adds Vitamin D + hs-CRP) : ₹2,100 + ₹950 + ₹520 = ₹3,570 per person (₹7,140 for a couple; ₹6,990 if the lab waives the second home-visit charge at the same address) (OneMint calculation).

: Option C — Typical 115-Parameter Full-Body Bundle + Mandatory HOMA-IR Add-On : ₹4,999 + ₹910 = ₹5,909 per person (₹11,818 for a couple) (OneMint calculation).

: Direct Cash Savings (Tier 2 Targeted Panel vs. Option C Bundle) : Per Adult : ₹5,909 - ₹3,570 = ₹2,339 saved (39.6% lower bill) (OneMint calculation). For a Couple : ₹11,818 - ₹7,140 = ₹4,678 saved (OneMint calculation).

: Effective Out-of-Pocket Cost Under Section 126 (Old Tax Regime Only, 30% Slab + 4% Cess = 31.20%, Assuming Unutilised Section 126 Headroom) : Single Adult Claiming ₹3,570 : Tax saved = ₹3,570 × 0.3120 = ₹1,114; net effective cost = ₹3,570 - ₹1,114 = ₹2,456 (OneMint calculation). Couple Spending ₹7,140 (Capped at ₹5,000 Preventive Sub-Limit) : Tax saved = ₹5,000 × 0.3120 = ₹1,560; net combined cost = ₹7,140 - ₹1,560 = ₹5,580 (OneMint calculation).

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Variance Callout: Ordering a targeted 5-biomarker December Smog-Metabolic Panel (HOMA-IR, HbA1c, Lipids, Vitamin D, and hs-CRP) costs ₹3,570 per adult at NABL-accredited Indian labs—saving ₹2,339 per person (₹4,678 for a couple, or 39.6%) compared to buying an executive 115-parameter full-body package plus a separate HOMA-IR add-on (₹5,909), while actually capturing the early insulin-resistance metric most bundles omit (OneMint calculation).

(Note: Constants used are representative November 2026 Indian NABL laboratory tariffs, a 31.20% marginal tax rate for Old-Regime Section 126 illustrations, and the ₹5,000 aggregate preventive health check-up sub-limit under Section 126 of the Income Tax Act, 2025; cash payments are permitted specifically for preventive check-ups).

4. The Reality Check: Epistemic Honesty, Limits, and What We Don't Know Yet

Good health literacy means respecting the boundary between population epidemiology and individual clinical diagnosis:

A Single Elevated December Fasting Number Is Not a Permanent Diagnosis : Epidemiological coefficients from CARRS (+0.40 mg/dL per +10 µg/m³ PM2.5) describe population averages across thousands of participants—individual responses vary widely depending on genetics, waist circumference, baseline insulin sensitivity, and indoor air hygiene. Furthermore, poor sleep the night before a blood draw, a late heavy dinner, dehydration, or a mild winter cold can push a single morning FPG reading up by 8–15 mg/dL. Always confirm an unexpected borderline result with your physician and re-test in March or April once North Indian AQI drops back toward Satisfactory/Moderate levels.

: Epidemiological coefficients from CARRS (+0.40 mg/dL per +10 µg/m³ PM2.5) describe population averages across thousands of participants—individual responses vary widely depending on genetics, waist circumference, baseline insulin sensitivity, and indoor air hygiene. Furthermore, poor sleep the night before a blood draw, a late heavy dinner, dehydration, or a mild winter cold can push a single morning FPG reading up by 8–15 mg/dL. Always confirm an unexpected borderline result with your physician and re-test in March or April once North Indian AQI drops back toward Satisfactory/Moderate levels. Why OneMint Doesn't Promise "Detox" Shortcuts: No herbal tea, jaggery swap, or immunity shot clears PM2.5 out of lung alveoli or reverses insulin resistance overnight. Metabolic resilience in winter rests strictly on reducing inhaled particulate load (indoor filtration + N95 outdoor masking when AQI exceeds 200) and preserving muscle glucose uptake indoors.

What We Don't Know Yet

Individualised Inflammatory Pathways in Indian Cohorts : As the CARRS study authors themselves noted in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, their cohort lacked repeated longitudinal measurements of fasting insulin and inflammatory markers across every follow-up wave—meaning larger mechanistic Indian studies are still needed to quantify exactly how much of the smog-glucose spike comes from hs-CRP inflammation versus direct beta-cell stress.

: As the CARRS study authors themselves noted in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, their cohort lacked repeated longitudinal measurements of fasting insulin and inflammatory markers across every follow-up wave—meaning larger mechanistic Indian studies are still needed to quantify exactly how much of the smog-glucose spike comes from hs-CRP inflammation versus direct beta-cell stress. Exact Winter AQI Trajectory Through December 2026–January 2027: While Delhi’s AQI stood at 278 on 21 November 2026 after brief mid-November wind dispersion, western disturbances, wind speeds, and shallow thermal inversions over the next six weeks will determine whether December PM2.5 averages stay near 150 µg/m³ or spike past 250 µg/m³ (Severe).

5. What This Does NOT Mean

It does NOT mean air pollution is the sole cause of high blood sugar : Smog acts as an amplifier on top of excess refined carbohydrates, abdominal fat, sleep deprivation, and genetic risk—not a free pass to ignore daily meal structure or movement.

: Smog acts as an amplifier on top of excess refined carbohydrates, abdominal fat, sleep deprivation, and genetic risk—not a free pass to ignore daily meal structure or movement. It does NOT mean you should adjust prescribed diabetes medication on your own : If you already take metformin, insulin, or other glucose-lowering therapy and notice winter readings climbing, log 7 days of fasting and 2-hour post-meal home readings and share them with your endocrinologist or physician—never self-adjust doses.

: If you already take metformin, insulin, or other glucose-lowering therapy and notice winter readings climbing, log 7 days of fasting and 2-hour post-meal home readings and share them with your endocrinologist or physician—never self-adjust doses. It does NOT mean running an air purifier replaces clinical testing: Clean bedroom air cuts roughly a third of your 24-hour particulate exposure (see OneMint’s Air Purifier, N95 or Doing Nothing?), but it cannot tell you your actual HbA1c, HOMA-IR, or Vitamin D status.

6. Low-Barrier Execution Menu: Your December Testing & Indoor Glycemic Reset

You do not need an expensive gym membership or a radical diet overhaul to blunt North India’s winter glucose drift. Pair one clean December blood draw with four friction-free daily habits:

Follow the Exact December Lab Prep Checklist (Target Date: 10–20 December 2026): Choose an NABL-accredited laboratory (verify the NABL accreditation certificate number on the booking page) and book a 07:30 AM to 08:30 AM home sample draw so you do not commute through peak morning smog while fasting.

Maintain a strict 10-to-12-hour water-only fast (plain water is encouraged to stay hydrated; skip black tea, lemon water, green tea, and morning supplements until after the draw).

Avoid unusually late heavy dinners, alcohol, or intense late-evening workouts the night before testing, and request HPLC-method HbA1c for highest laboratory precision. Replace Your Lost Morning Walk With Two 12-Minute Indoor Post-Meal Walks: When outdoor AQI crosses 200 (Poor), stop forcing 6:00 AM outdoor jogs—deep mouth-breathing in 300+ AQI pulls far more PM2.5 into your lungs. Instead, walk briskly inside your apartment corridor, living room, or indoor staircase for 12 to 15 minutes starting 15 minutes after lunch and dinner. Contracting your leg muscles immediately after eating pulls glucose out of the bloodstream via non-insulin-dependent GLUT4 pathways. Flip Your Winter Plate Order Using Low-Cost Seasonal Greens: Rather than banning winter foods, change the sequence you eat them: start lunch and dinner with a bowl of high-fibre indigenous winter greens (sarson, methi, or palak—see OneMint’s Kale Costs ₹40 a Bunch. Sarson Doesn't) plus dal, curd, paneer, or eggs, and eat roti or rice last. Fibre and protein blunt the post-meal glucose spike without feeling restrictive. Protect Your 8-Hour Sleep Air & Track Your Tax/Wellness Year-End Jobs: Keep bedroom doors and windows sealed during night inversion hours, run a properly sized HEPA air purifier if available, and wear a snug N95/FFP2 mask on outdoor commutes when AQI exceeds 250. If you file under the Old Tax Regime, save your NABL lab invoice for your Section 126 ₹5,000 preventive check-up claim (mapped in OneMint’s Income Tax Act 2025 Section Translator and The 60-Day Money Checklist: Dhanteras to 31 December 2026).

Primary Sources & References (Verified as of 21 November 2026)

BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care (CARRS Cohort Study) : Mandal S, Jaganathan S, Kondal D, Prabhakaran D, et al. PM2.5 exposure, glycemic markers and incidence of type 2 diabetes in two large Indian cities (5 October 2023; Vol. 11, Issue 5; doi:10.1136/bmjdrc-2023-003333) (drc.bmj.com).

: Mandal S, Jaganathan S, Kondal D, Prabhakaran D, et al. PM2.5 exposure, glycemic markers and incidence of type 2 diabetes in two large Indian cities (5 October 2023; Vol. 11, Issue 5; doi:10.1136/bmjdrc-2023-003333) (drc.bmj.com). Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) : Mohan V, Tiwaskar M, Unnikrishnan R. Air Pollution: A New Cause of Type 2 Diabetes? (May 2024; 72(5):11–12) (japi.org).

: Mohan V, Tiwaskar M, Unnikrishnan R. Air Pollution: A New Cause of Type 2 Diabetes? (May 2024; 72(5):11–12) (japi.org). The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology (ICMR-INDIAB Study, 2023) : National prevalence estimates for diabetes (101 million / 11.4%), prediabetes (136 million / 15.3%), hypertension (315 million), and abdominal obesity (351 million) in India.

: National prevalence estimates for diabetes (101 million / 11.4%), prediabetes (136 million / 15.3%), hypertension (315 million), and abdominal obesity (351 million) in India. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) & Delhi Pollution Control Committee : National Air Quality Index (NAQI) PM2.5 Breakpoints and live Delhi monitoring station data as of 05:00 IST, 21 November 2026; WHO 2021 Global Air Quality Guidelines (15 µg/m³ 24-hr / 5 µg/m³ annual PM2.5).

: National Air Quality Index (NAQI) PM2.5 Breakpoints and live Delhi monitoring station data as of 05:00 IST, 21 November 2026; WHO 2021 Global Air Quality Guidelines (15 µg/m³ 24-hr / 5 µg/m³ annual PM2.5). Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) : The Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27) — Section 126 (₹5,000 preventive health check-up sub-limit within overall health deduction ceiling for Old Regime taxpayers) and Section 202 (Default New Tax Regime).

: The Income Tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026 for Tax Year 2026-27) — Section 126 (₹5,000 preventive health check-up sub-limit within overall health deduction ceiling for Old Regime taxpayers) and Section 202 (Default New Tax Regime). Indian NABL-Accredited Diagnostic Lab Rate Benchmarks (November 2026): Representative metro pricing bands for HOMA-IR, HbA1c, Lipid Profile, 25-OH Vitamin D, hs-CRP, and bundled check-up packages.